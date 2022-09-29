Fall is officially here, which means it's time to trade in your sunnies for scarves and loose button-downs for button-up cardigans. While transitioning your attire to match the season, you might notice some holes in your closet, and if those gaps happen to be items you need to stay warm over the next couple of months, we know where you should direct your shopping carts.

If you're looking to stay on trend and on a budget, Walmart can be your one-stop shop to scoring fashionable and affordable finds. The retailer recently dropped a plethora of on-trend fall options — we're talking cute knits, must-have outwear and more — at prices you won't be able to refuse.

We scoured Walmart's fashion section for its most stylish clothing, shoes and accessories, so you don't have to. From cargo pants to super-soft pullovers, keep scrolling to see our favorite finds under $20.

Walmart fall clothing under $20

You'll catch everyone's eye while wearing this long sleeve ruffle dress this season. It's designed with an A-line silhouette and is available in three colors — green, pink and black. The brand says the fabric is breathable and suitable for home, work or even your next dinner party.

This long-sleeve mini sweater dress is made with a material that is both stylish and snuggly, according to the brand. The vintage-style piece features a trendy V-neck, batwing sleeves and a tie-waist for added styling capabilities.

It may be fall, but temperatures can be a bit unpredictable this time of year. This three-tiered babydoll dress is a great go-to for when the weather feels like spring, summer or fall. When it gets a little chilly, just pair it with a denim jacket or tights.

This next fall fashion pick features a fitted smocked bodice and a tiered ruffle skirt. You can easily pair the pullover-style dress with your favorite heels or boots and statement jewelry for a fun night out.

Made stretchy cotton-blend denim, these bootcut jeans were designed with your comfort in mind. This darker wash is perfect for the office work, and the elastic waistband and pull-on style make them cozy enough for any occasion.

If you fancy a slimmer fit, these bootcut jeans are for you. We recommend pairing them with loafers and gold jewelry for a classy fall look.

Anyone who can't part with their comfy joggers but wants to hop on the cargo pants trend should invest in these bottoms that combine a little bit of both styles. And at just $14, they'll be an affordable addition to your fall wardrobe.

Comfy, pull-on jeans with a chic embroidered back pocket? Sign us up! This pair has five pockets and a hidden elastic waistband for a better fit. If you want to go the extra mile with your look, pair them with one of the items that just dropped in The Pioneer Woman's new outwear and accessories line.

Now's the time to stock up on all the fall fashion basics you've been needing, including this button-front cardigan. Whether you grab the $15 sweater in gray, black, green or tan, there's a chance you'll want to wear it all season long.

Sweater weather is here, and this loose-fitting V-neck is just what you need to complete your fall wardrobe. It's available in four autumnal colors — coral, mauve, khaki and plum grey — and is a great item to have on hand for layering.

This sweater is best for someone who is always cold. "This is a soft, full, gorgeous sweater! Well worth it and just as pictured. Very warm" one reviewer wrote."

As everyone returns to the office, a good workwear recommendation never falls flat. This mock sleeveless tank top is best paired with a blazer or cardigan and your favorite office trousers.

Whether you prefer solid or striped patterns, this balloon sleeve shirt has you covered as it comes in both styles. The top hits at the hip for the ultimate flattering fit. Wear it to work or to your next dinner party — and prepare for compliments.

For a lightweight summer to fall skirt, you can't go wrong with this flowy swing skirt. It comes in several fun colors and prints to match any season, and you can grab one (or multiple) for less than $19.

If you have a winter getaway coming up and need to pack lots of layers, we recommend looking into this quilt vest. Wear it over a sweatshirt or hoodie to for some added warmth when the temperature starts to plummet.

When you want an extra bit of coziness on a cold day, you won't be sorry reaching for this quarter-zip pullover. According to the brand, it's made with high-quality fleece and a stand-up collar designed to keep you warm.

Walmart fall shoes and accessories under $20

It's time to exchange your waterproof slides for slide slippers. These terry cloth options are designed to feel soft and supportive, so you can keep your toes toasty and comfortable as the weather gets colder.

If you're looking for some extra height or a comfy shoe for your everyday life, make sure to add these canvas sneakers to your cart. The pair features stretchy side elastics, so you can take them on and off with ease.

A classic pair of loafers can accompany almost any outfit. This style comes in seven patterns and allow for all-day comfort, according to the brand.

This shawl can keep you warm and accessorize your outfit. Reviewers have mentioned loving this over-sized scarf because it allows them to easily remove a layer when the weather warms throughout the day.

Can one really have too many claw clips? We don't think so, which is why we're loving this claw clip set. It's less than $12 and includes eight pieces in a variety of autumnal colors. "I have very thin, fine, pin straight hair, so I often struggle to find something that stays in place," one reviewer wrote. "These are awesome!"

With this fleece scarf, glove and hat set, you'll be fulled prepared for when those chilly days hit.

Complete any outfit with this thick, wide-hole leather belt — and it's only $9! Whether you are searching for a statement piece or a classic accessory, there's multiple shades to suit your needs.