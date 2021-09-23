Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Weddings, although an exciting endeavor, can be a pricey one. From purchasing engagement gifts to attending bridal showers, being a wedding guest typically comes with a lot of additional expenses.

Luckily for you, looking good on your friend or family member's big day doesn't need to break the bank. From cocktail midis to black-tie gowns, Amazon has a dress for any occasion this season. Shop TODAY found several affordable and adorable styles that have been tried and positively reviewed by shoppers — and we think you'll love them, too. Plus, all of our picks are under $50.

Let's just say, we're definitely falling for these dresses. Check out our finds below that you can shop right now.

This elegant wrap dress is made from a cotton-blend fabric, making it just as comfortable as it is stunning. Over 5,000 reviewers gave this vintage-style number high marks, with one reviewer saying, "When I showed my husband, he said, "that is a keeper!"

Look saucy in satin with this $19 spaghetti strap dress. It has a discreet zipper closure and comes in 38 different colors and patterns. "Loved this dress for a last minute wedding guest outfit!" one reviewer raved.

For a more formal wedding, opt for a long evening gown paired with statement earrings. We recommend this sleek mermaid-style dress that has a perfect five-star rating from over 5,000 reviewers.

Nothing says fall like a quarter-length or long sleeve. As one of Amazon's top bestsellers, this shift dress is the perfect option for a daytime wedding and can double as a great work outfit if you're heading back to the office soon.

We've highlighted this dress before — and for good reason. This gown has received high praise from nearly 6,000 reviewers and comes in 29 different patterns and colors. It's hard to choose just one, so we don't blame you for adding a few more to your cart.

Lace is always a great formal wear pattern option. Amazon shoppers love this sleeveless cocktail dress for its bodycon design and high-quality fabric. It currently has a five-star rating from nearly 8,000 reviewers — one happy customer raved, "I ordered [this dress] for a wedding and I looked like a million bucks!"

Pleated skirts and dresses are great fashion options for the change of season, but this belted flounce dress (especially in the shade Burgundy), screams fall. Just keep in mind that reviewers warn to size down since the loose-fitted nature of this dress might come off as looking too big.

"This dress is precious and classy. I loved it and got tons of compliments," wrote one reviewer. A lot of similar sentiments followed in the review section, highlighting the great quality of this dress, too. With a delicate flutter sleeve and fit-and-flare silhouette (plus, a great price), you can't go wrong with this pick.

Achieve a vintage look without the vintage price. This dress is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and has a whopping 10,000 five-star reviews, thanks to its trendy A-line silhouette, 38 color options and retro detailing.

For a wedding that's a little less formal, try this flouncy long-sleeve dress. It's the perfect cross between casual and sophisticated, allowing you to be comfortable yet cute at an outdoor (or indoor) event.

Elegant, comfortable, sophisticated — this gown has it all. Verified reviewers agree, too, with over 4,500 of them giving it a five-star rating. You'll fall in love with the off-the-shoulder fit and sleek side slit.

"High low" not only describes the hem on this dress but also its features: The price is low, and the quality is high! It has an elastic waist and features a lightweight fabric, perfect for those fall days that tend to be on the warmer side.

If you want more shoulder coverage, opt for this simple yet tasteful three-quarter sleeve dress. It comes in 17 other floral-inspired patterns and has garnered over 7,000 verified five-star reviews.

If your style is a bit more boho, this lace maxi dress is for you. Its relaxed fit and elegant look has earned it a five-star rating from nearly 4,000 people.

Flaunt your silhouette in a bodycon dress. This fitted midi comes in various colors and patterns that anyone can rock at their next fall weddings, while others are perfect to save for next summer, too.

Cinched at the waist but still achieving a loose-fitted look, this midi dress is sure to turn heads. The dress description mentions that the material of the dress is thin, which is great for people who crave extra comfort. But if you prefer thicker materials, we suggest trying a different pick on our list.

