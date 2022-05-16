25 anniversary gifts that will make your spouse feel butterflies all over again

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You've gone on your honeymoon, moved in together and spent your first holidays as a married couple, but now it's time to celebrate your first wedding anniversary. Whether you're gifting your partner or looking for something special for your married friends (especially if you missed out on their wedding registry), there are a few etiquette tips to keep in mind when celebrating this milestone.

The first year is one of the most meaningful as it represents the year of "paper symbolizing the blank page your new marriage gives you," said event planner and creative director Jessica Sloane.

As you transition from newlyweds to a more established, long-term partnership, experts weigh in on the best gifts to give your spouse after the first 365 days.

What does the first wedding anniversary represent?

While modern couples tend to cohabitate before marriage, the first anniversary sets the tone for future anniversaries. Paper is traditionally gifted for the first wedding anniversary because it symbolizes new beginnings. More modern couples, however, tend to commemorate the occasion with a clock "to mark the time you've spent together," shared Sloane.

When it comes to anniversary gifting, Sloane recommends highlighting the special day with a photo book or a personalized object. "For couples who wrote their own vows or had a meaningful reading during their ceremony, consider getting that framed," she added.

But you don't have to cling to traditional gifts! Couples can also reminisce with something more personal or splurge on a vacation.

"I’m a firm believer that [anything goes] as long as the gift is thoughtful, and therefore impactful," shared Jamie Kutchman Wynne, gift expert and founder of Marigold & Grey.

Kutchman Wynne noted that while most loved ones don't keep up with a couple's wedding anniversary after the ceremony and reception, giving them a unique gift to toast their first year together is a thoughtful move if the couple didn't have a wedding registry in the first place.

"They’re choosing gifts that most pertain to the couple and what they might enjoy versus being confined to gifting based on the number of years together."

Whether traditional gifts are more your style or you prefer something unique, here are some shopper-approved items to say "I love you" without a speech.

First anniversary gifts for her

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a personalized photo lamp. The lamp can be personalized with a picture of you, which comes with a 3D plate and an engraving on the base. Be forewarned, this custom gift might make your spouse cry as soon as she sees it.

This keepsake box can be used to keep all her dainty jewelry and accessories intact. It can be customized with a sweet message, a significant date or her initials. It's a simple yet heartwarming gift that she will cherish for years.

This small box comes with big surprises. She won't expect it's a pop-out photo album before opening it. Personalize it with your favorite memories and special moments.

"This photo book is perfect! It’s so cute and well made and unique, and it shipped so quickly!" one shopper said about its quality.

Create meaningful conversations and build a connection with your partner through this journal. The book encompasses fun questions and topics for an insightful discussion with your spouse. Trust us, she will appreciate this thoughtful gift and the colorful graphics inside the pages.

"We’re a couple in our sixties, so this isn’t only for newlyweds, it's for ALL-weds. Highly recommend and a lot of the questions could be used to strengthen friendship and family relationships too," shared one verified reviewer.

If she's the type that loves collecting kitchen tools and preparing fancy meals, gift your wife this personalized apron. She won't have to worry about occasional milk spills or stains any longer!

For the wife that leaves her makeup around, give her a chic cosmetic case to keep all her beauty essentials. With a timeless design, interior compartment and durable material, this makes the perfect makeup bag for the spouse that can't leave home without her skin care and lipstick collection.

If she doesn't get it by now, she will certainly know when you gift her this ceramic dish. The expressive phrase and heart-shaped mini plate make the perfect combo to keep her favorite jewelry in sight.

Elevate her hosting skills with this efficient charcuterie board set. You can personalize the board with your names and add even your wedding date. Aside from solving any small counter space issues, it also comes with initialed specialty knives, slates, markets and a wine opener.

This TikTok hidden gem is an artistic gift for the cultured, creative wife. All you need to do is dip your hands together or surprise her with a sculpture of your hand holding her engagement ring. This will bring back sweet memories to your wifey and maybe even make her shed a tear or two.

For the woman that goes from coffee to wine o'clock, she will appreciate the pun on the board. This sarcastic yet useful gift is a great anniversary gift to keep the kitchen a bit more organized.

She'll feel super fortunate to have you when you give her this thoughtful necklace. Personalize it with a message or place an old fortune cookie paper she has saved.

Toast with some bubbly for your anniversary. Perrier Jouet offers classic champagne that most women love, plus you can add an engraving to the bottle.

For the sweet woman with a passion for petals, this luxury floral arrangement will add a pop of color to her night table. The box features different pink tones and the roses are preserved, which are meant to last for up to two years, according to the brand.

Love her to infinity with this delicate gold necklace. This timeless piece comes with two custom inscriptions and is a personalized accessory that she will cherish for life. The necklace is made with 10K yellow gold and a beautiful chain.

First anniversary gifts for him

If you kept your vows, print them on a canvas for a unique anniversary gift. With over 38,000 sales, this will become the main art piece of your home.

"I thought what better way than to put our vows to art for our home to always remind each other just how deep and big we love one another," said one satisfied and happy customer.

If you share a special song with your spouse, remind him of the lyrics with this artistic gift. Add a special photo and personalize it with your wedding song or favorite album. This is one item that he will keep close to his desk.

These fun marble coasters can be used for your glasses or as decor. The set can be personalized with your wedding photos or any other special memory. These will bring some nostalgia to your spouse while he relives all the fun times.

For those stay-at-home nights, engage your man in a fun puzzle game. He will enjoy finding each piece to connect your smile and the memorable past. All you need is some wine and start connecting the tiny images.

Commemorate your first year with this anniversary journal from Uncommon Goods. Place your favorite memories in this journal with custom photos of your ceremony or honeymoon. The journal also features additional pages to record romantic memories and aspirations.

As a traditional anniversary gift, the watch will not only tell time but also a special note. Every time he takes it off, he will read your custom message on the back. The watch is made of sandalwood and comes with engraving options for your sweetheart.

Cover him with a sweet letter that he can read every night before bedtime. The weighted blanket has 10 lines to fill them with a meaningful message and is made with 70 percent glass beads. It's a gift that will bring him straight to bed after the show.

For the husband that loves to stand by the grill, this exclusive steak brand will elevate his meals. Personalize it with his initials and make him feel special every time he cooks. Who knows? Maybe he will start his own steakhouse business.

Cool down the Chardonnay in this wine bar set from Mark & Graham. You can personalize the ice bucket and wine glasses with his initials — a perfect combo for casual entertainment. Also, avoid spill accidents with the low center gravity of the glasses.

For the man with a sweet tooth, give him something crunchy to bite. Pack a box of Oreos with special personalization of your first year with your names.

Is your spouse into liquor? Update his home bar with this glamorous decanter set featuring a set of glasses. The item is definitely a conversation starter when guests start looking at the globe.

