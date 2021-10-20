Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Struggling to find the perfect gift for your favorite happy couple? We feel your pain. It's hard enough to find a gift that impresses one person, never mind two, but the Shop TODAY team has a few ideas up our sleeves that they're sure to adore.

From budget-friendly options to splurge-worthy finds, these are 28 gifts that will help you win over any couple on your holiday shopping list.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 28.

Under $30

These days, we all have a bajillion photos on our phones and most of them never get printed out. Mixtiles is on a mission to change that and makes it easy to turn phone pictures into 8x8 photo tiles that you can stick onto your walls. The best part? When you feel like redecorating, you can remove the tile from the wall and restick it elsewhere. It's a perfect gift option for the couple that loves adorning their walls with family memories and is also ideal for newlyweds!

Matching custom mugs are a fun and functional gift and Vistaprint's affordable option lets you add a photo of the happy couple, their pet or children to make it ultrapersonal. You can also customize the handle and interior with eight colors and add custom text.

Fact: You can never have too many ornaments, especially personalized ones. Shutterfly's bejeweled heart ornament is giving us all the feels, and we're pretty confident that it'll do the same for any couple that's crazy in love. You can customize it with a photo and monogramming to add a nice personal touch. Plus, the jewel detailing will shimmer brilliantly against the Christmas tree lights.

Shopping for a couple with a major sweet tooth? They'll be delighted to find this set of chocolate-inspired macarons on their doorstep. Macaron Queen is known for its flavorful shells and fillings and this one has delightful flavors like chocolate chip, Oreo, Thin Mint and raspberry chocolate truffle. Yum!

Netflix has ushered in an organizing revolution with shows like "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo," and many couples have been inspired to get their homes into tip-top shape over the last year. Brother's handheld label maker is a small but mighty device that designs custom labels with multiple fonts and frames to help sort all your belongings and keep everything nice and tidy.

Under $50

We hope the art of sending good old fashioned handwritten notes never goes out of style, so we always like gifting couples custom stationery sets they can keep on hand for those times when they want to send a personal message to loved ones. You can customize this set from Papier with the happy couple's names and one of 10 borders to make it uniquely "them."

Send a little date night inspiration to your favorite couple with this fun scratch-off poster that includes 100 date ideas. It's a great reminder for parents to help them prioritize alone time and also great for adventurous couples that love trying something new. The poster includes plenty of date ideas ranging from at-home movie marathons to theater outings and recreating your first date.

Let's face it, edible gifts are always a sweet surprise and we've been looking for the perfect excuse to try Bake Me A Wish!, a gourmet gifting company that ships nationwide, for quite some time. The site offers everything from cakes and cookies to brownies and more, and we know quite a few couples that would love this 20-piece set of individually wrapped cookies (chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger molasses, butter pecan and oatmeal raisin) and brownies (chocolate truffle, chocolate truffle walnut, marble cheesecake, cookies and cream).

No matter how long you've been living in your home, there's always something you need, especially if your decor has seen better days. HomeGoods is a one-stop shop that has everything from bedding and bathroom essentials to lamps, clocks, frames and more. They also recently opened an online store, making it even easier for couples to order whatever they need in a jiffy.

Whether you've been married six months or 50 years, there's always something extra sentimental about personalized wedding ring boxes. This one from Etsy can be engraved with a wedding date, last name and names of the happy couple, making it a gift they'll be able to cherish for a lifetime.

Under $100

Know a couple that loves any excuse to decorate their home? Give the gift of variety with a subscription to Decocrated, a quarterly home decor box that comes with six to eight seasonal decor pieces ranging from pillow covers and table runners to printed art and small DIY projects. It's $80 quarterly or $300 for the whole year, and each box comes with pro styling tips to help you get the most bang for your buck.

Real roses that last a year? Yep, Venus Et Fleur has certainly discovered the floral fountain of youth. This petite box fits in the palm of your hand and comes with nine mini roses that last up to a year with no maintenance. They're available in 19 colors ranging from mint and lilac to burgundy and yellow, and are a fun, fuss-free gift to give and receive.

Couples who love to grill will flip over this practical and innovative smart meat thermometer that monitors the progress of your dinner while you go prep the side dishes or chat with your friends. The wireless leave-in model has a 165-ft range and communicates with the accompanying app to notify you when your food is ready. Pretty cool, right?

Slippers are a dime a dozen, but if you want to find a pair that your favorite couple will truly wear to death, consider this podiatrist-approved brand that puts a premium on comfort. Both slippers feature comfy faux shearling interiors and solid soles that make it hard to transition to wearing your outside shoes. It's a great option for the homebody couple in your life!

Sometimes, the best gifts are the most practical ones and this smart water guard offers couples peace of mind by monitoring large areas of space for potential leaks. It has a 6.5-ft sensing cable that pings you as soon at the first sign of a leak with both a flashing red light and via alerts to your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or home hub. It's a great investment to help couples protect their biggest investment: their home.

In every couple, there's one person who's always hot, and there are plenty of cooling products on the market to help settle that nightly dispute over how to set the thermostat at bedtime. This innovative pillow from Sofi has several layers that help keep the one who's "hot stuff" cool. It features gel-infused memory foam, a breathable mesh layer and a cool top layer that'll keep them cozy all night long.

Frequent travelers will love this keepsake frame that lets them add photos from their trips to all 50 states. It'll help couples keep track of where they've been so far and where they'd like to go next on their bucket list. It's also a great conversation starter for parties!

Under $200

There's no need to head to the store to print out your favorite photos with this at-home photo printer from HP. It prints glossy 4x6 pictures and comes with a free app that lets you edit photos so you get them just the way you want them to look. You can also use it to create fun holiday cards, party invitations and more!

With so many of us still working remotely, home office staples like mobile desks are a practical gift option that couples will use over and over again. This one from Flexispot can be easily adjusted (perfect for couples that have a big difference in height) and comes with a sturdy, tiltable tabletop that supports all sorts of laptops and tablets. It can be used as a sitting or standing desk and can be easily rolled away into storage when you need more space.

This one gives new meaning to the term "couples massage!" Theragun's Mini massage gun might be small, but it packs a super powerful punch and is portable, meaning couples can take it with them on vacations, day trips, hikes and more. It has a 150-minute battery life and three speed settings and fits right in your pocket!

Know a couple that recently tied the knot? Newlyweds dig any sort of personalized gifts and this gorgeous photo album from Artifact Uprising is something they can enjoy for years to come. All you have to do is ask them for a link to their photo gallery then get to work customizing the size, layout and fabric color.

Any couple that loves to write sweet love notes will appreciate this modern twist on the romantic gesture. It's a connected messaging device that works with an app to make love notes, drawings, stickers and photos appear inside the wooden box. It spins to signal that a message has arrived. What a unique, loving idea, right?

The pandemic has made us all focus more on clean air in our homes, making an air purifier the perfect gift for couples this holiday season. Westinghouse made a portable model that tackles allergens and pollutants wherever you are — whether you're chilling out at home or going on a vacation. It has a convenient eight-hour battery life and carrying/hanging straps that make it easy to tote around.

Over $200

For couples who love coffee, gift them with this single-serve bean-to-brew coffee maker from Tchibo, a company well known for its aromatic roasts in Germany since the '40s and which recently debuted here in the States. At only 7 in. wide and just a foot tall, the Tchibo coffee machine is sleek enough to sit comfortably right on the countertop, and no pods means no waste. Also comes with two 30-oz. bags of whole-bean Tchibo coffee.

This one's a gift that keeps on giving! Cricut cutting machines are the gold standard in the crafting community and the brand's latest model can cut 100+ materials. It's perfect for couples that love to make personalized items (everything from big banners and custom water bottles to T-shirts and ornaments) for themselves and to give to friends and family. The Explore 3 can cut up to 12 feet of material and works pretty darn quickly. It also comes with a companion app called Cricut Design Space that has a massive library of images and project ideas. You might just want to pick one up for yourself, too!

A tablet is a must-have tech accessory these days and Microsoft's Surface Go 3 is a portable model that's ideal for on-the-go couples. It has a 10.5-in. touchscreen, up to 11 hours of battery life and a speedy Intel Core processor. You can use it as a laptop (with the help of an adjustable Kickstand) or a tablet, and it also has pretty topnotch front and rear HD cameras.

Your favorite couple will get hours of endless fun out of this fire pit that's perfect for backyard parties and relaxing nights at home. The unique model is smokeless, and includes a spark screen to shield you from flecks of fire while you're chilling out. It's also portable, so you can take it with you when you're going camping, tailgating or to a backyard barbecue.

The couple that games together stays together! Gaming can be a great way for couples to spend some quality time together and channel their competitive spirit, so if you're shopping for a dynamic duo that loves to play the latest and greatest games, this monitor is a great splurge gift idea. The curved display immerses you right in the action and offers incredible clarity. It's also built to help reduce blue light emissions that can leave your eyes exhausted after a long gaming session.

