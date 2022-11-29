Starting at $2, these 55 Etsy gifts will earn 'oohs' and 'aahs'

If you're in the market for a more personalized gift that will earn plenty of "oohs" and "aahs" this holiday season, look to Etsy as a one-stop shop for everyone on your list.

"More than ever, shoppers are prioritizing extra thoughtful gifts that show their appreciation for their loved ones, and turning to Etsy for meaningful, unique presents that can’t be found anywhere else," Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson tells Shop TODAY. "Many Etsy sellers even offer made-to-order pieces, allowing shoppers to give a gift that is truly special and one-of-a-kind."

From a personalized pet portrait for the dog parents in your life to a divot tool for the avid golfer, shop small business gifts for him, her, kids, candle enthusiasts and your best friends.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 55:

Gifts for her | Gifts for him | Gifts for kids | Gifts for your best friend | Jewelry | Candles | Wall art | Gift boxes

Etsy gifts for her

With options to display their initials or a short nickname on this phone case that's available for iPhones, Samsung and Google Pixel devices, you can also personalize the design of the case, choosing between three different marble backgrounds and 16 different text color combinations. "It looks even better in person and I get compliments on it all the time," said one reviewer.

For the woman who's always traveling, gift her with this bag that can serve as not only a toiletry bag, but to carry whichever items she wants, as reviewers rated it the "cutest universal bag ever." Made with "beautiful leather," choose between neutral colors like true black or tobacco brown, or opt for a pop of color with rustic red or hunter green.

Whether they're obsessed with florals, or are unaware of their birth flower, surprise them with this jewelry travel case that will keep bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces safe and sound. Multiple reviewers noted that these were the ideal addition to their bridesmaid boxes, thanks to the selection of colors and personalization details.

If snail mail is still their favorite form of communication, gift them with this set of "high quality paper and envelopes," according to reviewers. With options for gifting 10 up to 300 cards, they'll appreciate the attention to detail and the thought put into this gift, with options to personalize the envelope color, ink color and the return address. A handful of reviewers noted that they are second-time customers of this stationary shop, thanks to the workmanship and fast turnaround of the products.

For the music-loving foodie, combine their two passions with these charcuterie knives that have a cheese-inspired rock song lyric on them. Spreading cheese is now humorous, with lyrics like "Sweet dreams are made of cheese" and "Hello, is it brie you're looking for?" among others. Reviewers love this set because they arrive exactly how they look online and are a "super cute and punny" gift.

For the bride-to-be, newlywed or the happily married for over 20 years, gift them with this denim jacket that proudly boasts their new last name. With five different cursive font options to choose from and a number of thread colors, from tomato red to rose gold metallic, choose the style that perfectly matches their aesthetic. Reviewers are "obsessed with this jacket" and have worn it during their receptions, bachelorette party, weddings and more special occasions.

Home is where the heart is, and now they'll have a reminder of the state they love thanks to this customizable crew. From light pink to white, blue and charcoal, this sweatshirt can be worn for fall game days or simply when they're feeling a little homesick. "It's very cute and comfy," said one reviewer, who also noted that it holds up well after washing.

"One of my favorite ways to elevate a classic gift is to have it specially personalized for a loved one," said Isom Johnson of this embroidered sweatshirt, where the lettering lays parallel along the collarbone.

Etsy gifts for him

Long gone are the days of wires running amuck on nightstands and dressers. Introducing this docking station that includes spots for glasses, a watch, keys, wallet and a phone. Opt to customize it with their name or leave it blank for a more minimalist look. Reviewers love this product because "the wood is quality, the stain is perfect, modern look and design. This is perfect for all nightstand needs."

If they've always wanted to try proper Kansas City 'cue — the unofficial official BBQ capital of the world — or from Dallas, now's their chance with these rubs from across the states. Lots of reviewers gifted this to their dads, husbands or grandfathers, noting that they are "obsessed" with these new flavors.

For the avid golfer who loves nothing more than a weekend on the greens, gift him with this personalized divot and ball marker set, so he can finally say goodbye to the pocket change he was using beforehand. The ball marker also clips to their favorite golf cap, making it easier to locate when they have a game-winning put.

This unique decor piece also doubles as an Apple Watch charging station, with the screen acting like a television screen, displaying the time. Reviewed as "clever and whimsical," Apple Watches fit like a glove into the provided slot, no matter which band you have, according to reviewers.

Take their Apple Watch from an everyday look to a more elevated one with this leather watch band, that can also be customized with their initials. A new "go-to" for one reviewer, this watch strap is loved for its "excellent quality" and "great fit."

With seven ink colors to choose from, take the labor out of handwriting return addresses with this stamp that does the work for you, especially when sending out a large amount of snail mail. "My stepdad is IMPOSSIBLE to shop for but I wanted to get him something I knew he could use. Since he is always mailing back bills and doing paperwork, I got him this stamper and he loves it," said one Shop TODAY editor.

"This overshirt is a perfect example of an item that is both stylish and multifunctional — it can be worn as either a layering piece, a standalone shirt or even a lightweight jacket," said Isom Johnson.

Whether they enjoy crafting their own brews or drinking locally-made beers, they can now enjoy them with this taproom set that mimics the odd shapes of glasses at the bar. "These are absolutely stunning, even better in person. The detail, thought, and craftsmanship that goes into these glasses is astronomical," raved one reviewer.

Etsy gifts for kids

For the child who is still learning how to spell their name or the one who has it mastered, gift them with this wooden puzzle that can also be personalized to include a rainbow, butterfly, airplane, train and other puzzle pieces depending on their interests. "The colors are so pretty and it went above my expectations," one reviewer said of this "beautiful keepsake puzzle."

Long gone are the days of siblings squabbling over who gets what blanket when they each can have one that's truly theirs thanks to this custom blanket. Choose between 35 different colors and five fonts for a plush blanket that will have them think they're sleeping on cloud nine. "It's so soft and the perfect size," said one reviewer.

While they're still at the age that you can dress them in whatever you want without much pushback, gift the newborn or baby in your life with an animal bathrobe with their initials or last name. Available in a wide range of animals from a reindeer to a turtle, bath time will be more fun thanks to this "adorable" and "soft" plush monogrammed robe.

Complete with a leather case to carry on-the-go, these sunglasses are perfect for the beach babe in your life. With a daisy on one side and their name across the other, they'll be earning lots of raves wherever they wear these. A handful of reviewers noted that the flower girls in their wedding will be wearing this floral accessory, adding a pop of color and whimsy to the big day.

Line up empty pop cans or used toilet paper rolls and let your child go to town with the felt balls that come with this wooden slingshot toy. "The felt balls are easy for her to play with and soft enough that they can play inside," said one reviewer, meaning you'll never hear the phrase "I'm bored" uttered during a snow day again.

Choose between both ivory and sage colors, as well as a handful of thread colors to personalize this cute rib knit cardigan with their name or fun nickname, that appears on the back side. "I'm obsessed with monogrammed sweaters for my daughters and they also make great gifts," said one Shop TODAY editor.

A nap mat that rolls into its own duffel, this can be carted from the preschool classroom to sleepovers, camping or days when they're stationary on the couch watching cartoons. A matching pillow is included within this mat, which is "well made" and "super soft."

For the active child whose energy needs to be contained, gift them with this climbing arch which can be placed with the arches face up or down, depending on how they want to play. Place a cushion on the inside of the arch for rocking back and forth, or it can serve as a mini climbing gym to get from one side of the living room to the other. "It’s a beautiful, well made and versatile piece of play equipment," said one reviewer who has 1-year-old twins and a 5-year-old.

Etsy gifts for your best friend

For the reader who constantly dog ears their pages to keep their place, gift them with this bookmark that adds a personal touch to whichever book they're combing through. With 15 different colors to choose from, customize this "absolutely stunning" bookmark with their name, symbols, a date that's special to them or a short inside joke.

For your best friend's furry counterpart, gift them with this mug that features the name and art of their four-legged companion so they're never without them. This mug serves as a special gift for pet owners, due to its "high quality with a beautiful finish," perfectly capturing each playful pet.

If you and your bestie have withstood the test of time and distance, gift them with this necklace that honors the states both of you reside in, with a heart in the middle connecting the two. "The necklaces are absolutely precious — the perfect length and so meaningful," said one reviewer.

Add a little bit of glamour to their office outfits with this velvet padded headband, which serves as a nod to "Gilmore Girls." Available in six different colors, this headband is preferred over others because of how comfortably it fits, especially when wearing glasses.

For the best friend who just moved into their own place or is the queen of quirky decor, gift them with these tile coasters that "look adorable on my coffee table and bring me so much joy," according to one reviewer.

A nod to the coastal grandmother trend that dominated TikTok and Instagram this past summer, these intricate dishes are coated with a gold finish on the outside and mimic the look of an oyster on the inside. Reviewers love these because they're "absolutely stunning," and they add "just the right amount of glittery sparkle to the tabletop."

If Grandma's cookie recipe is their most favored dish, gift them with a platter that will display their dessert for years to come, complete with her handwriting. "The platters were beyond my wildest expectations, and we can now extend the family tradition to each of us," said one reviewer, whose family loves baking New Year's Day cookies with a recipe that's been passed down through generations.

Include photos from a girl's trip or take a trip down memory lane and include a photo from each year of friendship with this pull-out camera roll film keychain. "I gifted this to my best friend who travels all over the world as a sort of “memory look back” throughout his travels," said one Shop TODAY team member, adding that "it has the CUTEST design allowing it to look great on a keychain and gives the most rewarding experience as you open it, reliving your absolute favorite moments. This is my go-to gift for my family this holiday season."

If their favorite room in the house is their studio, gift them with this personalized wood palette that can be customized with up to 40 characters or symbols with an inside joke, name or nickname. "My Poppy loves to paint and I wanted to get him something that symbolizes that but also looks nice," one Shop TODAY editor said, adding,"the seller did a great job with this and I love that it came with brushes!"

For the bestie who beats everyone in Scrabble every single time, gift them with a personalized ornament of their name or nickname, that also comes on a tray similar to the game piece. "I gifted four of these to my mom several years ago with the names of her, my dad, my brother and myself. The happy tears that rolled down her face when she hung them from the Christmas tree was worth way more than any of the gifts I received that year," said one Shop TODAY editor.

Etsy jewelry gifts

For the mom, grandmother, godmother or aunt who adores her children and family more than anyone else, she can now wear their names with pride, thanks to these stackable rings. From size 3 to 13, they can don their family tree on any digit, from their pinky to their thumb. "I usually don’t wear jewelry, but this ring is dainty and subtle," said one reviewer, adding that they "love the idea of having my son's name with me without having it be a big font that everyone can read."

Commemorate a birthday, anniversary or special date with this Roman numeral ring, available in three different finishes, including rose gold, silver and gold. "Beautifully made! I was looking for a unique ring and I absolutely love how this turned out," said one reviewer.

Customize these bracelets with a phrase, inside joke, name or date that is special to you and the recipient, and with one glance they'll be reminded of good times and great memories. Choose between a wide range of sizes, depending on if they prefer to wear their jewelry fitted or a little bit loose. Multiple reviewers noted that their expectations were "exceeded" with the quality and look of this bracelet.

Quick — are they a gold or a silver jewelry person? If you aren't sure, gift them with both colors of these dainty hoops. Available in three different sizes — from 10 to 14 millimeters —select the one that fits their ears best.

Etsy candle gifts

"I’m a huge fan of gifting candles, but this set is super special because it’s actually two gifts in one: once the candles are finished burning, the containers can be repurposed as festive cocktail glasses!," said Isom Johnson. This set includes four different scented candles: Brilliant Fire, Good Company, Holiday Cake and Festive Garland.

Add this fun shaped candle to their coffee table, entertainment center or nightstand. Available in a wide array of colors and scents, choose between neutral colors like white and peach, to bursts of yellow and blue. Match the color with an appropriate scent, or go for a mango-scented cloud blue candle. "The candles are amazing and look so cute," said one reviewer.

Add a more historical touch to their bookshelf or coffee table with this candle, modeled after Venus. Available in a number of colors and scents, choose the one that will stand out among their decor the most or blend in with their neutrals. "These candles are beautiful," said one reviewer, adding, "I have been redecorating and they are the perfect addition! I just love the color and shape."

This candle shape has been slowly taking over social media feeds recently and now you can gift it to the teen or candle fanatic in your life. Available in a handful of colors and scents, gift the one most perfect for them, whether it be light pink or sage green hue or a pumpkin or grapefruit scent. Multiple reviewers noted that they have made or will be making a second purchase, after buying just one of these candles that they are "obsessed" with.

For anyone with a green thumb or the person who can't keep plants alive, this candle is sufficient for all their succulent needs. Opt for either a cactus blossom or unscented terrarium candle. "This candle is stunning. It’s exactly how it looks in the picture and it smells amazing. Very good quality," said one reviewer.

Now they can have all their redeeming qualities on a candle for everyone to see, from their favorite TV show to a random fact that relates to the candle's scent. "One of my friends gifted this to her sister for her birthday and she LOVED it," said one Shop TODAY team member, adding that "it can be given to any family or friend and gives the full personalized experience by sharing all different fun facts about this specific person."

Gift them with an activity where the end result is a handmade, DIY soy candle. With this kit, they can make four soy candles that can be placed in either a mason jar or candle tin. With a lavender vanilla scent, their room will become a new spot for ultimate relaxation. Reviewers love this product because the instructions are easy to follow, the scent "smells great" and the end result is "gorgeous."

Etsy wall art gifts

"With new age rituals on the rise amongst shoppers, this print is the perfect gift for someone who wants their home design to reflect their spirituality," said Isom Johnson. Each handmade print features a white border to make framing an ease, as you won't have to cut edges when doing so.

For new homeowners or the couple that just moved, gift them with this piece of artwork that perfectly captures their abode. In addition, you can choose to have it framed or receive a digital download and pick out a frame that will best suit their style. "It’s perfect," said one reviewer, adding that they're "so happy with the beautiful work the artist did — it came out beyond my expectations."

Setting up a new nursery is hard, but this minimalist decor can help bring it all together. These three safari animals are available in a range of unique sizes, as you are able to choose both the width and height of the prints. "Super cute prints, simple and just what I was looking for," said one reviewer.

For the outdoorsy person in your life, gift them a minimalist poster of their favorite national park. From a wide range of parks and destinations to choose from including Rocky Mountain Park and Joshua Tree, you're sure to find their favorite park or a combination of multiple parks for gifting.

For the person who is obsessed with their four-legged furry friend, gift them with a custom portrait of their pet! "They come out so good and look exactly like the photo you provide," said one Shop TODAY team member, adding that they "like that you have the option to download and print yourself or have it printed and framed by them."

Gift the family in your life with a sign that proudly boasts their family tree and when it was established. Whether they're newly married or have a long lineage, this sign is available in both black and white cursive lettering. Multiple reviewers purchased this gift for newlyweds, and looks "better than expected."

Etsy gift boxes

If they thrive during the autumn and are all about PSLs year-round, gift them with this fall-themed self-care box complete with a pumpkin candle, chai tea bags, macaroons, a mug and coasters to place it on. With same- and next-day shipping, this gift is perfect if you're in a pinch and still need to purchase a gift.

Filled with all the essentials for a cozy holiday night in, including hot cocoa mix and a mug to enjoy it in, a plaid blanket and a soy candle, this gift is "presented beautifully," according to reviewers. This gift also ships fast, in case you need an idea for last-minute gifting.

For the young wizard or muggle in your life, gift them with this magical gift box that can be customized to their liking. Choose between an owl or dragon stuffed animal, and the rest of the box is complete with a Hogwarts Express ticket, a chocolate frog, Bertie Bott's Jelly Beans and a Death Eater tattoo.

For the friend whose design aesthetic falls under farmhouse chic, gift them with this wooden set of engraved decor and gear. From a wooden cutting board to serving utensils, this "gorgeous" basket "looks beautiful" altogether and when displayed apart in a kitchen.