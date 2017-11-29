share tweet pin email

Let's celebrate! Make this first Christmas extra special for the little angel on your gift list. From festive outfits and decor to keepsakes, browse these adorable baby gift ideas that are sure to make this occasion even merrier. At the very least, we promise you'll say "awww..."!

Ornaments

Baby Handprint or Footprint Keepsake Ornament, $10, Amazon

This Amazon best-selling ornament makes it easy to take an imprint of your baby's hand or foot and turn it into a forever keepsake. This makes a great gift for any new mom.

Hallmark Keepsake 2017 Ornament, $17, Amazon

Hallmark

The porcelain baby stroller is one your family will have for years to come. "Baby's First Christmas" and "2017" are printed on the ribbon. It comes in a special holiday gift box for safe keeping.

Reed & Burton Duck Bank, $50, Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

It's never too early to save! This adorable silver duck will be a lasting treasure. Airplane and piggy banks are also available.

Baby's 1st Christmas Personalized Moon Ornament, $12 (normally $18), Personalization Mall

This adorable moon ornament comes in blue and pink. Personalize it with your baby's name and birth date, and you can keep it forever!

Waterford Crystal Annual Baby's 1st Ornament, $65, Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

No Christmas tree is complete without a special ornament for your little angel! This crystal baby shoe includes a hanger adorned with pink and blue rhinestones.

Clothing

Red-Nosed Reindeer Booties, $27 (normally $30), Boden

afront / Nordstrom

Deck the halls (and your little reindeer) with these adorable faux-fur booties! They're wonderfully warm and soft to touch, and come topped off with a red pom-pom nose.

Huggalugs Crochet Baby Santa Hat, $24, Amazon

This soft, crocheted hat is perfect for newborns. The wearable gift also comes with a cute "My First Christmas" tag. Holiday card photo, anyone?

Blade & Rose Gingerbread Leggings, $17, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Awww, how cute! These gingerbread leggings from Blade & Rose will have your baby crawling around in style this holiday.

Baby's First Christmas Footie Pajamas by Kissy Kissy, $36, Amazon

Neiman Marcus

Hopefully, your baby will (finally) sleep in these adorable pajamas while Santa is making the rounds. Runs 0-9 months.

BARDOT JUNIOR My First Christmas Bodysuit, $20 (normally $40), Nordstrom

Nordstrom

My First Christmas onesies are fun, festive and practical. Bardot Junior also makes bodysuits for baby boys, too!

Plushee Pants by The North Face, $35, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Your little teddy bear will sure feel like one when wearing these warm pants. Looking for a head-to-toe outfit? Try a one-piece like The North Face Buttery Fleece Bunting ($70). It's perfect for baby's first snow.

Ugg Erin Booty, $50, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

These adorable suede booties will keep your little one's piggies warm all winter. Sizes are available for babies and toddlers. They also comes in pink.

Neiman Marcus

After a warm bath, keep your baby nice and dry this holiday with this festive cotton towel. Bonus: It comes with a mini rubber reindeer for bath time fun!

Baby's 1st Christmas Santa Bib, $16 (normally $20), Zazzle

Zazzle

Who knew Santa likes applesauce? This bib is perfect for your little elf to wear during Christmas dinner. Personalize it with your child's name.

Gifts

Bearington Reindeer Snuggler, $18, Amazon

Amazon

You'll never meet a softer reindeer. This plush stuffed animal is combined with a red velour blanket. It's perfect for a snuggle!

Jellycat Christmas Bitsy Bunny Stuffed Animal, $25, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This stuffed bunny is all dressed up for Christmas! It's festive, cute and waiting to hop into your home.

Dr. Seuss Gift Basket by Cashmere Bunny, $69, Hayneedle

Hayneedle

Stuck on what to give? Give the gift of reading! This adorable gift basket features all of Dr. Seuss classics and will be a nice addition to your bookworm's reading collection. Personalization options are available.

For more educational gift ideas, check out our gift guide for the best gifts for 1-year-olds, according to child development experts.

Ice Cream Rattles, $35, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

While your baby likely hasn't enjoyed a real ice cream yet, let your sweetie pretend to have a lick! Aren't these crocheted rattles charming?

Tool Set Grasp Toys, $20, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Handy babies will love tinkering around with these plush tools. Dad can even clip them to the shopping cart next time he goes tooling around! There's also a vibrating saw grasp tool ($18).

Organic Cotton Teethers Veggie Crate, $36, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This gift is perfect for a little sweet pea who is having some teeth troubles this holiday. Babies can chew on a carrot or tomato to soothe aching gums, while older siblings can use them for imaginative play. The set looks like it came straight from the farmers market.

Qaba Kids Plush Rocking Giraffe, $55, Amazon

Amazon

Kiddos 9 months and older will love to rock around in this chair. Plus, it will look great under the tree with a big red bow! Other animals are available, too.

For more baby gifts, we have an entire gift guide for babies written by a child development expert.