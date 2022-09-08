47 thoughtful (and useful) gifts for everyone on your list — all under $100

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Wondering what to get everyone this season? We’re taking some of the guesswork (read: stress) out of holiday shopping with a curation of top-rated, bestselling, editor-approved items for everyone on your list.

From beauty and grooming sets that will enhance their natural glow to clothing and accessories that will support them on the move (and plenty of home goods and hot toys along the way), read on for several crowd-pleasing, life-enhancing gifts your loved ones will enjoy this season and, in most cases, well beyond.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 47.

Best beauty and grooming gifts under $100

In the midst of some serious travel planning? They'll need some mini beauty essentials to complement their jet-setting. This collection from Sol de Janeiro includes a trio of nourishing products — including the popular and award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream — that'll keep them feeling irresistibly soft no matter where they are.

A humidifier doesn't seem like the most obvious beauty tool, but experts say they have ample wellness benefits like making your skin and lips feel less parched in drier environments. This portable version from Hey Dewy has won several awards since its launch in 2019, which could explain why it sells out all the time. Fortunately for you, though, it's still available right now!

Unruly bedhead and hair creases, what's that? Optimize their beauty rest with a high-quality silk pillowcase from this dermatologist-approved brand.

“The benefit of having a good silk pillowcase is that it creates less friction on the hair and allows the hair a gentle surface," hairstylist Bobby Eliot previously told Shop TODAY about its benefits.

Give them the gift of a great, effort-free manicure with this "ultimate" set of eight autumnal press-ons for every kind of nail shape.

This popular heated stylish brush by Revlon is an Amazon bestseller and for good reason. It styles, dries and volumizes your hair in one step while reducing frizz and damage, so they can get a salon blowout right at home.

Give him a VIP treatment routine with this skin care kit, which contains full-size bottles of exfoliating body scrub, shaving oil, face wash and moisturizing balm. Thrive's products are cruelty-free and contain only plant-based ingredients without any harsh synthetic additives that may cause irritation.

There’s nothing like a pop of color to wake up the face, and Tarte has become one of our go-tos for a natural, blendable flush. Gift this wardrobe of blushes, bronzers and highlighters (valued at $75) to one lucky recipient or split them up to spread the joy.

Drunk Elephant knows a thing or two about radiant skin, which is why we were excited to discover this bundle of glow-getting essentials bundled up for a mere fraction of the usual price. The plumping, peptide-loaded Protini Polypeptide Cream is amongst the staples included to deliver firmer, smoother skin in the long run.

Help them maintain a healthy mane with this strengthening, shine-enhancing quad from Olaplex. The hair care brand is offering some of its beloved formulas, including its Shop TODAY editor-approved No. 3 Repairing Treatment, as part fo a giftable set that’s ideal for all hair types.

Best clothing and accessories gifts under $100

Nobody can have enough T-shirts, and Abercrombie & Fitch's short-sleeve crew neck is as quintessential as it comes thanks to its relaxed fit and softAF cotton material that reviewers are calling "comfort beyond compare."

Speaking of classics, you can’t go wrong with a chic pair of Birkenstocks. This unisex two-strap design has been an iconic style for years, and its make — specifically its "skin-friendly" Birko-Flor synthetic material and cork-latex footbed — should keep their tootsies happy for a long time.

A cozy pullover is a perennial cold weather essential, providing all kinds of warmth when it's dreary and frightful outside. Help them prep for chillier temperatures with this top-rated option from Patagonia, made with recycled polyester microfleece.

Carhartt is renowned for their durable, long-lasting outerwear, and this minimalist version of their signature rib knit beanie has also earned plenty of acclaim over time.

"I wore the hat all day and was beyond happy with the fit and warmth," one verified shopper said about the quality of it. "Unfortunately, my wife liked the looks of the hat. Now she gets multiple compliments on how nice the beanie looks."

They'll never have to stress out about finding their essentials at the airport again, courtesy of you! Mark & Graham specializes in a wide variety of personalized items, including this sleek vegan leather passport holder and luggage tag.

If she enjoys yoga, pilates or just appreciates a good pair of leggings, consider Lululemon’s Align Pant, which has garnered a following for its stretchy, lightweight and buttery-soft fabric and a seemingly endless supply of colors and patterns (last time we checked, there were 20+ for this style alone).

Who couldn’t use a new pair of kicks? Allbirds have been gaining traction among celebrities, along with other fashion and sportswear enthusiasts, for their sleek styles, comfy fit and renewable materials. Great for both men and women, they’re also machine-washable.

A good (as in subtle yet still statement-making) pair of earrings has the potential to elevate any look, and standard hoops are among our top picks for something that has universal appeal but still feels personal. These 18K gold huggies from BaubleBar are also hypoallergenic, so you don’t need to worry about any of the common sensitivities that can come with jewelry. The Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet is also worth a look.

This everyday tote from Street Level rivals high-end styles at a fraction of the cost, with a reversible interior and removable wristlet adding to its value. Scoop it up in one of three color combos for the girl who’s always on the go.

While you’re at it, upgrade her pajama drawer with a matching set of pajamas. Soma offers a relaxed fit for laidback lounging, plus it's made with their lightweight Cool Nights fabric that won't cling to their body while dreaming away.

Best food gifts under $100

Your most in-the-know, always-online BFF is sure to get a huge laugh when they unwrap this edible four-pack of cookies from New York City-based Funny Face Bakery.

"Distinctive," "robust," "rich" — these are just a few of the words verified shoppers use to describe Brightland's elevated pantry essentials. This collection features a trio of "light and bright" products — a bottle of Awake made with early harvest Arbequina olives, raw champagne vinegar combining California chardonnay grapes and two types of oranges and a floral/citrusy orange blossom honey.

If your go-to home baker is in serious need of some new supplies, gift them this top-rated set from Crate & Barrel. Each set includes six bakeware essentials every kitchen needs like a 12-cup muffin pan, a baking sheet and several cake pans.

This assortment from Harry & David has all the makings of a crowd-pleasing charcuterie spread in one giftable box — perfect for co-workers, employees or the host with the most.

When it comes to the stovetop, it doesn’t get much sleeker than Caraway (quite literally), which has been gaining momentum for its non-toxic, nonstick ceramic pans with modern silhouettes.

Of course, any serious baker or cook would gladly welcome a piece from Martha Stewart's cookware line at Macy's. Start (or top off) their collection with this sweetheart cast-iron casserole dish.

If they’ve been known to whip up a good smoothie, help them master the mix with a NutriBullet. This pro blender is built with a 900W motor to help grind nuts, fruits and seeds for added nourishment and flavor (we also like using it to create healthier salad dressings and homemade sauces).

If they still don’t have an air fryer, let this pick from Oster catch them up to their social feeds. The five-quart oven will enable them to fry, roast, bake and reheat their way to meal bliss (here’s hoping they extend a few invites in the process).

You know that friend or family member who’s always asking for extra sauces? This gift basket from Stonewall Kitchen is for them. Complete with the brand’s bestselling dips, jams and marinades, it has everything they need to have a saucy good time.

For the sweet tooth, it doesn’t get much more exciting than this set of six boozy ice cream pints from Tipsy Scoop. Remove the seal to reveal celebratory flavors like strawberry sangria, tequila Mexican hot chocolate and more.

Best home gifts under $100

"Where has this been all my life!" one out of 31,000+ verified reviewers said about Pura's smart diffuser. This device utilizes low heat diffusion to emit a gentle aroma throughout your personal space, plus you can even customize your home's scentscape through its Alexa-enabled voice control or the brand's app.

Your novels don't have to be the only gems on your bookshelf. This set of bookends from Pottery Barn were derived from one-of-a-kind, natural polished agate straight from nature.

Everyone deserves some self-care every now and then — or pretty regularly, depending on how stressed you are. Knack managed to curate the perfect care package for anyone aching for some much-needed R&R, including a soothing coconut milk bath soak, amber & smoke soy wax candle and an adorable faux succulent into one masterfully packed gift box.

They can manifest and read tarot cards all they want, but sometimes the stars predetermines your destiny. This unique 75-minute experience from Uncommon Goods connects them with a professional astrologer to craft their personal astrological forecast for the next year. They'll even share what kind of celestial energy will come their way during each month (which should help them practice some extra self-care during tumultuous times).

Perfect for your favorite sneakerhead or too-cool-for-school teenager, this vegan wax candle is a near replica of the iconic Air Jordan 4. While they can't wear this kick IRL, it'll at least look cool on their mantle!

Whether they're big on roasting marshmallows or just sitting by the fire, this mini fireplace by FLÎKR is sure to add some holiday warmth to their space. It also has felt on the bottom to protect surfaces and can be used in or outside of the house.

We couldn’t broach the topic of bedding without mention of this duvet cover set from Quince, which combines quality and style at an unbeatable price. Available in white, sand and light gray, consider it the perfect mixture of color and texture.

Best tech gifts under $100

Chances are they've returned to some sort of normalcy — including touching all kinds of things without a second thought. Instead of constantly wiping down their screen, they can find some solace of having a clean (and charged) smart phone with this top-rated device.

Give them the gift of their own virtual assistant with this smart hub from Amazon, which allows users to cue up their favorite music and entertainment with a simple voice command. It can also keep them informed with news and weather reports and help set alarms so they don’t miss any of life’s big moments.

Help the walker, runner or commuter in your life stay connected with these wireless buds from Google. They deliver up to five hours of clear, uninterrupted listening time (2.5 hours talk time) with every charge and are water-resistant for added protection on sweaty days.

Best toy gifts under $100

If you're a parent, chances are you're already scouting out the hottest toys to gift your kid before peak holiday shopping starts. Magic Mixies's Magical Misting Cauldron dominated the 2021 holiday season (we're not joking: it was pretty much sold out all the way to Christmas!), so we recommend pre-ordering their newest toy ASAP before it launches on October 1.

Barbie’s world is expanding this season with a new Cook ‘n' Grill Restaurant Playset that can be used to serve up an assortment of dishes and scenarios, complete with six play areas and 30+ pieces.

One gift, endless possibilities! Perfect for youngsters up to five years old, this innovative bot from Fisher-Price offers three learning levels for supporting a child’s growth from infant to preschooler. Just signal the stage along the bottom to access over 120+ songs, sounds, numbers, letters, and more.

Surprise and delight with this next-level glamping playset from L.O.L. Surprise!, which comes complete with its own DJ booth, cafe, fashion runway, and beyond. Appropriate for kids ages 3 and up, the compact, wheeled camper is also great for storing dolls when traveling.

Teach them something new with this starter kit from Osmo, which can be used in conjunction with an iPad or Fire Tablet to help kids navigate the exciting world of coding through three hands-on games. The brand also offers a range of curriculum-based games for keeping their minds sharp (ages 5-8).

Help them create their own ski retreat with Rainbow High’s line of Winter Break Fashion Dolls, which come with their own gear and two mix-and-match outfits for hitting the slopes in style. The brand also has a new set of wheels for getting around town (ages 3+).

Encourage them to tap into their creative sides with this art collection from Kid Made Modern. The travel-friendly latch-close case opens to reveal painting materials, colored pencils, oil pastels, and more (ages 6+).

Considering getting a pet? Take the kids for a test run with this smart labradoodle from Sky Rocket. It performs a range of tricks and responds to voice commands similar to a real dog sans the messy clean-ups (ages 3+).