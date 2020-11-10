Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Surprise the 20-year-old on your list with a special gift this holiday season! From stylish laptop covers to the latest electronics, we pulled together a wide range of gift ideas that will surely wow him or her. And with a gift for every budget, you won't have to worry about breaking the bank during the holidays. Happy shopping!

Best gifts for 20-year-old men

This geometric wooden stand, finished with natural oils, will keep phones and headphones all charged up. The dock comes with two lightning USB cords.

How about a gift with an inspiring message? Hat Not Hate is an anti-bullying campaign, and this craft activity raises awareness. Make a blue hat in support of bullying prevention!

You’re never too old for Funko Pop! This year, the brand has released a slew of new options, including this Star Wars figure.

A stocking stuffer that can always be put to good use! It comes in three different color options and in women sizes, too.

Did somebody say Lego? When your 20-year-old is done, he or she will have a replica built of The White House.

The newest smartwatch from Fitbit is jam packed with integrations. Get a call, text and app notifications, when a connected phone is nearby.

Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones by Dr. Dre are here! The latest on-ear headphones are bluetooth-ready and come with up to 22 hours of battery life.

With the Shark Vacmop Pro, your grownup will have his or her apartment or dorm squeaky clean! This new Vacmop can suck up dry debris and spray mop at the same time.

Best gifts for 20-year-old women

That Mac laptop will look extra stylish with a keyboard cover and hard shell case. Pick from 24 styles.

Add a few drops of essential oil and turn on the switch! This oil diffuser also has seven soothing LED color settings to choose from.

Like pilates and yoga? This anti-burst exercise ball comes in several different colors and can be used for a variety of exercises.

With over two dozen patterns and colors to choose from, you're pretty much guaranteed to find the perfect hoodie for her. (Yes, they have a tie dye print!)

For your artist, this pack of colored pencils from Faber Castell will keep him or her busy for hours.

This solid and multi-color winter beanie with faux fur pom by Angela & William has a soft lining. Plus, it comes in over 12 different colors.

Your loved one's little piggies will be super warm and cozy with these fluffy slides from Ugg.

Movie night just got a lot easier with this miniature projector from Vankyo. It can connect right to a smartphone.

Need a stocking stuffer for your 20-year-old? This body wash with a pouf is ideal for dorm life.

With 13 mini-size samples inside of top-selling perfumes, she’s bound to like at least one of these perfumes.

Help your loved one ditch their flat, old pillow with this bestseller. Not only does the shape hold well, but you can also use the adjustable pillow boosters to change the height to their preference.

Still stuck on what to get your 20-year-old? A gift card is a simple fix. Amazon offers customizable ecards — just pick the denomination and send!

