Should you be wearing a different sock for running? Experts share their thoughts

According to Shop TODAY editors and run club regulars, nothing makes or breaks a run more than a pair of running socks. Just as important as the sneakers you wear, socks have the potential to prevent blisters, wick away sweat and maybe help you break a personal record.

Whether it's high-rise crew socks that aim to provide arch support, or athletic socks that incorporate an ankle tab to prevent blisters, we spoke to experts and run club members who note the qualities to keep an eye out for while shopping around.

Running socks vs. regular socks | What kind of cushioning should they offer? | How should running socks fit? | What's the lifespan? | Running socks to shop | Meet the experts

What makes a running sock different than a regular sock?

The fabric make-up, fit and overall purpose of a running sock differentiate it from your everyday sock.

"Running socks are usually made of synthetic fibers that repel moisture and generally fit better than regular socks," says board-certified podiatrist Priya Parthasarathy. "The right running sock can reduce blisters and protect your feet while running."

Parthasarathy recommends keeping an eye out for socks that are made out of or blends of nylon, spandex and polyester, as they prove to be the most antimicrobial and moisture-wicking fabrics.

Running socks also tend to hug your foot more than an average sock to prevent blisters caused by the fabric rubbing on your foot. A number of factors contribute to causing blisters, including a buildup of sweat and an improper fit.

A good pair of running socks should also retain its shape after washing, according to Parthasasrathy.

What kind of cushioning should a running sock offer?

Cushion in a running sock is an individual preference, according to Parthasarathy. Whereas some running shoes provide all the cushion one could need, others need a little support and this is where the socks come in.

"I prefer extra cushion around the toes to prevent blisters and rubbing against the shoe," says Isabel DiGiovanni, founder of Slow Girl Run Club. DiGiovanni has completed three races, including two half marathons and one marathon. She also prefers higher length socks compared to ankle length socks.

Other members of the Slow Girl Run Club also prefer a longer sock in order to prevent slippage.

"Some experts recommend more cushioning for longer runs and light cushion for shorter runs," says Parthasarathy.

Run club founder Renee Noe supports this claim, noting that she prefers a more plush sock for longer runs.

"For me, if I feel the sock when I am running, it's uncomfortable," says Noe. "That being said, you want it to be fitted, soft and cushioned. But too cushioned isn't ideal either. Think of trying to put on a big fuzzy sock under your shoes...it would be miserable. Socks should be a barrier to comfort for your foot between the shoe."

According to Feetures, a running sock brand, the amount of cushion in a running sock depends on the run. If you're going for a long distance on a gravely trail, then you want to opt for a thicker, more plush running sock.

However, if you're opting to go for a shorter run on a paved trail, a sock with light amounts of cushion will suffice. For runners who want to take the "best of both worlds" approach, brands have started to produce medium-thickness socks.

Medium-thickness socks work in a range of terrains and aim to achieve moisture-wicking and cushion goals.

How should running socks fit?

If the sock fits like a glove (aka tight and secure), then you know you've found the right match. More specifically, it should be more fitted around the arch of your foot.

"The heel area of the sock should align with your heel without stretching out," says Parthasarathy, further nothing that striking a good balance is important, because you don't want your feet to feel restricted either.

What is the average lifespan of a running sock?

If you're logging lots of miles in your socks, Parthasarathy notes that the average lifespan of a running sock is three to six months.

Parthasarthy said another sign of when they're nearing the end of their lifetime is when "the socks no longer retain their shape after washing and are visibly stretched out."

Editor- and runner-loved running socks

DiGiovanni wore these socks while running a marathon and sung high praises, calling them her "best running socks."

Depending on the type of cushioning you're aiming for, you might like or dislike how thin they are. While they provide a minimal amount of cushioning, reviewers love how moisture-wicking and cooling they are.

If the sticker shock for one pair of socks is making you hesitant to hit purchase, DiGiovanni notes that "it's crazy how expensive nice socks can be but they really are worth it."

Senior social media editor Kate McCarthy likes these no-shows because they "never slip" and have "the perfect amount of cushioning." Available in a number of colors, these socks prove to be lightweight and breathable, allowing feet to cool down while running.

They have a light amount of cushioning, meaning if you want lots of cushion, your shoes might have to do the heavy lifting in that regard.

Commerce editor Julie Ricevuto leads an active lifestyle and these are her go-to socks for lots of activities, including hiking, running and other workouts.

This specific pair is her favorite for runs because "they’re cushioned along the bottom while still feeling lightweight around the foot."

Associate commerce editor Emma Stessman notes that for those with a more fitted and tight running shoe, these socks work wonders without causing blisters.

"They have thinner windows on the top that the brand says allow your feet more range of motion," she says, adding that this allows them to be more breathable.

This pair specifically offers a light amount of cushion, whereas my shoes provide the bulk of the support. This pair has proven to wick away moisture and hold their shape and structure, no matter how many times they're washed. Instead of taking a one-size-fits-both-feet approach, the left and right sock are designed differently to help prevent blisters where each big toe lies.

Winning the award for "Best Running" sock during the Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards, these socks also have a compression feature that helps feet recover immediately after a run.

"Compression fit" refers to a gentle pressure that's applied to specific areas of your foot, to help aid with blood flow and decreasing swelling (a problem often noted by runners.)

Noe owns multiple (alright, fine, 35) pairs of these socks because they're just that good. "They're light but cushioned and I've used [them] since I started running," she says. (Noe, who recently entered a partnership with Nike, has run four half marathons and two marathons since starting her running journey in 2020.)

If you're afraid of slippage, Nike also makes a crew version that slides up towards the shins.

Ricevuto also swears by these socks, which "never slide down my ankle/foot while I run and the low-cut lining around the ankle hits in all the right places, so I never get blisters, either," she says.

These socks also include built-in anti-blister patches, padded arch support and are available in two different colors: white and black.

Noe also adores these socks for running, because they're "super plush and good for longer runs where you might need more cushion."

While this style is the crew version compared to the ankle cut style Noe prefers, both pairs provide ample amounts of cushion.

These are Stessman's go-to's because of their ability to truly prevent blisters thanks to the ankle tab and their stay-in-place power. According to Stessman, "there’s really nothing worse than having to stop and adjust your socks on a run."

These reputable running socks are available in packs of three and six different colors from tri-block patterns to solid neutrals.

Crew Run Socks (3-Pack) $ 45.00 Hoka What we like High quality

Holds shape after washing Something to note Run big and wide

McCarthy enjoys these running socks from Hoka because "they’re lightweight and never feel like they get too gross when my feet get sweaty." The higher length also helps to prevent blisters, specifically on the back of the achilles, notes McCarthy.

Available in a three-pack, they're also available in a variety of seasonal colors and in a no-show version.

How we chose

Shop TODAY editors aren't afraid of a challenge, especially fitness ones. Kate McCarthy, Julie Ricevuto and Emma Stessman have each logged hundreds of miles in various running shoes and socks, making them our unofficial, official experts on all things running.

Meet the experts