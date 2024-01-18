TikTok swears this lip oil offers hydration and shine without the sticky residue — here are my thoughts

Compared to other beauty products, I take my relationship with lip-related items very seriously, to the point that I carry a giant tub of Aquaphor in my purse every day. You’ll never catch me without a lip product in hand. It’s equivalent to a computer without WiFi — I simply wouldn’t be able to function without it.

For a lip product to meet my standards, though, it has to pass multiple tests: How does it feel? How long does it last before I need to reapply? How does it smell, and does the scent linger? What ingredients are inside? And the most important question: Is it effective at healing chapped lips? Because my list of requirements is relatively long, I’ve gone through multiple lip oils, lip balms and other lip treatments to find the right match.

But one product that has checked all of my boxes is a new launch by Summer Fridays, their Dream Lip Oil. I came across the announcement a few weeks ago on my TikTok ‘For You Page’ (search for the product currently has over 18.7 million views).

Just as TikTok users have described it, the brand's new lip oils have a plush, non-sticky formula that leaves a glossy shine on the lips. Because it contains a mixture of nine plant-based oils (jojoba, castor and avocado oils, to name a few), vitamin E and a plant-based collagen, your lips should quickly feel moisturized, too.

The shade range is incredibly versatile

The first shade that I tried from the Dream Lip Oils was Pink Cloud (a light pink). This shade lightly tinted my naturally rose-y lips to a subtle flushed color. When I paired it with a pink-beige lip liner, the lip oil became similar to my natural pigment. So, it was clear that the product adapts well to whatever color base you apply it to, meaning you can play with the shade (and build it up) to create one that works best for you.

Other colors in the collection are Blush Dream (a sheer blush), Rosewood Nights (a sheer rosy brown) and Soft Mauve (a sheer rose). All were equally stunning on the lips, regardless if I used it with a lip liner or alone, and allowed my natural color to slightly peek through. I was curious to see if you could play with the tints with other lip products, such as lipsticks, and found that the formula works just as well on top. However, from my experience, the tint lasts longer with a lip pencil than when used alone or with a different type of lip product.

From left to right: Pink Cloud, Blush Dream, Rosewood Nights and Soft Mauve Courtesy Madison San Miguel

My lips instantly felt moisturized

But the real question of concern was whether or not these lip oils were hydrating enough for my dry lips. I would argue that the product name accurately describes the impact they have: They’re incredibly plush (the large applicator makes the application even more dreamy) and moisturizing. The formula didn’t slip or slide, and the hydration was long lasting. I loved that it didn’t feel like a lip oil either. I’d compare the feel to a very soothing lip mask or serum since the formula equally felt light and thick. And when paired with the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms, which are another favorite of mine, they give your lips need extra oomph — I now can’t find myself using one without the other.

After testing this launch, I can easily agree that the online hype is real. You might find yourself in a toss up, just like how I found myself in, about whether or not these are better than the brand’s lip butter balms that I mentioned above (they’re my holy grail). They’re equally as good, equally as long-lasting and equally deserve a place in your beauty routine. You might want to add a shade (or two!) to your cart before they sell out.