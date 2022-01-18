Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Getting organized is at the top of many of our New Year to-do lists and Shop TODAY is here to help you kick that process into gear. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bathroom or anything in between, we've got the best advice and products to help you do so.

If you're the sort who can't leave the house without rocking some earrings or rings, it's about time you get your precious pieces organized, too. We found jewelry and accessory organizers that are shopper-approved — each has hundreds to thousands of great reviews.

These picks are functional, novel and inexpensive. And while we can't come into your homes to help you organize, we are sure these products will get you started on the right track.

Best jewelry organizers, according to shoppers

Starting off our list is an organizer that has nearly 19,000 five-star Amazon ratings — yes, you read that correctly. Featuring 80 vinyl pockets and a removable hook, this flexible organizer can easily be hung in your closet, bathroom or bedroom.

This tiered organizer has also stolen Amazon shopper's hearts — it has over 18,000 five-star ratings, too. Tons of shoppers mentioned how much they love the different heights to hold different length necklaces and its overall charming design.

This organizer is specifically designed for earrings — in fact, it has enough space to hold 22 pairs of your favorite pairs. "I finally found an earrings holder that's sturdy and doesn't tip over. It holds all my earrings, even my heavy ones," wrote one shopper.

This clear plastic holder is sure to look good in any home. It has 30 pegs at the top and a dish on the bottom to hold rings and other things. One reviewer wrote, "I've received so many compliments on "my new jewelry" since I bought this — really it's my old jewelry that was in a mess, and now I can see it because it's all organized!"

These drawer organizers are great to slide into bathroom or bedroom cabinets, or they can simply be stacked on top of each other. Plus, the dividers are moveable so you can customize your organizers depending on varying jewelry sizes.

If you're trying to organize a small space, experts recommend lifting things from the counter and floor onto the walls to make up space. This hanging jewelry organizer accomplishes just that and it looks really pretty, too.

Two full layers of velvet lining will keep all of your jewels intact, while a minimalist design makes it a great fit for your counter or to bring on-the-go. Currently an Etsy bestseller, you can even customize this organizer box for the accessory lover in your life.

With over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and counting, this tall three-tier organizer even has a catch-all tray attached at the bottom. One reviewer wrote, "It doesn't look cluttered, has enough space for all lengths of necklaces, bracelets, watches and anything in between."

The base of this jewelry stand is a two-drawer compartment? Oh, yeah. The drawers have a spot for rings and extra storage, while the three-tier design of the rest of the stand has enough room for all of your necklaces, watches, earrings — you name it.

This hanging wall option is another great organizer with thousands of verified reviews. It features two roomy shelves, both equipped with all of the necessary poles and holes to hang your favorite jewelry.

With enough spaces to hold a mix of necklaces, earrings and bracelets, this jewelry stand also has a tray for extra storage at the bottom. Bonus: There's also no assembly required, which shoppers seemed to love.

If you have a ton of jewelry and some extra space in your home, consider investing in a jewelry organizer that doubles as a standing mirror. The outside is made from sturdy, solid wood, while the inside is lined with velvet to keep your pieces in great shape.

This is definitely a pick for the ones who appreciate some luxury. It's made from handcrafted grain leather and features an anti-tarnish microsuede lining on the inside. You can also get it monogrammed free of charge.

