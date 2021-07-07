Rolling carts, hair dryer holders and more items you need to organize your bathroom

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bathrooms can either be the most serene room in your house or the most chaotic. Between makeup, shower supplies and other personal care items, it can seem difficult to find a space for everything, and the problem only multiplies when the clutter starts to impose on coveted counter space. To achieve a clean, sleek-looking bathroom, organization is key.

Ashley Jones Hatcher, organization expert with the Neat Method, joined Hoda & Jenna to share 10 products to help organize your bathroom. Read on to shop metallic containers, tooth brush holders, sliding cabinets and other must-have storage solutions.

Make the most of your space with this stackable and mixable bathroom storage option. These organizers can work great on countertops or even within cabinets. The three sizes of open-front bins make accessing your makeup, brushes, skin care products and more a breeze.

Whether you need it in the bathroom, pantry, home office or laundry room, this rolling cart is a great option to help organize any space. The rolling wheels make it easily movable, and with a sleek design it will fit in tight spaces. The teal also adds a great pop of color that can brighten any room.

When getting ready for the day, there can never seem to be enough counter space between your make up, hair products and skin care. This holder solves that issue by keeping your hair dryer and hot irons handy yet out of the way. The slim Japanese design looks great on counters and includes padded hooks if you would prefer to hang it over a cabinet door or towel bar. A removable silicone mat is also included which helps absorb heat as your tools cool down.

Made of rust-proof aluminum, this tension rod is a great way to organize your shower. This slime rod includes a molded shelf for soaps and bottles, which even has holes for drainage, a mesh bag and three hooks to hang loofas or other shower essentials.

If you are looking to use every bit of space possible for storage, you will love this sliding basket. You can use this basket inside of closets and cabinets to separate sections while adding extra storage, or even mount it on the wall or on the side of a vanity.

If you have a tight bathroom space, this narrow cabinet can provide much needed storage. Place this cabinet in a tight space and pack the slide-out drawer and compartments with your bathroom essentials. This is a great storage option to avoid clutter and keep your items hidden within a clean white finish.

This toothbrush holder mounts onto the wall and provides ample storage for your toothpaste, hair brush, razors and more. Never worry about your toothbrush being exposed to dust and grime again with this holder since it protects the top brush. Because it is mounted on the wall, this organizer will save you valuable counter space, too.

Classic, clean and modern, this signature collection is one of The Polished Jar's bestsellers and it's clear why. Now on sale, you can purchase these shower-safe plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles to not only organize your space but also create a classy look. Labels are also available for hand sanitizer, body lotion, face wash and more.

Who said storage cannot be both functional and glamorous? These metallic canisters can hold cotton balls, cotton swabs, hair accessories and other bathroom essentials all while adding to the overall aesthetic of the room.

Feel fresh and clean after every bathroom trip with this modern bidet attachment. Installation takes only 10 minutes on most standard two-piece toilets and does not require an electrical hook-up or additional plumbing — it's that easy. The attachment is made with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob so you can decide the angle and pressure.

