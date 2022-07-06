Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When hitting the road for a long commute, an even longer road trip or just a quick run to the grocery store, you can never be too prepared for a car ride. Luckily, there's one place to find top-rated gadgets and must-have essentials to ensure an easier and more efficient drive.

Whether you're preparing for emergencies, preventing messy vehicle-related situations or finding ways to keep your kids entertained (rather than constantly asking for an ETA), we found gadgets to keep your travels calm, collected and as comfortable as possible. From gel-enhanced seat cushions to trunk organizers that can keep your perishables cool as a cucumber, we rounded up our favorite finds that we think you won't be able to pass up before your next journey.

Amazon car gadgets

When the five minutes it takes for your car's air conditioning to kick in is too long to wait, this portable seat fan can come in handy. According to the brand, this gadget can blow hot air out of a car and offer immediate relief to passengers who need cooling down.

You can never be too prepared for a car emergency situation. Amazon reviewers are raving about this portable car jump starting device, saying that it is easy to use, reliable and "a must have for car owners." Not only is it designed to jump start a full-sized car or SUV, but it also features LED flood lights and USB ports for charging electronics.

Never worry about dropping your phone, keys, loose change and more in between your seat and center console again. This convenient gap filler does exactly what its name suggests — fills the hole surrounding your seatbelt covered and keeps your essentials from becoming lost under your seat.

You just arrived at your destination with time to spare, so you're looking to get a little work done, touch up your makeup or enjoy a snack. This steering wheel tray can help you do all three without creating a mess. It hooks onto the wheel from the bottom and lays flat, making it perfect for placing a laptop or food container on top. Just make sure to use it while your car is off and in park!

Keep your bags and purses in an upright position — and in easy reaching range — with these leather car hooks. Installation is foolproof: just lift your headrest to show a part of the rod and then slip the u-shaped hook around it. Right now, you can grab two for less than $10.

Whether you need a portable trash bin to keep your car tidy or some extra storage space for all long car ride knickknacks, this multifunctional accessory can get the job done. It comes with nylon straps that can be secured around a headrest as well as magnetic snaps that are said to make trash bag swaps easier.

How many times have you left your purse on the console and witnessed it tip over (with all of its contents) as soon as you press on the gas pedal? If your answer is more than once, you need this car net bag. It's not only great for preventing spills, but it can also act as a soft gate to keep pets from jumping into the front seat.

Save yourself from major messes with a cordless hand vacuum. This sleek portable option is designed with a portable suction to grab every loose crumb and speck of dirt in sight. It's said to be lightweight and have a quick-charge function.

You're in the middle of a multi-hour road trip and the worst happens — your phone dies. Or your Kindle dies. Or your tablet dies! Whether it's an essential for getting directions or keeping you entertained as a passenger, it's important to keep your electronics fully charge. The Foval Power Inverter is a travel-size adapter that juice up multiple gadgets at a time and it even has a built-in cooling fan and a multi-protection system, according to the brand.

You'll never have to hear, "Are we there yet?" on another car ride again thanks to this travel tray. This will help keep kids busy with all of their favorite toys for hours — a detachable viewing stand can hold tablets for movie viewing, the dry-erase board table can be used for unlimited drawing, and the several pockets can hold other entertainment essentials within easy grabbing distance.

If you find yourself having to pull over for multiple breaks due to back pain and discomfort, a seat cushion might offer you some relief. This ComfiLife option is made with high-density memory foam and is said to offer cooling gel technology that is designed to keep your back and bum comfortable for long hours. The brand also says it's capable of improving posture and supporting legs and hips.

Returning to a burning hot car in the summertime is the stuff of nightmares (and so many seat burns). Protect your skin and keep your interior from turning into a life-size oven with this bestselling sun shade. The brand says it offers 98 percent UV protection and keeps temperatures to an "optimal" level. It comes in multiple sizes (even XXL to fit an RV!) and can adjust to keep a snug fit on your windshield.

No one likes hearing their luggage or groceries rolling around in their trunks, which is why a trunk organizer is a must-have for car travel — no matter the distance. The collapsible bag comes with a removable divider and straps for a safe and customized fit and also includes a cooler section that can keep food and drink cold or warm, according to the brand.

Introducing the ultimate parenting hack. Keep the kiddos from fighting over who gets to play with the tablet next (instead, let them fight over what movie to watch!). Once the film or TV show is decided on, attach your tablet or smartphone to your headrest, press play, and allow everyone to sit back and relax.

Long drives don't have to be intolerable — they can actually be helpful ways to decompress, especially when you have a humidifier to create a calm and relaxing environment. According to the brand, not only will this diffuser keep your car smelling fresh, it's also "whisper-quiet" and can fit in most cup holders.

Store your keys, wallet, phone and other essentials atop this convenient tray that fits snugly into most cup holders, according to the brand. It also swivels so your passenger can use it to eat or watch a show on their phone while you drive. Throw in a few extra bucks and you can get the brand's same tray but with a built-in cup holder expander.

For more stories like this, check out:

