I use this chic and spacious backpack as my work bag, weekender tote and carry-on

Although I later found out that I had purchased the wrong one (the much-talked about bag was actually the Open Story Day Trip Backpack), my find ended up being more affordable and just as travel-friendly. And after using it almost every day for over a month, I can argue that it might just be even better.

Features and details

I was pleasantly surprised by how much I was able to fit in the main compartment. Inside, I stashed away a pair of shoes, a backup outfit (just in case my checked bag got lost), a blanket, a laptop case with a charger and an additional phone charger. Even with all that, there was still room to fit more and the bag zipped up easily. (Plus, the fact that this backpack maintained its sleek appearance while filled to the brim was a major plus for me.) Extra pockets equals extra storage. The backpack has five additional interior and exterior pockets for holding the essentials. I use the zippered inner pocket to store everything I want to keep safe and clean, like my passport, disposable masks and antibacterial wipes. The backpack also features a padded laptop sleeve for my computer as well as two smaller mesh compartments, a spacious front pocket and an expandable water bottle pocket.

The backpack has five additional interior and exterior pockets for holding the essentials. I use the zippered inner pocket to store everything I want to keep safe and clean, like my passport, disposable masks and antibacterial wipes. The backpack also features a padded laptop sleeve for my computer as well as two smaller mesh compartments, a spacious front pocket and an expandable water bottle pocket. Happiness guarantee: The brand offers "hassle-free" returns within one year with the receipt. It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

It's perfect for travel

Traveling is already stressful enough without trying to manage big and bulky bags, but having this backpack on hand made every step of the experience much easier. Thanks to a trolly strap, I was able to attach it to my suitcase and easily make my way through the crowded airport and check-in area.

When it was time to send off my luggage, I just popped the backpack off the handle and put it on. The padded straps ensured that, no matter how heavy it was, it wasn’t uncomfortable to wear. When I want to give my shoulders a rest, the top handles provide another way for me to hold onto it. They connect with a button strap, so I don't have to worry about them flopping around or getting in the way.

Even the security checkpoint was less of a hassle. Thanks to all of the pockets, my wallet and laptop were always easily accessible, which made getting through TSA a seamless process.

And a long commute, too!

Once I returned home, it was time to get back to the daily grind. For me, that means commuting for anywhere from one and a half to two hours to get to the office (and that's one-way) several days a week. Because of this, I’ve always gravitated toward larger bags that can hold everything I need for the planned day ahead and for anything that could potentially pop up. And as a result, I regularly looked like I was about to go backpacking through Europe with my giant bag. But not anymore.

I typically carry my laptop, charger case, portable charger, wallet, keys, mask holder, hand sanitizer, lotion, a makeup bag, a notebook, pens and a physical book or Kindle to read during my commute. While it’s definitely not as much as I packed for vacation, that’s still a decent amount of I carry daily — and now, very easily. Plus, the ample room leftover is great for fitting any additional goodies I pick up throughout the day.

I’m also not particularly gentle with my bags, often shoving them into whatever space I can and exposing them to the elements unshielded. So far, it’s held up very well in both extreme heat and rain. When I purchased the backpack in a light lilac shade, I was worried about how dirty it would get while traveling on public transportation; however, it exceeded my expectations in that department as well. I haven't seen a single stain, smudge or mark.

Overall, even though this wasn’t the exact bag my friend was raving about, I think the one I ended up with is even better. The sleek design and spacious compartments are ideal for someone who’s always on the go. It’s perfect for all of my travel needs, whether I’m catching a flight or just heading into the office.

More affordable bags for travel

One of the most important features in a travel bag is ample pockets, and this crossbody backpack doesn't disappoint in that department. Aside from the front and main compartments, it also has a mesh pocket on each side for things like your water bottle and umbrella, an earphone hole and a pocket on the strap to hold your phone.

If you want something more fashion forward, you can't go wrong with a crossbody bag. This highly-rated option comes in almost 30 different colors. "This is a great small bag for travel. It does NOT look or feel cheap and has a TON of space," raved one verified five-star reviewer.

Fanny packs are all the rage right now. You can wear it in its classic style around the waist or you can go for a more trendy approach and sling it across your shoulder. This Herschel option comes in a variety of colors and patterns for your choosing.

No one wants to be that person who gets bogged down with documents and holds up the airport security line. This spacious travel wallet has a slot for everything you need from IDs to passports. It's big enough to hold documents for several people, perfect for families traveling with younger children.

This bestselling packable duffel is perfect to keep folded up in your bag for trips where you anticipate coming home with much more than you left with. It comes in 27 different colors and patterns and has almost 9,000 verified five-star ratings.

If you just like to keep the essentials on you after you check a bag, this mini backpack from JanSport is the way to go. It's spacious enough to fit your wallet, keys, phone, a portable charger, water bottle and even a few snacks inside. Plus, once your trip is over, you can use it for day trips or as your new everyday bag if you like to stay hands-free.

A hanging toiletry bag is an underrated travel must-have. Not only does it keep your items neatly organized before, during and after your trip, but it also makes packing a breeze.