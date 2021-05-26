Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With summer just around the corner, you might find yourself planning out your activities for the next three months. Aside from the summer basics like sunscreen, beach towels, and swimsuits, there's one more thing you probably didn't know you needed: a duffel bag.

Whether you're starting to travel again, going camping, or just hitting the gym more often, a quality duffel bag will help you anywhere you need to go. They are spacious inside and many have several pockets so there's a space for everything.

Below, we rounded up a few of the best duffel bags for wherever your summer takes you.

Best duffel bags

This durable duffel bag is made of genuine horse leather and waterproof canvas, making it a strong contender for surviving the elements. Whether you're spending the weekend at the gym, taking a quick getaway or setting up camp in nature, this bag has enough space for everything you need, and it comes in eight colors.

If you're always matching your bag to your outfit, there's no reason you shouldn't do the same with your duffel. Choose from six patterns for this Jadyn duffel. It has a front pocket that you can easily slide essentials in for easy access, as well as a separate shoe compartment and an interior zippered pocket. Right now, you can score this bag for 20% off.

You can't go wrong with a sleek black duffel for your everyday needs. Made with water-repellent fabric, this option is easy to clean and has several exterior and interior pockets to keep your things organized and easily accessible.

Do you struggle to stay organized? Don't fret, this duffel bag will do all of the work for you. It has eight pockets so there's a space for everything you need. It has over 9,100 5-star ratings and travelers love it for its durability and spaciousness. "I took this bag on a 3 week Europe tour, and it held up beautifully despite the abuse of it being severely overstuffed and thrown in and out of the coach daily," one reviewer wrote. "After the trip, the bag still looks practically as the day I got it."

This Nike duffel has two exterior pockets and a spacious interior for all of your training needs. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and shorter handles at the top so you can maneuver it any way that works for you. It also has built-in ventilation so your gear can breathe and you don't have to worry about the smell of sweaty equipment stinking up your bag.

This No. 1 bestseller in golf duffel bags measures in at a whopping 42" L x 15" W x 15" H — and that's just the medium size. It also comes in a smaller and larger size measuring at 36" L x 13" W x 13" H and 50" L x 18" W x 18" H, respectively. It boasts a 4.7-star rating and also comes in tee-ready green.

If you're looking for a bag with a bold pop of color, try this Samsonite duffel. It is made of durable nylon and is even collapsible so you can easily store it when you're done. The 32.5-inch tote is currently available in six different colors.

