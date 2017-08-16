25 shopper-approved beach towels to dry off in style

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’re looking to buy a new beach towel, you’ve picked a good time. Today’s options include features that feel like they’ve been sent from the future. From fabrics that are fast-drying and contain UV protection to built-in technology that repels sand, who said anything about basic towels?

To help you find the perfect towel, we found some of our personal favorites on the market right now. With prices starting at $10 and warm weather starting to creep up, there’s no better time to start staking out a spot in the sand or by the pool at your beach resort and showing off your new towel.

Best beach towels, according to shoppers

Available in two dozen colors, this popular Turkish beach towel is made with a yarn-dyed cotton, meaning it’s been dyed before weaving for long-lasting color and softness. It’s also Oeko-Tex approved, certifying the fabric was made without harmful chemicals.

Sometimes the best option is the simplest, and you certainly can't go wrong with this affordable set of two beach towels. Available in over 10 cabana-friendly colors, they're made with 100 ring-spun pure cotton that feels incredibly plush to the touch. "I was blown away by the quality and softness of these amazing towels! Washed before using and there wasn't a stitch out of place," added one verified shopper who rated this five stars.

Founded by a former cabana boy, Laguna Beach Textile Company strives to make towels luxe enough to belong at a five-star resort. And this oversized option, made with premium cotton and double the thickness of your standard beach towel, certainly deserves a spot in a poolside cabana.

Brooklinen is renowned for its high-quality bedding, but did you know they also have top-notch beach towels? Their version features a velour front and a terry cloth back, which will make sun-soaked lounging sessions that much cozier. Just take it from one shopper who rated it five stars: "This has become my favorite beach towel. The size is great, but what I like best is the quality. I used it all summer and the color is still bright and it remains super soft."

"The quality just cant be beat (neither can the price) for these exceptional beach towels!" a Wayfair shopper said about this soft beach towel set, and we'd have to agree. Crafted with an absorbent two-ply yarn and a soft velour that easily repels water, you'll be dry in no time when you wrap yourself in one of these towels.

If you're a fan of Pendleton's wool blankets, you may want to consider upgrading your current towel for one of theirs. Made with a woven terry velour material that's Oeko-Tex-certified, this supersized beach will equally dry you off quickly while wrapping you up in plenty of compliments.

Made of 100 percent cotton, this Lands' End beach towel has a flatweave edging so it won’t snag or unravel, and is 78 inches long, giving your legs extra room to stretch out. Plus, it’s got a 50+ UPF to protect your body from the sun’s rays. Bonus: For an extra $8, you can have it monogrammed up to 10 characters.

This oversized option uses the iconic woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. The beach towel has a microfiber front and cotton terry cloth back for extra absorbency and is currently 30 percent off.

Lighten up any beach load with this lightweight and fast-drying towel. It is made of 100 percent hand-loomed Turkish cotton and features delicate knotted fringe at the ends to bring an added sophistication to your beach (or picnic) outings.

This towel will pop in the sand thanks to its vivid design (all 20+ options are just as whimsical!). And thanks to its microfiber material, it is super absorbent for when you're drying off from the pool or the ocean.

The 100 percent cotton option is the perfect solo towel. It measures 36” by 68” and won’t fade no matter how many times you throw it in the wash.

Channel a vacation sunset with the warm hues in this beach towel from Nomadix, regardless of where you are.

This beach towel is made of two layers of polyester fabric, so sand falls right through the weave — piles of it can simply be brushed through the towel using your hand. Bonus: It comes with a hanging loop for easy storage.

Here’s a great deal: four beach towels for less than $40! Made of a velour and cotton blend, these towels are incredibly soft, though it is recommended to not use fabric softener when washing to prevent fabric breakdown.

This striped beach towel is specially woven for use on both sides and made with a dyed yarn that holds color after multiple washings and days in the sun. Plus, it can be monogrammed for the ultimate personal touch.

Popsicles that won’t melt in the heat! And this beach towel will dry you off quickly thanks to its absorbent cotton terry cloth fabric.

Throw this towel over your legs or shoulders — with a UPF of 50+, you’ll be protected against burning. But the mix of cotton, spandex and viscose means it’s not chlorine or saltwater-friendly, so be sure to only use it as a cover-up, not post-swim.

This oversized towel is inspired by summer's favorite fruit: watermelon. Made from a super soft terry cloth material, it absorbs water quickly after a dip in the sea or pool.

Made of pure Turkish cotton, these oversized cabana striped beach towels guarantee you extra space in the sand. For an additional $7, you can have them monogrammed.

This terry towel poncho absorbs water and dries quickly, meaning you can wear it as a dress to the beach, take a quick dip and dry off in enough time to wear it back home.

If you’re looking for some unique hostess gifts (or want to supply your whole family with beach towels), this set of six Turkish beach towels (at less than $10 each) are a great choice and come in blue, navy, pink, orange, yellow and red.

This 100 percent Turkish cotton option channels a serious '70s meets 2022 vibe. The added fringe and sand-resistant fabric enhance its groovy look.

Made of terry cotton with pretty fringe detailing, this oversized square-shaped beach towel would fit right in at the Gaines family’s farm house — which makes perfect sense because it was designed by the “Fixer Upper” stars as part of their collection for Target.

Featuring a charming illustrated regatta setting, this Vera Bradley beach towel was designed to make you stand out at any pool party or beach day.

This wide-striped beach towel from Anthropologie has a flat-woven cotton front with a looped terry back, giving it a fluffy feel against the skin. It comes in four colors, including charcoal, indigo, coral and linen.

