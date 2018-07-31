We found a 'magic' towel that repels sand, dries fast and weighs almost nothing

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it first arrived in the mail last week, I thought the small envelope contained a dish towel. Weird: I didn’t remember ordering one.

But when I opened it, out fell the most compact and cute beach towel I’d ever seen — with green and white stripes and sprinkled with magic.

Say goodbye to those bulky, unwieldy, space-hogging towels of the past. The ones you cram in your tote to take to the beach and then shove back inside at the end of the day — full of sand and grime, always slightly damp and always a bit stinky. There’s a reason the Dock and Bay microfiber beach towel has 500-plus reviews, and they’re nearly all positive.

It’s handy. It’s convenient. It comes in a huge assortment of colors. And most of all, it works. I’m a mom, and yes, I get unduly excited about products that are easy on the wallet, and big on effectiveness.

Dock and Bay Microfiber Quick Dry Towel for Swimmers, $20, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The Dock and Bay towel grabs the moisture right off your skin. It seems to be allergic to sand, meaning those pesky granules don’t stick to it and don’t wind up at the bottom of your bags, on your clothes or in your shoes. It’s the perfect size for a beach chair. And, it’s so lightweight that you could carry a half-dozen and not even notice.

Here in New York, where I live, I often take my son out for pool or beach days, meaning I lug around shoulder-breaking bags full of supplies. I’m so happy I found these towels because they’re tiny, effective and adorable.

Plus, it's the perfect space-saving, lightweight and quick-drying solution for kids who take swim classes and have to bring towels with them.

And, the $20 price isn't bad.

Dock & Bay Microfiber Quick Dry Towel for Swimmers, $20, Amazon

Another swim accessory I love

While we're at it, I also discovered the most perfect dry bag to store wet bathing suits, goggles and other moist sundries. My son's camp asked parents to send plastic bags, but to me, that's so wasteful and just didn't feel right. So, I did some research and found this product. It comes in a pack of three and I send my son to swim camp with the smallest one, which fits his rash guard, swim trunks, goggles and a swim cap. Nothing leaks. The backpack is protected. And best of all: no musty stench! Score!

Outdoor Products Ultimate Dry Sack, $10, Amazon