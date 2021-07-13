Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cooler, check. Sunscreen, check. Beach toys, check. But what about a source of shade?

As the summer gets warmer and UV rays get stronger, consider packing a high-quality beach tent or canopy to keep your beach trip worry-free. Beach tents provide great sun relief and comfort for those long beach days. Plus, a lot of tents can be used during picnics in the park or double as an additional source of shade in your backyard.

Shop TODAY found the best beach tents and canopies with glowing customer reviews and ratings. Moreover, our picks won't break the bank — we found options starting at just $16.

Best canopies and tents for the beach

This affordable and compact tent is perfect for a single person. There's no assembly required — just unfold and pop it open! It's also water- and UV-resistant and comes with a waterproof bag for easier carrying.

This beach tent also offers a hassle-free setup with no tent poles or confusing instructions. Simply unfold and enjoy what this tent has to offer. It also comes with a protractible sheet to lay on.

This large yet affordable beach canopy claims to fit up to four people and only weighs four pounds. Simply fill its pockets with sand to keep it anchored on the ground.

An umbrella that doubles as a canopy? Say no more. This canopy gives you UPF 50+ shade and weather protection on the top and to the sides. As an added bonus, there are two pockets on the sides for storage.

Add some aesthetics to your beach trip with this patterned pop-up tent! This fun tent from Picnic Time combines design and functionality, and you can choose from three beachy colors.

If you're looking for a basic canopy to add to your beach gear, look no further. This pop-up canopy can be adjusted to three different heights and comes with an equipment carrying bag.

This expansive beach tent promises easy setup, portability and durability. Amazon shoppers agree with this sentiment — this tent has over 2,300 five-star ratings!

The founder of Neso Tents was diagnosed with early stage skin cancer after too much sun exposure, which drove him to create lightweight yet effective products to provide outdoor enthusiasts with long-term sun protection. Weighing just four pounds and promising to block 98% of harmful rays, you can't go wrong with this canopy. Plus, there are 20 different patterns to chose from.

Hosting a party at the beach? This 18x18 feet tent can fit up to eight people comfortably. It can also be used for picnics, hiking, camping — you name it.

Here's another option with extra space. The inside of this tent is 99" x 53" x 57" — comfortably fitting four adults laying down. The large mesh windows also allow for maximum ventilation.

Beach hangouts just got a little bit better. This beach-inspired canopy from CoolCabanas provides 64 square feet of UPF 50+ coverage. Good luck choosing between seven adorable (and beachy) patterns.

