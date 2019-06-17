Sign up for our newsletter

It's a scorcher out there!

Throw the hot summer rays some shade with summer's coolest (literally) beach umbrellas. TODAY went shopping and came up with seven great places to buy. (And while you're at it, check out our roundups of chic swimsuits and the cover-ups to throw on top.)

Amazon

From telescoping and tilting features to tiki styles, Amazon has a huge variety of beach umbrellas to keep you cool.

Frankford Umbrella Fiberglass Clamp Umbrella, $36, Amazon

This clamp umbrella is a genius idea. It clips right onto your beach chair and even has a spring to stand up to windy days.

BeachBub All-in-One Beach Umbrella System, $140, Amazon

This all-in-one beach umbrella system comes with its own base that can hold 120 pounds of sand. This means no struggling with stability when it's time to set up this baby.

DestinationGear Beach Umbrella, $84, Amazon

A modern take on the classic navy nautical stripe, this umbrella packs a punch with its graphic and crisp design.

Tommy Bahama Sand Anchor 7-ft. Beach Umbrella with Tilt and Telescoping Pole, $44, Amazon

This sunshade can raise and lower with its telescoping pole. It also has a tilting feature which comes in handy as the sun moves throughout the day.

Ammsun 7.5-ft. Heavy Duty Rainbow Beach Umbrella with Zinc UPF 50+ , $40, Amazon

Besides the rainbow bright colors, what we like best about this umbrella is that it has a silver interior coating with a 50+ ultraviolet protection factor from the sun's rays.

Super-Brella Beach Umbrella, $39, Amazon

This umbrella is like a hybrid between a tent and umbrella and also offers great protection from the sun with its 96-inch canopy span.

Bayside21 8' Tiki Umbrella, $75, Amazon

Well, this sure is festive! Turn your beach spot into an instant tiki-style lounge with this thatched umbrella.

Copa Brand Outdoor Patio & Beach Premium Umbrella, $70, Amazon

This umbrella also has UPF 50+ protection, along with a never-go-wrong Mediterranean blue color scheme.

Nordstrom

Picnic Time Beach & Picnic Umbrella, $34, Nordstrom

Weighing in at only 6 pounds, this cool, patterned umbrella is a great bet not only for the beach but also a picnic in the park.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Stansport Picnic Table and Umbrella, $58, Bed Bath & Beyond

This umbrella/picnic table combo provides the perfect perch for entertaining at the beach or backyard. The table and benches fold easily for transport.

Walmart

Kids Umbrella Beach Chair, $23, Walmart

We love this adorable kids' umbrella and chair. It's too bad they don't make it in an adult size, because we would be first in line!

Wayfair

Chevron Beach Umbrella, $79, Wayfair

This umbrella is sure to be the chicest on the beach with its chevron pattern and perfect fringe.

6-ft. Cinzano Beach Umbrella, $80, Wayfair

Transport yourself to the Italian coast with this nostalgic umbrella emblazoned with the iconic Cinzano logo.

Haven Beach Umbrella, $88, Wayfair

This fancy patterned umbrella is a beauty and boasts a beachy, boho vibe.

Beachcrest Home Smithmill 7.5-ft. Deluxe Beach Umbrella, $67, Wayfair

With 7 1/2 feet of coverage, this umbrella has your back. Plus, we like that it is vented and has three-step tension control for windy days.

Capra Beach Umbrella, $35, Wayfair

These Bay Isle 5-foot umbrellas are light, easy to carry and offer the perfect shady oasis for one.

Nautica 7-ft. Nautica Beach Umbrella, $42, Wayfair

This Nautica umbrella has a two-way tilt and is armed with an interior coating that protects you from harmful UV rays.

Hayneedle

DestinationGear 7-ft. Tilt Beach Umbrella, $54, Hayneedle

Purple and orange are always a vibrant combo. This umbrella will be sure to get you noticed!

Jet

Lovin' Summer Bondi Beach Tent, $160, Jet

Though more of a tent than an umbrella, this option comes in a chic print and provides generous shelter.

Astella Lush Paradise 6.5-ft. Beach Umbrella with Carry Bag and Sand Bag, $127, Jet

Tropical leaf print? Check. Fancy fringe? Check. Matching carrying case and stabilizing sand bag? Check. The Lush Paradise Umbrella passes the fabulous umbrella test with flying colors.

MAOS 6-ft. Sun Block Red & Yellow Wave Beach Umbrella - Set of 2, $70, Jet

When one just isn't enough, trick out your beach setup with twin umbrellas. It's a great deal for a set of two.

DestinationGear 6-ft. Aluminum Cabana Stripe Beach Umbrella, $103, Jet

We can't get enough of the classic cabana stripe! This turquoise-and-white number offers 6 feet of not only shade, but style.

DestinationGear 7-ft. Palms Beach Umbrella with Travel Bag, $50, Jet

Bold and beautiful, this technicolor palm print will stand out on the beach. The 7-footer offers both fashion and function.

