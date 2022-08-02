Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Given inflation and the cost of gas these days, there's never been a better time to consider an all-inclusive vacation, even if you're not the type to typically wear a wristband. Not only are your meals included, but there's also no need for a rental car and — with some of the bigger all-inclusive properties — you can even take advantage of highly coveted hotel rewards. Long story short, the resort is the destination!

While it may seem surprising, since the pandemic all but put a stop to travel, many new all-inclusives have debuted in the last two years. From a budget-friendly beach resort in the south of Spain to a cartoon-themed resort in Cancun, Mexico, here are a dozen new all-inclusive spots to consider for your next family vacation.

New all-inclusive resorts for families

If your family loves pickleball, they'll love learning the local game, paddle tennis, offered exclusively at Club Med's newest all-inclusive, Magna Marbella. The 485-room resort, which opened last spring, is located in the always sunny Andalusia, Spain. Between the property's five pools and the nearby Mediterranean Sea, there are plenty of opportunities to swim. For land-based activities, choose from ATV rides through the Sierra de la Nieves, archery and even flying trapeze.

If you like the all-inclusive idea but aren't a fan of sprawling resorts, check out the more intimate Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort. The hotel has been around since 1964; however, the property didn't decide to go all-inclusive until late 2021. Guests enjoy access to some of the island's best snorkeling and are only just a few minutes, by foot, from some of the best restaurants in town. That said, the all-inclusive rate includes breakfast, a two-course lunch and a three-course dinner. It also includes national park entrance fees, non-motorized watersports and round trip airport transfers.

Since opening last July, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort has been satisfying families looking for fun mixed with a little R&R. While the kids enjoy the six-slide Aqua Park — including the King Cobra slide that shoots you out of its mouth — parents can relax in the resort's two "silent pools." The property's main pool, meanwhile, overlooks the Caribbean and is the perfect place for sipping on sunset cocktails. Pro tip: order the Mangrove Sunrise made with the island's local electric blue liquor.

Based on its impressive 4.8-star average rating on Google from more than 2,400 reviews, Finest Punta Cana has a fitting name. The focal point of this family-friendly luxury resort is the massive main pool that fronts the beach. It's a great option for families with little ones as the rooms feature "in-suite baby care items" and there's even a day care on site. There's also the Imagine Kids' Club where kids can play while their parents take advantage of the hydrotherapy circuit and other indulgent spa amenities.

Tulum isn't the new Cancun (yet), but it's getting there with the help of resorts like the all-new Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort. The property, which opened in May, has 735 rooms and suites and guests have access to 13 all-inclusive restaurants. Kids will want to live in the Family Zone where they have a pool all to themselves and a water park playground. While the resort offers plenty of activities — including family yoga, tribal beach nights and art and sustainability workshops — there's lots to do off-site as well. Just ask the concierge who can book you for excursions that include ziplining above Mayan ruins and monkey interactions.

Another new option from Hilton is Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort. This beautiful and secluded (its nearest neighbor is a mangrove preserve) 715-room property opened last November. It offers 100 acres of beach access; however, it's also perfectly acceptable to camp out at the oceanfront pool all day. Little ones will stay occupied for hours in the Splash Playground which features waterslides designed just for them. Meanwhile, the Teen Zone is perfect for older kids who want to make friends and challenge each other to everything from video games to ping pong. The resort also hosts plenty of family-friendly daily programming including cooking classes, bike tours and evening entertainment.

This higher-end resort that opened last spring in one of Mexico's most popular vacation destinations has some pretty cool bragging rights. In addition to offering breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez from its oceanfront infinity pool, Villa La Valencia Beach Resort boasts Cabo's longest lazy river (complete with an "art mural" bottom). Kids will also have a blast in the Kids' Club while their parents treat themselves to a much-needed massage in the Azul Wellness Spa Center. Families can also choose from a fun line-up of classes where they can learn everything from how to salsa dance to how to make salsa.

Club Med Quebec, which opened earlier this year, is actually the company's first resort in Canada. It specializes in four-season fun and is located in the scenic Le Massif de Charlevoix. Activities for families include guided epicurean hikes (taste forest treats along the way), trekking with alpacas, mountain biking, mountain top yoga, skiing and even whale watching. The 302-room property sits on 300 acres along the St. Lawrence River. There's also a kids' club where kids can take part in scavenger hunts and make "nature-infused" arts and crafts.

While this popular vacation destination in the Allegheny Mountains has been around for 35 years, a 2021 renovation has it looking like a whole new resort. There are still no shortage of exciting activities at Nemacolin including tubing (summer and winter), cosmic bowling, axe throwing, dog sledding, ziplining, paintball and even off-roading in Jeeps. Try to book a stay over a holiday as they always go all out to decorate and celebrate.

Mexico's first Nickelodeon resort opened last August, and since then it's been a hit with families who want Cancun meets cartoon. The five-star "experiential resort" features no shortage of kid-friendly activities including a SpongeBob takeover and a six-acre Nickelodeon-themed waterpark boasting more than 20 different slides. If you really want to splurge, book an oceanfront swim-up suite or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed penthouse.

Also in Cancun, the brand new (it opened this July) Royal Uno All-Inclusive Resort & Spa is a great option for families who appreciate plenty of dining options. Guests get to choose from nine unique food and beverage concepts including a rooftop terrace bar and a teppanyaki grill. The property, which has direct beach access, also features two massive pools (with a swim-up bar), a lagoon, a children's water play area and the Uno Kids' Club. For family fun, guests can gather in the "Cancool Family Room."

Immersion is the name of the game at this luxury resort that opened last November in the tropical Pérez Zeledón region in southern Costa Rica. Guests are invited to climb trees in the surrounding rainforest, ride horses in the on-site stables, pick vegetables in the property's gardens and learn how coffee is made at its on-site coffee farm. While Hacienda AltaGracia (Auberge Resorts Collection's first property in Central America) doesn't have beach access, it does have a panoramic pool with mountain views.

