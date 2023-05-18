Best beach vacations for families, couples and more according to an expert — plus an exclusive discount

Warm temperatures call for beach adventures, tropical environments and all the salty breeze you can get. Now that it's starting to feel like summer in many places, a beach vacation seems like the perfect plan to unwind and relax. Whether you're looking for ecotourism and family fun or a calm resort for a couples' getaway, there are many options for a budget-friendly trip — even if you're booking at the last minute.

If you're planning a Memorial Day getaway, there are a few ways you can avoid a travel headache. According to Expedia's 2023 Air Travel Hacks report, flights that leave prior to 3 p.m. are 50% less likely to be canceled. So, consider grabbing that early-morning coffee and heading to the airport. Another travel tip from the company is to choose a direct flight to reduce the chance of disruptions and other drawbacks.

With all the pilot strikes and busy lines at TSA checkpoints, the report also suggests packing light. Millions of bags are mishandled every year. So if you have a travel backpack or carry-on, skip the checked luggage when you're traveling during the busy tourist season. Lastly, save itinerary details and download travel apps in advance to receive instant flight notifications and updates on any impromptu changes.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton stopped by TODAY to share the best last-minute beach vacations you can book right away, along with a few travel hacks that will save you time, money and stress. TODAY readers can also score an exclusive 15% discount on select Expedia properties with code TODAY15 now through May 21.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Caribe Deluxe Princess - All Inclusive / Expedia

This Caribbean gem is one of the best destinations for food, music and culture. Each year nearly 3 million Americans visit the Dominican Republic; in fact, it is the most visited spot in the Caribbean and, according to Expedia data, Punta Cana is a top international destination right now. Sutton loves this popular family destination for its beaches and large resorts.

The idyllic tropical paradise is home to 30 miles of white powdery coastline and is considered by many to be the birthplace of modern all-inclusive resorts — a great choice if you're looking for some needed R&R.

With adults-only resorts, boutique hotels and family-friendly all-inclusives, Punta Cana is the Caribbean haven to explore.

Punta Cana offers one of the best beaches in the country, and to experience it Sutton recommends this resort that starts at $160 per night. It's newly renovated with swimming pools, seven restaurants and nine bars. Also, there are different styles of rooms from deluxe suites to romantic options, for an unforgettable honeymoon or a festive bachelorette experience. Book via Expedia by May 21 and you can score an exclusive 15% discount with code TODAY15.

The picturesque and virescent beach of Uvero Alto delivers magical palm trees and an extra dose of happiness. This resort will connect you with nature thanks to the free-form pool, uncrowded beaches and powdery sand floor. It offers a variety of restaurants including French cuisine, Pan-Asian dishes, seafood specialties and more. So, for those looking for a quiet stay and outstanding hospitality, this is the beach spot.

If you're looking for a family-friendly resort, the serene atmosphere at Jewel Palm Beach will rejuvenate you. With a breathtaking view of the ocean and all-inclusive amenities, this resort is perfect for those looking for an oceanfront experience and unlimited libations. The crystal blue waters are an attractive characteristic of Punta Cana, and this resort offers an A+ tropical vacation for kids, couples and all family members.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Marina Inn at Grande Dunes / Expedia

The shell-studded setting at Myrtle Beach is what attracts many people to this east coast retreat. This destination is one of the most popular family vacation spots in the United States and it has something to offer everyone. From its celebrity-designed golf courses to the breathtaking sunsets, Myrtle Beach offers many waterfront activities, seafood and the best breweries to soak up the sun.

Besides the beautiful beach, the boardwalk is filled with arcades, games and specialty shops along with an amusement park with one of the tallest Ferris wheels in the U.S. And if these thrilling attractions don't fill up your vacation schedule, you can stay at one of the best resorts.

Sutton recommends this oceanfront property, which starts at $193 a night and offers free admission to their onsite water park to hotel guests. It also has an arcade, indoor mini golf and plenty of room variations to bring the whole family.

If you're into water sports, the resort also offers windsurfing, sailing, parasailing and more activities for the beach lover. You will uncover multiple restaurants, beautiful sand and overall convenience when looking for activities. For this resort too, you can use the TODAY15 coupon code to save 15% off of your trip for a limited time.

Whether you're traveling with your family or for work, this Hilton hotel offers the perfect site to relax and recoup. It offers an outdoor pool, a business center, a free daily buffet breakfast and even a terrace to pop a beer.

This luxury hotel offers proximity, ultimate tranquility and a coastal vibe where you can enjoy the panoramic views of the marina. The hotel features spacious rooms, a manicured pool area and restaurants that are within walking distance. Also, you will find a sandy private beach near the hotel. Book by May 21 and you can save 15% with code TODAY15.

Willemstad, Curaçao

Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort / Expedia

This historic island of Curaçao will remind you of a European city because it was designed to look that way. Curaçao is a Dutch Caribbean island and the capital city, Willemstad, brings European style with a colorful Caribbean flair.

Also, Curaçao is the "C" in the ABC Islands and the biggest of the three. This destination is perfect for couples or solo travelers because it offers plenty of things to do on land and sea. The vibrant nightlife makes Curaçao stand out among other nearby islands, and its immersive dining experiences are the culinary dose your fancy palate needs.

For a romantic getaway, you can stay at this resort which is perfect for honeymooners, adventurers or escapists looking for unique experiences. With easy access to the city's UNESCO World Heritage Site attractions and warm waters that offer a refreshing journey, this hotel is the ideal spot to explore or relax.

The resort is connected to museums, a shopping center, water activities and other cultural experiences. You will find a tasty menu at nearby restaurants and a beach downtown where you can explore art workshops, colorful murals and trails to take in the views.

If you're looking for relaxation during the day and a party at night, this resort is the one. The hotel offers tropical bliss and beach clubs with great restaurants and bars. With beachfront dining, charming cottages and saltwater pools, you will feel like you're in heaven. Book by May 21 to save 15% with code TODAY15.

This 4-star hotel offers many things to do: snorkeling, beach volleyball, scuba diving and more. It's located on a private beach where you can walk around the gardens, enjoy Japanese cuisine oceanfront or get some laps in the 50-meter pool. Save 15% with code TODAY15 through May 21.

Otter Rock, Oregon

Inn at Otter Crest / Expedia

Otter Rock brings surfers, nature seekers and campers together, especially to enjoy the stretches of coastline. This gem in the Pacific Northwest used to be the home of sea otters and it offers one of the most picturesque views for photographers. Devils Punchbowl is a great spot to catch the waves and cyclists can enjoy the many scenic viewpoints this destination has to offer.

For next weekend, you can find rates starting at $199 a night at the Inn at Otter Crest. This place is a gem located on the Central Oregon Coast. It's a condo-style hotel and offers a wide variety of rooms to fit different group sizes and budgets. Rooms are individually owned and some offer coastal views with beautifully decorated interiors.

This last-minute deal is a little sweeter because you can stack it with our 15% discount when you use code TODAY15 by May 21.

For a quiet stay with a rural atmosphere, consider Salishan Coastal Lodge. It offers hiking trails, a spa with coastal views, a golf course, a beach and more. Also, it offers oenophiles a fun wine-tasting experience from the cellar and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the excellent greenery from their balconies. Save 15% with code TODAY15 through May 21.