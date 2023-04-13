Memorial Day deals are coming, but you can save up to 73% on major retailers right now

While spring sales have already sprung, there's one major shopping weekend that we're looking forward to most this season: Memorial Day weekend. This year, the holiday falls on Monday, May 29 and many people even say that Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer, too. So while you're embracing the warmer days ahead and planning for upcoming getaways, don't forget there are major savings on the horizon you don't want to miss.

What to shop during Memorial Day sales

So what can you expect during this major shopping weekend? Historically, we saw steep discounts across categories and even on high-priced items, from outdoor furniture to kitchen essentials to mattresses. And major retailers got on board too, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and bedding companies such as Serta and Casper.

If you are looking to upgrade your mattress, retail experts previously told Shop TODAY that you can find mattress deals for up to 70% off through big-box retailers or individual mattress stores. And that's not all, the experts shared that May is the best time to buy summer clothing and other big-ticket items like kitchen appliances — which is great news if you're looking to finally upgrade your cooking space!

While we're still a few weeks away and waiting for the best Memorial Day deals to trickle in, we rounded up a few key items you can grab ahead of the three-day weekend. Below you'll find tons of steep discounts, from markdowns on outdoor furniture to spruce up your patio space to 50% off on kitchen appliances.

Keep scrolling to check out all 28 deals, or you can shop this article by category and click on the links below:

Amazon | Walmart | Target | Home Depot | Bed Bath & Beyond | Mattress deals

Amazon deals to shop now

A T-shirt dress is the unsung hero of spring and summer attire — it's comfortable while leaving you feeling stylish and put together. This option comes in over 20 colors and is currently 20% off.

We've seen this style of shoe trending big time lately. And right now, you can grab this No. 1 bestseller for under $18. According to the brand, the shoes are waterproof with an anti-skid outsole, making them perfect for upcoming pool days.

If your home internet needs a little boost, this WiFi extender provides up to 1200 square feet and allows you to have up to 20 devices connected to it, says the brand.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your small appliances or looking for a housewarming gift, you can score this stainless steel toaster at an impressive 71% off! It features two 1.5-inch slots to evenly toast bread, bagels, waffles, and more, says the brand.

Upgrade your home security with this video doorbell system that allows you to talk to visitors, and even features motion detection, says the brand. You can grab it for 30% off ahead of the shopping weekend.

Right now you can also save big on Amazon devices, including this Fire Tablet for under $90. According to the brand, the Alexa-enabled device allows you to stream, browse the internet, video call and more.

Walmart deals to shop now

This wildly popular and older version of the Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner is currently under $40. According to the brand, the hot airbrush will give you a salon-worthy blowout and gorgeous volume with minimal heat damage.

This five-piece cooking set has a unique feature: Detachable handles. According to the brand, this allows you to easily store and stack the pots, and even display them nicely on the dining room table.

With summer travel on the horizon, you might be looking to grab some new luggage. This carry-on piece comes in fun bright hues and a fully-lined inner zipper enclosure, says the brand. Grab it now for only $41.

This 16-piece knife set has everything you need for home cooking and upcoming barbecues, and it's a whopping 73% off! According to the brand, the knives are hand-polished and feature sharp precision.

Target deals to shop now

An upgrade to your outdoor space can be as simple as new cushions. These striped chair cushions are currently 25% off and come in five muted hues to suit your current decor.

Looking to stock up on new swimwear for an upcoming getaway? This "bandeaukini" is currently 25% off and comes in tons of colors to mix and match with your favorite swimsuit bottoms.

You can also find great deals in floor cleaning at Target, including this highly-rated Shark vacuum for 24% off. This lightweight option also converts into a handheld vacuum and is meant to pick up tough dirt, dust and pet hair, says the brand.

Target is currently slashing prices on outdoor furniture, making it the perfect excuse to upgrade your patio and backyard. This four-piece patio set comes with a love seat, two chairs and a matching table — you can grab the entire set for about $200.

Coming with a small table and two chairs, this bistro set is perfect for an apartment balcony or small patio nooks. The brand says it's also made of rust-resistant metal so you don't have to worry about weather-related wear and tear.

Home Depot deals to shop now

If you're packing away your heavy winter blankets, this duvet cover is made of 100 percent breathable cotton. You'll want to act fast since this 50% off find won't last long.

According to the brand, this sleek microwave features up to 1000-watt cooking power for fast and even cooking. Ahead of the major shopping season, you can currently grab it for 43% off.

Memorial Day is for big-ticket appliances, but right now, Home Depot is marking down this stainless steel refrigerator by 33% — saving you over $800! It features four levels of shelving for bulk items and rollout freezer storage.

Bed Bath and Beyond deals to shop now

Whether you're looking to shade a pool area or your backyard seating space, the brand says this umbrella is designed with UV-resistant fabric and will tilt to offer you shade, no matter where the sun is.

A simple area rug is a perfect way to spruce up your space. The brand says this durable rug is suitable for the outdoors since it's made with soil and stain-resistant fibers.

From backyard camping to warming up during cool nights, you can use a firepit any time of the year. Don't miss out on this amazing deal because it's currently 40% off!

You'll save 52% off this luxurious-looking patio furniture set. According to the brand, it's made of acacia wood and comes with a loveseat, two chairs and a table. Plus, the cushions are included!

Mattress deals to shop now

If you're looking for a mattress now, we're already seeing some great deals across retailers. According to the brand, this 12-inch mattress features gel memory foam to offer lumbar support. You can grab it now for $260 on Amazon!

This mattress-in-a-box will easily and conveniently deliver straight to your door for easy setup. According to the brand, this affordable option will form to your body and pressure points and even adjust to your body temperature throughout the night.

Ahead of the shopping weekend, Amerisleep is offering $450 off their mattresses. According to the brand, this option features medium-firm comfort and will help promote healthy spinal alignment.

According to the brand, this mattress features an open-cell design to help keep you cool throughout the night, plus the brand mentions you can expect optimal support — no matter what position you sleep in.

During Nectar's "Bedroom and Bloom" sale, you can score this memory foam mattress for under $700. According to the brand, it's perfect for every type of sleeper and you can even trial it at home for 365 days.

You'll save $150 off this award-winning hybrid mattress, which offers cooling technology and optimal support. Right now, you can score a queen size for under $1000.