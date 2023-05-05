Here's why June is the perfect time to take a trip — plus 10 top destinations to visit

So, you’ve been feeling vacation deprived long enough and decided it’s time for a getaway. Bon voyage! But wait — now you actually have to plan the trip. When to leave? Where to go? What to do? According to Expedia’s latest Vacation Deprivation Report, nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of Americans say they find booking travel stressful in the search to find the best deal. If your head is spinning, we get it! Sit back, relax and let us take care of the itinerary for you.

June is around the corner, and it's the perfect month to request time off. Shoulder season, otherwise known as the travel period between peak season and off-season, has several perks. For starters, late spring is when you can often save big on accommodations and airfare because the demand in July and August is so much higher. And to that point, fewer crowds means that you can avoid long lines and packed attractions at popular destinations. If you’re worried about the weather, in many places it’s the perfect sweet spot when temperatures have leveled off so you’re not stuck with unexpected chilly nights or sweltering hot days.

Below, we've rounded up 10 top destinations to visit this June, plus budget-friendly hotels and activities. Whether you're in the mood for a relaxing beach getaway, a city escape or something in between, you'll find the perfect destination on this list.

Looking for more ways to save? Join Expedia’s loyalty program (it’s free to sign up) for members-only deals and to take advantage of the company’s hotel price guarantee.

10 places to travel in June

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Dune Crest Hotel

June is definitely considered a shoulder month for Cape Cod, so the weather is beautiful but you’ll beat the rush of the late-summer beachgoers. Cape Cod offers a charming coastal town experience with delicious seafood and outdoor activities like fishing, whale watching and cycling. The sun and sea are central to Cape Cod's appeal. So get some sand between your toes on the Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail, where an artist creates sand sculptures the entire family will love. Or, go wine tasting on Plymouth Bay.

Dune Crest Hotel is a charming hotel located in the heart of Cape Cod, just a short walk away from beautiful beaches and in driving distance of nearby attractions such as The Anne Hutchinson Tour of Provincetown. The hotel features spacious and comfortable rooms with traditional New England decor, as well as access to an outdoor pool. Complimentary continental breakfast included!

The Parker Beach Lodge by Bluebird Hotels offers a serene beachfront location that's perfect for a relaxing getaway. Located in an affordable town that is centrally located, you can easily hit town beaches on both the Bay and Nantucket Sound sides. The hotel has comfortable and stylish rooms and suites so there's plenty of space for the whole family to unwind.

New York, New York

Pod Times Square

There’s no better time to explore New York City than in June. Central Park is just beginning to bloom, restaurants are open for al fresco dining and free outdoor activities are abundant — it’s no wonder New York City is the #1 domestic destination on Expedia’s summer travel forecast. If you love live music, check out the recital series in parks across the city, or book tickets to a show on Broadway. If you’re looking to explore the city by foot, try walking The High Line or down the West Side Highway for the best views. And if you’re around the last weekend, you can celebrate Pride Month by attending the NYC Pride March. Summer is a great time to visit too because it's less crowded — locals tend to head to the beaches of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut!

The Pod Times Square hotel boasts a prime location in the heart of one of New York City's most vibrant neighborhoods, providing easy access to top attractions, restaurants and entertainment venues. Want the best skyline view of the city? Visit the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center!

With its sleek, contemporary design and top-notch amenities, The Hyatt Centric Wall Street hotel is the perfect choice for travelers who want to experience the best that downtown Manhattan has to offer — such as the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island Tour. I've personally stayed here several times, and love that it's near almost every subway line to easily get around the city.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park Self-Guided Driving Tour

For those looking for off-the-grid adventure, you’ll love all that Yellowstone National Park has to offer. By June, most of the trails are accessible as the snow has begun to melt. If you are only there for a weekend, you must see the famous Grand Prismatic Spring and Old Faithful geyser. But if you have a few more days to spare, we suggest spending a night camping out under the stars now that the weather is warmer and more predictable. There is also an abundance of wildlife during this time of year and Lamar Valley is one of the best places to spot bison, elk, deers, bears, coyotes and even wolves.

The Lodge at Big Sky in Montana, only an hour's drive away from Yellowstone National Park, is a stunning mountain resort. It offers guests breathtaking views of the surrounding peaks and valleys, as well as easy access to some of the best outdoor activities such as whitewater rafting. From indoor and outdoor pools to on-site dining options and a full-service spa, the Lodge at Big Sky has everything you need to make your stay unforgettable.

The Yellowstone Lodge in West Yellowstone, MT is a charming and rustic hotel located just outside the entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Take a self-guided driving tour to experience the park's most popular attractions — an excellent choice for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the beauty and adventure of the great outdoors.

Seattle, Washington

Sky View Observatory

We can’t mention Seattle without mentioning the iconic Space Needle observation deck. You’ll get the best 360-degree view of the city — in the daytime and nighttime if you plan to arrive at sunset. But if heights aren’t your thing, there are plenty of places to walk around at ground level. Stroll through Gas Works Park and set up a picnic, or walk around Capitol Hill and grab a bite to eat. You could spend your entire trip exploring the city, but we highly recommend taking advantage of seeing the surrounding nature. Whale-watching season runs May through October, so spend an exciting day out on the water learning about marine wildlife. Or if you’re looking for some scenic hikes, Mt. Rainier is in your backyard.

The Moore Hotel is the perfect choice for travelers who want to explore the city's many attractions — such as the Sky View Observatory — on foot. With its charming vintage decor, comfortable accommodations and prime location in the heart of downtown Seattle, this hotel provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel right at home from the moment you arrive. Another convenient activity? Take a scenic Harbor Cruise of Elliott Bay.

The College Inn in Seattle, also eligible for the discount, is a historic hotel that offers guests a charming and cozy atmosphere at an affordable rate. Located in the heart of the University District, this hotel is the perfect choice for travelers who want to explore the city's vibrant cultural scene and unique neighborhoods.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hotel Renew

Nothing says vacation like relaxing under a palm tree in Honolulu. It’s the perfect place for beach lovers with its beautiful white sand and warm waters. Or, if you’re looking for adventure, try hiking Manoa Falls or taking a tour of the famous Diamond Head volcanic crater. June is an especially great time to experience the culture and festivities with the annual King Kamehameha Day. Expect a celebration filled with beautiful hand-made leis and live music. And definitely don’t leave the island without trying the delicious shave ice.

Hotel Renew is a modern boutique hotel that offers an oceanfront experience for travelers who want to relax and rejuvenate in paradise. The hotel is conveniently located just a short walk away from the world-famous Waikiki Beach — you can even attend a Luau Buffet & Rock-A-Hula Show or a Turtle Canyons Snorkel Excursion.

The Airport Honolulu Hotel is a convenient and affordable hotel located just minutes away from Honolulu's international airport. Guests can enjoy comfortable rooms, free airport shuttle service and a range of amenities including an outdoor pool, fitness center and on-site restaurant and lounge.

Sanibel Island, Florida

Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort & Spa

Along the US coastline is Sanibel Island. This quiet isle offers beautiful beaches and excellent shell hunting which was my favorite thing to do when I visited in June 2017. The wildlife refuges are perfect for bird watching and spotting dolphins and manatees. The area is a good size to explore by bike or kayak. It can get hot, but if you visit in late spring you’ll beat the stormy season. Most people come here during the winter so you’ll definitely get better deals during the summer months.

The Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort and Spa is located in one of the most picturesque spots in Florida, with stunning ocean views and just across the bridge from Sanibel Island. The resort offers an array of luxurious amenities, including a world-class spa, multiple swimming pools and several on-site dining options serving delicious cuisine. Scuba diving, snorkeling, water skiing and eco tours are all close by.

There are several reasons why you should consider staying at the Residence Inn. Firstly, the hotel is conveniently located near relaxing beaches and guided island kayak tours so there's fun for the whole family. Secondly, the hotel offers spacious and comfortable suites that are perfect for extended stays, complete with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas. Lastly, guests can enjoy a variety of on-site amenities, including complimentary breakfast, an outdoor pool and a fitness center.

Chincoteague, Virgina

Marina Bay Hotel & Suites, Ascend Hotel Collection

Chincoteague is an ideal location for nature lovers, featuring an abundance of wildlife and opportunities for outdoor activities. It’s two hours north of Virginia Beach, which makes it a more affordable and less crowded summer destination. Choose your favorite of biking or hiking on land, or boating, kayaking or paddle boarding on the water. When I visited in June 2019, I loved enjoying all the local seafood restaurants the area had to offer. And make sure to keep an eye out for their famous wild horses!

Marina Bay Hotel & Suites is located waterfront, providing guests with a tranquil and serene atmosphere. The hotel offers spacious and comfortable suites that come equipped with amenities such as private balconies and kitchenettes so you can really feel at home. With easy access to popular attractions such as kayak tours along Assateague and Chincoteague Island, this hotel is an ideal destination for nature lovers.

A bit more inland from Chincoteague, the Holiday Inn Express Pocomoke offers affordable prices for the budget-conscious traveler. Located in a rural area, nature lovers will enjoy a peaceful walk through Pocomoke River State Park.

Cancun, Mexico

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla

Known for its warm weather and crystal clear waters, Cancun is the top international destination for this summer, based on flight demand data from Expedia. While June does fall during the rainy season, it’s rare to get a full day of rain as most showers only last a few hours — and you’ll find it’s less crowded and more affordable because of this. Not to mention, you miss the spring break crowd if you’re looking for a relaxing getaway. When the sun is shining, there are plenty of outdoor activities to do like snorkeling and scuba diving. This area of Mexico is also rich in history which you can learn about by exploring the local archeological sites and doing a Chichén Itzá tour.

Staying at Canopy Cancun La Isla hotel is an excellent choice for those looking for a luxurious and comfortable stay in Cancun. You'll be able to enjoy stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and indulge in delicious cuisine.

The Royal Islander is an exceptional choice for vacationers seeking a resort-style stay in Cancun. If you're looking for a thrill to break up time spent lounging on the beach, try a speed boat and snorkeling tour.

London, England

London Hop-On Hop-Off Open-Top Bus Tour with River Cruise

The second most popular international summer destination on Expedia's forecast, London is truly busy year around. But while accommodations may be a bit pricier, there are many free attractions for the entire family. In fact, the Nationally Gallery, British Museum and Natural History all have free admittance to their permanent exhibitions. If you’re looking for an inexpensive bite, try visiting Borough Market for some of the best fish and chips. And Monmouth Coffee is a must for your caffeine fix. You can also experience London’s rich history by drinking your way through a historic pub crawl. Stops to consider include Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, Ye Olde Mitre and The Old Bank of England.

President Hotel offers a prime location near popular sights and attractions, as well as comfortable rooms and great amenities such as a fitness center and restaurant. You can enjoy a delicious breakfast and easily explore all that London has to offer during your stay, such as a hop-on hop-off open-top bus tour.

The luxurious Abbey Hotel (which is also discount eligible) is located in a charming, high-end area of London. After exploring the many close by museums and shops, unwind with afternoon tea at the Milestone Hotel.

Auckland, New Zealand

Afternoon Piha Beach and Rainforest Tour from Auckland

For those interested in traveling further afield, Expedia ranked Auckland the top trending summer destination. New Zealand offers spectacular natural scenery and a range of outdoor activities, including hiking and surfing. The country is also known for its vineyards, and you can visit its many wineries for tastings. It’s easy to get around by public transport here, especially in the heart of the city. Temperatures tend to drop in June, but so do airfare, hotel rates and the number of tourists.

Novotel Auckland Airport is a convenient choice for travelers who need some rest and relaxation right away after landing from the long-haul flight. After sleeping off any jet lag, we highly recommend going on a Dolphin and Whale Watching Eco-Safari Cruse to immerse yourself in the beautiful wildlife right away.

The Spencer Hotel is a stylish and contemporary hotel that offers a unique blend of luxury and comfort. With its prime location near The North Shore, you can experience the beauty of the Pacific Ocean, or take a quick drive over to Piha Beach for a rainforest tour.