Say goodbye to basic black one-pieces and boring swim dresses. Finding trendy plus-size swimwear has never been easier, especially now that brands and retailers are offering more inclusive sizing to fit all shapes and sizes.

From bandeau-style tankini tops to flattering high-waist bikinis, there are more chic plus-size swimwear styles to choose from than ever before. We rounded up the best silhouettes to spruce up your beach wardrobe this summer.

Best plus-size swimsuits for women

Bring the tropics right to your swimsuit collection with this budget-friendly one-piece. It features a flattering ruffle neckline, a cute palm leaf-print and has over 2,300 verified five-star reviews on Amazon.

This figure-flattering bikini allows you to show a little bit of skin with a lot of confidence. The plunging halter top features a wide elastic strap for support and comfort, while the full-coverage bottoms have an elastic waist with a "tummy control" tie sash.

If you’re a fan of Reese Witherspoon’s brand Draper James, you’ll love her swimsuit collaboration with Lands’ End. This halter one-piece comes in bright poppy pink and is designed with a V-neck to help create a sleek silhouette.

This stylish two-piece is available up to a size 4X and seven different colors and patterns. The ruffled top has adjustable straps, while the high-waisted bottoms have a flattering ruched design.

This Amazon buy has amassed over 18,000 verified reviews and is currently ranked No. 2 in "Women's One-Piece Swimsuits." Take your pick of the nine available sizes, offered in 40 adorable colors and prints. P.S. It's also a Shop TODAY favorite.

For a simple and flattering plus-size option, consider this popular Lands' End tummy-control one-piece swimsuit. It’s chlorine resistant and comes in a variety of different colors, including purple, teal and black.

This chic one-piece is as functional as it is gorgeous. Not only will this floral print turn heads on the beach, but the fabric also provides UPF 50 protection and is made from extra-durable spandex.

Yes, super-supportive bikinis do exist! This set from Swimsuits For All features a built-in underwire with molded bra cups, a double G-hook closure and motion-tested bottoms to ensure your suit doesn't budge.

If you're looking for a swim dress, consider this option from Swimsuits For All. It has a simple design, a pop of bright pink trim and a slenderizing scoop neck.

If you're looking for a bright swim dress, this vibrant tropical style is a great option. It features a unique sarong design in the front, Power Mesh tummy control lining and wide straps for full bust support.

For a more modest option with a touch of floral flair, consider this plus-size swim dress. This chic one-piece is designed with a scoop bottom lining and soft cups for added comfort.

You can't go wrong with this one-piece design, featuring a suspended scoop neckline, a built-in shelf bra and a bold keyhole opening in the front.

This strapless bandeau tankini top from Swimsuits For All is chic and versatile. It comes with removable straps for extra support, and you can easily pair it with any swim bottoms you already own.

This color block tankini set comes with boy short bottoms and is made with what the brand calls "tummy flatten magic" material. The edgy top features a multi-strap hollow-out back and comes with removable padded inserts.

One of Amazon’s bestselling tankini swimsuits is this figure-flattering two-piece. The design is made up of a ruffled flounce top and high-waisted bottoms. It’s available in 24 different colors and patterns and has over 9,500 verified five-star reviews.

