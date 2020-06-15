Watch 5 women try on the $28 swimsuit that's taking over Amazon

Since there are 43 different styles and designs to choose from, we couldn't resist trying it out ourselves to give an honest review. We asked the same five women who tried out these affordable jeggings to ditch the winter wear and tell us what they thought about this summer-ready one-piece.

All of the models reached one consensus — they loved the way they looked and felt in the swimsuit, calling out its comfortable feel and flattering fit. Read on to learn their individual thoughts and see how they styled their swimsuits for a beach-ready look.

Size Small

The fuss-free fit of the bathing suit is what Jill said she likes best.

"Usually I find myself pulling and messing around with bathing suits I wear, and this I didn't have to touch once, so I think it fits perfectly and it's comfortable. I love the way I look in this bathing suit; I think it's not too revealing; I especially like the front mesh pattern," she said.

To complete the look, Jill paired her bathing suit with sandals and a sheer cardigan and says she'd recommend it to a friend for an effortless summer beach style.

Size Medium

Elissa is wearing the light green style in a size medium, and elevated her look by tying the white sarong around her waist, completing her beach chic outfit with espadrille-style sandals.

She loves the mesh plunging neckline and says she likes that, "it's modest but sexy." She likes the fit and thinks that it runs true to size, "but it's a little loose in the midsection — but I would worry that if it was smaller that it'd be too tight in some sections."

Aside from the beach, she says she'd wear this affordable swimsuit "on a cruise, [or] on a honeymoon."

Size Large

Like Jill, Kourtney liked that this one-piece didn't involve any readjusting and said that not only is it true to size, but fits comfortably.

"It feels very comfortable, movable; I know with some bathing suits it's a lot of tugging or pushing, but for this one I felt very comfortable," she said. "I was able to move around, not have to do any tugging or pulling, so I think it's perfect."

She says she would "definitely recommend" this bathing suit, especially to any friends that are looking for a swimsuit, "that's flattering and also comfortable at the same time."

Size XL

DeAndra loved the way she looked in this swimsuit and said her favorite part about the bathing suit is "this illusive sexiness," with the mesh front.

"This bathing suit is very comfortable, the fabric is very comfortable. It's sleek, it's chic, it's fun, it's form-fitting but not too tight. So, I really think that it fits very well," she raved.

She also loves that it can function as a fashionable top, and says she would wear it to the beach or even create a new look by pairing it with pants and putting a blazer over it. She says she would recommended the versatile one-piece to friends, her sister, mom and "anyone who wants to wear a bathing suit."

Size XXL

Brittany is wearing a size XXL in the solid red style and says she felt comfortable in the swimsuit and would also wear it without a cover-up.

"The material is good, the length of it is really good, especially for me because I'm tall, so usually it ends up being a little shorter or something hangs out a little bit, but it fits pretty well," she said, noting the comfortable feel of both the size and the fabric.

She says she would wear the one-piece to the beach or a summer pool party and would recommended the bathing suit in other colors too.

