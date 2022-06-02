Save up to 80% on shoes, tech, and more at the Walmart+ Weekend Sale

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Did you forget to shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale? Hoping to score some deals before Amazon Prime Day? You can still save big at the Walmart+ Weekend Sale. Now through June 5, Walmart+ members can access exclusive discounts on thousands of products.

Whether you're hoping to stock your summer wardrobe with trendy footwear, gift a recent graduate with a new laptop, or finally tackle those home improvement projects with new furniture, this sale event has something for everyone.

If you're not already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up here for just $12.95 a month, and enjoy members-only discounts, free shipping on all orders, speedy grocery delivery, and even save on gallons of gas at participating stations. You can start with a free 30-day trial to gain access to the exclusive sale event from June 2-5.

Save up to 80% on major brands such as Samsung, Sam Edelman, Beats Audio, Biolage, and more. Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to shop all 30 of our favorite deals from the Walmart+ Weekend sale.

Designer shoes without the designer price tag? Yes, please! These sandals from Sam Edelman feature a cushioned sole and slip-on style in an adorable lilac color.

Classic white sneakers are a staple piece for a reason — they go with everything! This skater-style option from Lugz are a more affordable alternative to Vans, and reviewers love how comfortable they are.

With dozens of 5-star reviews, these trendy sandals are a fan favorite for summer. Enjoy comfy cushioned insoles and padded straps in a chic silhouette, available in white, black, rainbow, and nude gradient.

The perfect summer wedding shoe is now on sale for over 60% off! These heels feature a 3.25" block heel, adjustable ankle strap, and cushy insole. It's also available in tan.

A more affordable dupe for Converse high-tops, these canvas sneakers are a comfortable way to elevate any outfit. Reviewers love the added ankle support from the high-top style, and how these sneaks make for a great inexpensive gym shoe.

Combine fashion and function with these athletic sandals from Portland Boot Company, made to take you from the beach to brunch. The platform insole adds extra height and structure while supporting your arches, and adjustable ankle straps ensure a proper fit.

Easy slip-on sneakers are a must-have this season, and these kicks come in a myriad of colors to match every outfit — blue, red, grey, black, and white. The breathable lining is designed to keep your foot sweat to a minimum in the summer heat.

Add a pop of color to your look with a pair of simple slip-on sandals, available in fiery red and olive green. Reviewers love that the padded footbed provides arch support, and how they pair easily with dresses, jeans, and more.

Walmart+ tech deals

Water resistant and noise cancelling, these earbuds will be your best friend from your morning commute to the gym. Listen to your favorite podcast, album, or audiobook with comfort and style without shelling out hundreds.

Enjoy the power of a full-size computer without the heft. This slim laptop from SAMSUNG features an 18-hour battery life, 4GB of storage, and a year-long subscription to Microsoft 365 in a sleek little package.

The video game fanatic in your life will love these gaming headphones, on sale for over $30 off. This headset is comfortable enough for hours of gaming, according to the brand, and is compatible with PCs, PS4, XBOX, and Nintendo.

Get crystal-clear audio, speedy processing, and 128 GB of storage with this laptop from Gateway, available in blue and black. It comes with a wireless mouse and carrying case to prevent damage during travel, and reviewers love how lightweight it is.

One of the most celebrated brands for breathtaking sound quality, these Beats studio headphones are on sale for nearly 50% off. Up to 22 hours of battery life and a carrying case lets you enjoy your favorite songs on the go.

Take your movie nights to the next level with a mini screen projector. Small but mighty, this projector makes displays up to 200 inches, and connects with your smartphone, laptop, Fire TV stick, gaming system, and more for simple streaming. It also comes with a three-year warranty for quality assurance, and can be set up almost anywhere for indoor and outdoor binge watching.

If you're looking for the perfect grad gift, this laptop from Lenovo is a great option with over 200 five-star reviewers. The Lenovo Ideapad is lightweight, contains 512 GB of storage, and operates on Windows 11 Home for maximum efficiency.

Walmart+ home and kitchen deals

Make fresh and delicious juices this summer at home with this juicer from AICOOK, on sale for 75% off. It features three speeds for all kinds of produce, a 3-inch wide feed to minimize chopping, and comes with a special brush for easy clean-up.

This modern dresser adds a ton of extra storage even in small spaces, with six drawers and plenty of countertop space at under three feet. It's lightweight and portable, making it ideal for children's rooms, bathrooms, closets and more.

Transform your home into a spa by adding an essential oil diffuser to your space. A chic woodgrain exterior looks gorgeous in any home, and it's incredibly quiet while delivering soothing scents. Just add your favorite essential oils and water to the base and enjoy.

Take 50% off this sleek dining set from Costway, complete with four wrought-iron style cushioned dining chairs and a wood-textured table. Ideal for a breakfast nook, this set is simple to assemble so you can furnish your home with ease.

Blend up salad dressings, make homemade mayo, fluff egg whites, chop fruits and veggies, and so much more with this 5-in-1 hand mixer. It comes with five attachments — a whisk, an immersion blender, a blender body, a chopper, and a milk frother to experiment in the kitchen.

These floating shelves let you stack towels and toiletries, display your favorite trinkets, and keep your essentials handy while looking stylish on your wall. Four shelves give plenty of storage space, and the wall mount keeps your floors free.

Keep your bed cool in the summer without sacrificing coziness with this down alternative comforter from Mainstays. Made from polyester microfiber, this blanket is machine-washable for easy maintenance.

This art-deco style storage cabinet is a stunning addition to any home. Made of durable wood composite, this espresso-brown storage cabinet is the perfect place to keep bath essentials, electronics, and more.

Walmart+ grooming and skin care deals

Get silky-smooth skin this summer with a discount of over 80%. This 4-in-1 shaving kit includes a facial hair remover, a body hair epilator shaver, a nose and ear hair trimmer, and an eyebrow trimmer that won't irritate your skin. With almost 1,000 five-star reviews, customers rave about this product's versatility and ease of use.

Take 50% off this exfoliating brush, featuring a long handle for hard-to-reach places and hand grips. You can use this brush in and out of the shower to remove dead skin cells and reveal smooth, glowing skin.

If you've ever stepped into natural light only to realize that your makeup is completely the wrong color, then this mirror is for you. Featuring a touchscreen display with different lighting settings, 10x magnification to easily see pores and hairs, a 360 degree rotating stand, and suction cup attachment, you can look and feel your best with ease.

Save $100 on this 2-in-1 electric razor, made for grooming wet or dry. Waterproof technology allows you to trim your beard with ease in the shower, and the 4D floating shaving head is made to avoid nicking your skin while achieving a close shave.

Over 300 five-star reviewers love this conditioner from salon-quality brand Matrix. A paraben-free blend of moisturizers keep your hair silky and shiny, and is safe on color-treated hair to keep your highlights and dye jobs intact.

The last thing we want to wear during the summer is heavy-duty foundation, and this serum can help you become more confident rocking a bare face with its dark spot healing powers. Vitamin C is also known to brighten skin, hydrate, and reduce acne scars for a healthy glow.

Get beach waves, supermodel-smooth hair, and even fake a blowout with this multi-use curling iron that doubles as a straightener. At over 50% off, now is the time to invest in this affordable hair tool kit, which includes a heat protectant glove, comb, travel case, and salon clips.

