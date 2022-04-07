When is Prime Day 2022? Here's what we know — plus, 14 Amazon deals to shop

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day 2022 might still be a few months away (we think!), but that's not stopping anyone from talking about one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Amazon has yet to drop any official information about when its sale will happen next, but we say it's never too early to prepare. And if last year's epic deals are any indication of what's in store for shoppers this summer, we might just be in for even bigger savings in the months ahead.

Here's everything we know so far.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon was forced to alter the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. While Amazon has yet to release an official date for the 48-hour event this year, it is likely that it will occur in June or July again this year.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual shopping event created by Amazon, and has been compared to Black Friday in July. The event began in July 2015 to coincide with Amazon's birthday celebration and ran for one day of deals. In 2019, the event increased to a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to fashion. During the pandemic, shoppers shifted to mostly e-commerce, drawing in a record-breaking number of sales for Prime Day 2020. Last year, Amazon increased its total sales to its highest yet — over $11 billion — with more than 250 million items sold worldwide, according to Digital Commerce 360.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes. The discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, which will allow you to shop the sales and get free shipping. A monthly membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139. Students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month.

How do I save on Prime Day?

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event. As the event nears, we'll be sure to update you on new tips to help you save big. For now, here's the best way to get prepped:

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can receive an additional 1 percent reward back on top of its already 5 percent back from Amazon purchases.

Bestsellers from last year's Amazon Prime Day

Last year, shoppers saw major markdowns on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and beauty tool like Shark vacuums and Revlon hair dryers. Below, we rounded up the bestselling items of Prime Day 2021 — here's to hoping they see even bigger discounts this year!

