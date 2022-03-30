11 award-winning sneakers for walking, running and training

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every part of your routine deserves award-winning products. Earlier this week we had Glamour with the best in beauty, Consumer Reports with the best in vacuums, and now Women's Health is sharing the best in footwear.

The publication announced the winners of its 2022 Women's Health Sneaker Awards this morning, and Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Liz Plosser stopped by TODAY to break down some of the top picks. Whether you need a fresh pair of kicks for summer strolls or are looking for a reliable pair of sneakers to up your fitness game, these picks won't let you down.

From a classic Asics style to a sluffer-inspired sneaker you can take on the trails, keep reading to discover all of the award-winning shoes for 2022 from Women's Health. Trust you, your feet will thank you.

Women's Health Sneaker Award winners 2022

Best running sneaker

Lululemon released these sneakers just last week. They're the brand's first foray into the footwear category and were designed specifically for women — by an all-woman team. This is the first of four shoe styles the brand will launch in 2022, and it comes in several fun color ways that work for practically any workout or errand run. They account for the shape of your feet thanks to the wider forefoot and narrower heel and also help soften the impact and minimize breast movement when your feet hit the ground, according to the brand.

Best cross-training sneaker

This training shoe is customizable, meaning you can swap out the insoles and move from one type of workout to the next, all while wearing the same shoe. It includes three different insoles — one for training, one for running and one for lifting — and comes in three different colors.

Best plyo and power sneaker

For anyone who does a lot of cardio or workouts that include a lot of jumping, Women's Health says these sneakers are a winner. One Women's Health editor said that these shoes, which were recommended to her by her podiatrist, saved her from shin splints while teaching group cardio dance classes. She found that they not only absorb impact, but also help protect her feet.

Best outdoor/trail sneaker

The sluffer shoe trend continues with this pick for the outdoors. They're as stylish as your favorite puffer jacket (and are water-resistant) but have a soft, snug fit that makes them perfect for camping trips, hiking trails or backpacking. The exterior buckle is also adjustable, so you can ensure a tighter fit, if needed.

Best walking/active life sneaker

Everyone needs a simple pair of white sneakers in their wardrobe. This retro-inspired pair look clean and polished and Women's Health editors say they feel great from the moment you put them on. Reebok's classic sneaker is easy to dress up or down (and did we mention, super stylish?) and are ready for just about whatever the day brings. You can walk for miles in them, which makes them a great shoe for commuters. The comfortable sole (which Plosser says feels like an orthotic insert) also makes it great for low-impact workouts.

Best specialty sneaker

These sneakers are designed for pregnant and/or postpartum women, but Plosser says you definitely don't have to be a new or expecting mom to love them. Standout features include the stretchy knit outer (which allows for feet that change size or swell) and the pull-on heel that makes them easy to pull on and off.

More Women's Health Sneaker Awards 2022 winners

This walking sneaker is a neutral pick that features a sleek leather outer and has a seal of approval from The American Podiatric Medical Association. They come in size options for extra wide, narrow, regular and wide feet, in sizes 5-12. They come in just three color ways: Grey, white and black.

This sneaker is the colorful result of a collaboration between New Balance and Staud. To match the colorful outer, the shoes also come with seven sets of interchangeable laces and feature removable insoles.

The brand describes these sneakers as lightweight, responsive and "built for race day." Even if you don't clock in miles on a weekly basis, you'll likely appreciate that they are designed to be breathable, cushioned and absorb impact.

If you're looking for shoes that provide traction, this sneaker is designed to keep you steady while you move. With a cushioned footbed and "Floatride Energy" midsole (which makes for a responsive stride), they're designed to support you during several different kinds of workouts.

This sneaker is designed to grip wet and dry ground, so you can use them for both indoor and outdoor workouts as the weather gets nicer. The upper is made from a knit fabric that makes for a better fit and can help avoid blisters, according to the brand.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!