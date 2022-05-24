Save up to 70% on our favorite finds from Walmart's Memorial Day sale

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day weekend is just a few days away, and the sales are in full swing at many retailers, including Walmart. We already showed you some great deals from Walmart's pre-Memorial Day rollback sale, but the retailer recently added even more ways to save just in time to kick off the start of summer.

Walmart's 2022 Memorial Day sale includes more than 1,000 discounted products — including outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and affordable apparel from popular brands such as Champion and Reebok. Below, we've rounded up 26 of our favorite deals to shop. You'll be prepared for every activity this summer — from camping to cookouts to trips to the coast — without breaking the bank.

Save up to 70% on products such as a stylish outdoor rug, a multi-function pressure cooker and even a diamond necklace that would make a great gift. Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to shop all 26 of our favorite deals from Walmart's Memorial Day sale.

Walmart fashion deals

In the summer sun, the last thing we want is sticky, sweaty legs. These lightweight cotton athletic shorts from Champion will help you beat the heat at under $9.

A classic for a reason, yellow gold hoops are always in style. This pair from Scoop is plated with yellow gold for an expensive look — without the expensive price tag.

Keep cool while looking hot in these cargo-inspired shorts from Time and Tru, available in 14 different colors. An elastic waistband gives added comfort, while plenty of pockets provide utility.

It's never too early to begin back-to-school shopping, and this durable backpack from Everest — which is available in black and red – is an easy choice at $15. With plenty of pockets and a modern shape, adults will love this backpack, too.

With over 200 five-star reviews, these sneakers seem to be a fan favorite for jogging, hiking and more. Reviewers love how comfortable they are, and how they can be dressed up or down for errand running or real running. They come in seven stylish colors — but sizes are already starting to sell out, so don't wait to snag a pair for just $15.

Summer may be around the corner, but now is a great time to snag deals on out-of-season essentials like jackets. Available in five earthy colors and a range of sizes up to 3XL, this jacket makes a great gift for any man in your life. Featuring a hoodie, a high collar and cozy fleece material, he'll stay protected against the elements in style.

Who would have thought you can purchase high-quality diamond jewelry for under $30? Featuring interlocking sterling silver hearts and petite diamond accent stones on a cable chain, this gorgeous pendant necklace is a great deal at 70% off.

Walmart outdoor and patio deals

Keep mosquitos at bay — and your patio smelling incredible — with this outdoor candle from Yankee Candle, infused with citronella and other essential oils to double as a bug repellent. It has more than 80 5-star reviews, and customers love the chic packaging and refreshing lemongrass scent.

This durable rug will brighten up your patio with a cheerful sunset palette that won't fade after wear and tear. Stripes of orange, cream, yellow and red provide a stunning backdrop, while its stain-resistant materials are easy to clean — simply vacuum or hose it down to keep colors looking vibrant.

Make loading up the car for road trips and camping trips a breeze with this bike mount from Allen Sports. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to install and how it can carry two bikes, or up to 70 pounds, with ease.

A lightweight, multipurpose cart is a must-have for a myriad of summer activities, from the beach to the campsite. With over 400 5-star reviews, this tried-and-true wagon from Ozark Trail is sturdy enough for any task with 7-inch wheels and a durable steel frame.

Modern yet timeless, an Adirondack chair is a great addition to any outdoor space. A contoured seat and angled back provide comfort and support, while a heavy-duty coat of grey paint over acacia wood will keep this chair looking stylish all summer long.

Walmart home and kitchen deals

From pasta bakes to gumbo to skillet cookies, Farberware's massive 6-quart cooker is made to handle it all. Ideal for meal prepping or cooking group dinners, reviewers love how this pan is dishwasher safe and its nonstick capabilities — and now it's available for 50% off.

This sleek blender whips up smoothies and sauces at the touch of a button, all while looking gorgeous on your counter. The touch-activated gold display makes for a fuss-free aesthetic, and the blade and pitcher are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Sticky hands and drippy containers are no match for this motion sensor garbage can, which has over 6,500 five-star reviews. Customers love how elegant this garbage can looks while keeping their kitchens cleaner.

Soft cotton and a subtle white floral design will give any bedroom a cozy, clean aesthetic. This quilt from Better Homes and Gardens features scalloped edges and is machine washable for easy care. If you love this quilt, you'll be delighted to know the matching sham is on sale, too!

This multipurpose staple is a must-have for your kitchen, office, dorm or anywhere you need to quickly reheat or cook food and drinks. Plus, it's available in black, red and white to match your home.

Chop, dice, slice and more with this 13-piece knife set for cooking novices and experts alike. The gorgeous acacia wood block will look stunning on your countertop while keeping your kitchen clutter free.

Planning a summer getaway? Lightweight at under five pounds, this suitcase features 360-degree spinner wheels to help you move through the airport with ease. A built-in wet pocket, dual front pockets and adjustable compression straps will keep your belongings organized during your travels.

Upgrade your binge-watching sessions with this stylish TV stand, available in six different wood finishes to suit a variety of tastes. Made to fit TVs up to 50", this console features plenty of storage to maximize your space.

Air mattresses are notoriously uncomfortable, but with over 500 five-star reviews, this one may just be the exception to the rule. Customers rave about how plush and durable this option is from Intex. A pillow top encourages a great night's rest, while the internal pump makes assembly and storage a cinch.

If you're looking to score some new furniture during the Memorial Day sale, this stylish little number offers over $80 in savings. This end table is available in rustic gray or brown, and features plenty of storage space.

Whip up bread dough, frosting, dips and more in record time with this stand mixer from Farberware. Complete with interchangeable attachments, six different speeds and a dishwasher-safe bowl, this stand mixer is bound to help your expand your culinary abilities.

This leaning mirror from Drew Barrymore's home collection lends a modern bohemian touch to your space without breaking the bank. It features metal hooks on the back for simple hanging, and a sturdy Paulownia wood frame.

Ninja is known for its high-quality kitchen appliances, and this multi-function pressure cooker is no exception. With pressure cooking, air frying and steam-frying capabilities, you can whip up delicious meals in no time.

