Drew Barrymore's brand drops new appliances — and they're perfect for a kitchen refresh

The new year is a great time to make some much-needed upgrades to your home — especially in the kitchen after seeing which appliances couldn't stand up to your holiday hosting needs.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, a chic and affordable home and kitchen brand that first launched at Walmart in 2021, has dropped a number of new appliances in the last few months — most recently, a single-serve coffee maker that grinds whole beans instead of using pods. Other recent additions include a 12-piece personal blender set, a smaller air fryer and a water filtration pitcher. Most come in stunning pastel shades and matte finishes to match existing products in the Beautiful collection.

Below, we've rounded up the latest launches as well as more gadgets, cookware and kitchen accessories from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore to shop. Whether you're looking to refresh one or two new beauties or need an entire kitchen overhaul, these are the items to add to cart.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore latest launches

Many coffee enthusiasts prefer the taste of coffee made with freshly ground beans, but it's rare to find one affordable, compact machine that can grind, measure and brew just the right amount for a single cup. That's why we were excited to learn that this new product from Beautiful has an integrated grinder that auto-grinds the precise amount of coffee beans for any cup size or brew strength selected. (It works with pre-ground coffee, too.) Plus, since the machine doesn’t use pods or paper filters, there is significantly less waste. There's even an over-ice setting!

Whether you're whipping up smoothies, sauces, salsas or something else, this blender has got you covered. With dishwasher-safe parts for hassle-free cleaning, it may just become your new favorite countertop companion. As the brand says, it's "as easy as twist and blend."

For the cook with limited counter space, this small but mighty air fryer will do you wonders. The appliance boasts four presets — air fry, bake, roast and reheat — so you can enjoy perfectly cooked food every time. It's no wonder this kitchen essential is already a bestseller.

Stay hydrated with great-tasting water from the new Beautiful by PUR Water Pitcher. It comes in the signature white icing finish with gold accents that will elevate any kitchen counter or dining room table. Plus, you can't beat the affordable price for a filter that lasts up to two months!

More Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware

For those who are always in a rush in the a.m., make mornings a little easier with a to-go blender. This portable device is easy to use (one-touch operation) and one charge can make up to 30 drinks, according to the brand. Plus, it's compact enough to fit right in your tote.

Fans of Beautiful had been quite outspoken about their wishes for the brand to add a microwave to its collection — so Barrymore delivered. The appliance is touch-activated and comes with 15 heating pre-sets for easy meal prep. Plus, it's available in five chic colors.

Many juicers on the market are either inconveniently large or tend to make a mess. This one from Beautiful is designed to not overwhelm your kitchen counter and comes with an anti-drip spout to minimize clean-up. Plus, all the detachable parts are dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

Replace your old, worn-down cookware with a brand-new 12-piece set. Made from non-stick ceramic and with a design that is compatible with all stovetops, according to the brand, these sleek pots and pans are exactly what your kitchen upgrade needs.

This electric skillet is a must-have for all the sautéing and simmering you'll be doing through the winter months. It comes with a 1,500-watt heating system and a cast aluminum expander that can provide 7 quarts of depth — perfect for bigger meals.

If your work desk or car cupholders feel incomplete without a water bottle, this sleek option is a must. Available in five bold colors, the Beautiful tumbler functions as beautifully as it looks, thanks to a double-wall construction that helps keeps drink cold and a latex-free (and PVC-, BPA- and phthalate-free) makeup for safe hydration, according to the brand.

Give your tablescape a look that's as sharp as this six-piece knife set. You'll be able to slice, dice, mince and cut effortlessly, according to the brand, thanks to the stainless steel blades and ergonomic handles.

Whether you need to whip, chop, blend or whisk, this immersion blender — and all the accessories that come with it — can fulfill whatever meal prep needs you desire. Its 8-inch length provides easier access to deeper pots and its ergonomic design is made for more comfortable usage.

Bake in style while using this hand mixer, which features six different speed levels and a matching storage case to keep you organized. You can grab it in one of five colors for just under $30.

If you don't need a full 12-piece set, you can grab Beautiful's ceramic pans by themselves. This 5.5 quart option promises fast and even heat distribution as well as compatibility with all stovetops and induction cooktops.

This coffee maker is designed to make up to 14 cups in one brew and comes with a replaceable charcoal filter to help you get the freshest cup of joe every time.