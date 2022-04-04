Drew Barrymore's affordable kitchen brand dropped a stylish mixer collection

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring is the perfect time for a refresh. In addition to getting more organized and updating your wardrobe with the latest spring fashion essentials, why not spruce up your kitchen? Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware line just dropped a bunch of new products — and they're so stylish that they're inspiring us to spend a little more time in the kitchen (and a little less ordering takeout).

If you're familiar with Barrymore's affordable kitchenware brand, which launched at Walmart in 2021, you won't be surprised to learn that the new items are just as chic as they are functional. The new “Mixer Collection” includes a tilt-head stand mixer (priced at $129), a hand mixer and an immersion blender (both priced at $30), all of which are pretty enough to leave out on the counter. There's also a new color offering called Cornflower Blue.

The new products are joining the existing Beautiful lineup, which includes a coffee maker, an air fryer, dutch ovens and more. According to the brand's website, Beautiful Kitchenware "combines high performance with premium design." Instead of old-school knobs and stainless steel finishes, you'll find touchscreens and trendy matte colors.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the new additions to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart. (Hint: They'd make great Mother's Day gifts!)

New Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

The below items are from Drew Barrymore's own product line.

A sturdy, powerful stand mixer is a must-have for anyone who likes to bake — and you can snag this new one from the Beautiful collection without shelling out hundreds of dollars. Priced at $129, this stand mixer has 12 speed settings and a tilt-head design, so you can add in ingredients as you go. If you love a clean kitchen (who doesn’t?), you’ll appreciate the splash guard and removable, dishwasher-safe accessories. It's available in five pretty matte colors, including the new Cornflower Blue hue, pictured here.

Imagine a world where you can blend, mix, puree and more without lugging your heavy and clunky blender out of the cabinet. Immersion blenders — which have become increasingly popular in recent years — allow you to do just that. This affordable immersion blender has an eight-inch detachable blending shaft designed to fit into your deepest pots and pans, and it even comes with food chopper and whisk attachments.

Stand mixers are a great investment, but it's also helpful to have a smaller tool on hand for quick mixing jobs, or for when you want to have a bit more control. This hand mixer is lightweight yet powerful, according to the brand, with six different speeds and a turbo function. Plus, it comes with a matching storage case so you’ll never lose track of accessories (and don’t have to hold onto the box!).

More Beautiful Kitchenware by Drew Barrymore

There's nothing worse than trying to cut through proteins with a flimsy butter knife. With sleek white handles, gold accents and 100 percent stainless steel blades, this under-$12 steak knife set will help you slice with less effort and earn you major style points in the kitchen.

In today’s world, anything less than 14 cups of coffee in under 14 minutes just won’t do. It may be time to upgrade your coffee maker, and this one happens to be a TODAY editor favorite. Program it before bed and wake up to a fresh pot.

This touch-activated kettle boils seven cups of water in under seven minutes. It even comes with preset programs for white, green, oolong and black teas to help you brew the perfect cup every time. And right now, three of the colors are on sale for less than $40.

If you’re living in 2022, chances are you have an air fryer or you have plans to get one. The TriZone Air Fryer combines functionality — it allows you to cook two foods two different ways simultaneously — with style. In addition to air frying in big batches, you can roast, reheat, dehydrate, bake and broil.

The more space, the better. This 12-by-22-inch griddle allows you to make up to 15 pancakes or eggs at once, but it's still slim enough for easy cabinet storage. This is another high-performance appliance that looks clean and sleek when displayed on your counter.

Need a Mother's Day gift idea? It doesn’t get any cuter than this pink heart-shaped dutch oven. The durable cast iron structure is oven safe up to 500 degrees and locks in moisture for a variety of desserts, pastas, meat dishes and more, according to the brand. Not to mention the fact that it's not an eyesore if stored out on the counter.

A good blender is a must-have for any quality kitchen. This one is powerful and versatile, according to the brand. It offers an auto-clean function in under 60 seconds, and the removable blade and pitcher are both dishwasher safe.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!