Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ree Drummond may be famous for her comforting and tasty recipes, but viewers of her TV series, “The Pioneer Woman,” know that she also serves up major style inspiration with her signature bold blouses and kimonos.

In December 2020, fans finally got the chance to shop some of Drummond's wardrobes staples when she released her first-ever clothing collection at Walmart. And now there are even more ways to channel your inner Pioneer Woman: The author and Food Network star just dropped a new spring line and it’s filled with perfect-for-the-season staples, like capris, dresses, shorts — and, of course, blouses and kimonos, all in her signature bold prints and florals.

"I designed my clothing line with comfort, confidence and gorgeous fun in mind, carefully selecting a collection of pieces in bright patterns that can be worn for just about any occasion,” Drummond shared in a release. “Our variety of comfortable fabrics allows you to create any number of stylish looks – from sleek and smooth to flowy and easy – that all pair well with stretchy denim or basic black pants!”

Available exclusively at Walmart, items in the line come in sizes S to XXXL, with prices ranging from $12.99 to $26.99. Below, we picked out nine stylish pieces from the collection that will make the perfect additions to your seasonal wardrobe.

Whether you're attending a wedding or headed out to brunch, this A-line dress is an elegant choice. The hem hits just above the knees and the 3/4-sleeves provide a little more coverage for chillier nights. And at just $14.99, the price is hard to beat.

You can never have too many basic tanks, and this one will pair perfectly with any of the bold statement pieces from the collection. The sleeveless shirt features a flowy, relaxed fit to flatter a range of shapes.

You'll feel like the Pioneer Woman herself when you slip on this stylish kimono. With a bright floral pattern and a luxurious finish, this easy-to-style piece will complete any look. Reviewers say it runs large, so consider ordering in a size smaller than you normally would.

Pretty in pink! This gorgeous embroidered dress is sure to get you some compliments. Pair it with a jean jacket for a casual look or dress it up with heels to dazzle on special occasions.

Bermuda shorts are versatile and offer more sun coverage than super short styles, so they're a great choice to carry you through the sunny seasons. In true Pioneer Woman fashion, this comfortable pair features a stylish floral pattern.

Contrasting floral prints give this chic kimono a boho vibe (which is so in right now, by the way). The lightweight piece is great for spring layering, as it can be draped over a tank top or paired with a dress, to keep you covered on cool nights.

Fun, flirty and fabulous, this ruffled skirt will make you stand out in a crowd. And you won't be sacrificing comfort for style when you slip it on — it has an elastic waistband and is made from a soft, flowy material, so you'll never feel restricted.

On those in-between spring days, when it's not hot enough for shorts but a little too warm for jeans, capris are a great option to have on hand. And these ones feel particularly fitting for the season, with their floral design and light blue color. Plus, they're made from a stretchy material, so slipping them on will feel just like wearing your favorite pair of leggings.

Channel the '70s with this boho-inspired piece, featuring a mix of prints and flowy details. According to one reviewer, the pattern is even prettier IRL. Though she notes that the blouse runs small in the chest area, so you should consider sizing up.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!