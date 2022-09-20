Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Throughout the year, Ree Drummond regularly adds new items to her "Pioneer Woman" Walmart fashion collection, giving us the opportunity to update our wardrobes with affordable seasonal staples. But if there's one thing we've been wanting to see more of, it has to be accessories. After all, the TV host has been known to complement her signature floral blouses and flowy dusters with a pair of chic earrings or a tall boot.

Well, our wishes have finally come true. Drummond has finally dropped a line of jewelry, bags, shoes and outerwear that serve as the perfect companions to the other stylish essentials from her collection.

“I so enjoy the creative process of designing my apparel collections, so building upon my core line of tops, dresses and jeans and creating coordinating outerwear, handbags and accessories was such a fun next step!” Drummond said in a release shared with Shop TODAY. “The collection is inspired by the go-to, everyday items in my closet: classic (but cute and comfortable!) cowboy boots, knee-high riding boots, boho-chic jewelry pieces, and super functional (but pretty) handbags that you can fill up with all the stuff you need to take with you!"

The new collection is available exclusively online at Walmart and ranges in price from $13 to $52. From statement handbags to puffer vests that will go with nearly anything in your closet, the line is filled with pieces that you can wear for every occasion.

"These are pieces [that] will work for special occasions, date night, or just casual get-togethers with friends, and they’ll add so much finish to your favorite outfits," she said. "I can’t wait to see everyone accessorizing with the new collection!”

Here, we're highlighting some of the outerwear and accessories from the new line that are worth adding to your fall wardrobe.

The Pioneer Woman accessories and outerwear collection

Perfect for pairing with your favorite sweater or V-neck blouse, this long pendant is practically guaranteed to elevate any look.

With a classic cuff design and beautiful stone in the center, this bracelet feels like it should cost more than just $13 — but we're so happy that it doesn't!

On Instagram, Drummond revealed that these embroidered flats were one of her favorite picks from the new collection. With their easy slip-on design and fun floral elements, we think these shoes will be the perfect fit for nearly occasion, from work to dinner date nights.

Another favorite item of Drummonds? These "cowgirl boots." And since Western-style boots are so trendy right now, it's not hard to understand the appeal. Once you slip these bad boys on, you'll feel like you're ready to join Drummond on her ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The only issue that we could see you having with this reversible vest would be deciding which side to wear on any given day. But between the cute floral design and the cozy sherpa, you really can't go wrong with either!

It's time to start building your cold weather wardrobe back up again, and this barn jacket is the perfect pick to wear as the temperatures start to drop. It features a classic quilted pattern and gets a fun pop of color thanks to its floral trim.

Bundle up for the season in this puffer jacket. It's designed to hit right at your waist and is slightly longer in the back for a more "feminine" shape.

This tote comes in three colors: black, brown and blue. If you're looking for a bag that will go with anything in your closet, we suggest opting for the first two. But if you want something that's more of a statement piece, the bright blue shade is the way to go.

Featuring a printed floral motif designed by Drummond, this bag is just what your accessory collection has been waiting for. It's said to be roomy enough to fit all of your essentials and even comes with a matching pouch to help you stay organized.

Boots are a must-have for fall — and these ones are fashionable and versatile. Whether you style them with jeans, leggings or a dress, they'll add a touch of Western flair to any outfit.

For just under $13, you can get two new pairs of earrings to add to your collection with this set! The hypoallergenic earrings feature silver and gold finishes for a classic look.

This set comes with short and long necklaces that you can wear alone or pair together to complete your chic outfit.