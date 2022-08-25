The Pioneer Woman's fall fashion collection is here — and everything is less than $27

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

When we think of fall, we imagine crisp leaves, cozy outfits and delicious home cooked meals. And while you might turn to Ree Drummond's tasty recipes to help you check off that last box, that's not the only way that the "Pioneer Woman" can help you prep for the season.

Drummond just released the latest addition to her apparel collection at Walmart, a line of ready-to-wear essentials that are perfect for fall. The collection is an extension of her already beloved fashion line, bringing even more dresses, blouses and dusters in Drummond's signature bright colors and fun, patterned designs.

“Fall, to me, is all about deep, rich colors and casual clothes that can be worn to a football game or a family get together!" Drummond said in a release shared with Shop TODAY. "My new ready-to-wear collection emphasizes flowy, feminine blouses and easy-to-throw-on cardigans that can be easily mixed into your weekly clothing lineup. I can’t wait to see how all the beautiful new pieces are styled for all your own gatherings, from dinners with friends to bonfires to a day at the pumpkin patch!”

Perhaps our favorite part of the new line is that everything is super affordable! All of the new launches ring in at less than $27, with some items starting at just $13. That means you can upgrade your fall wardrobe with tons of stylish essentials, while still staying on budget.

From work-ready staples to chic floral blouses, here are the picks that we're loving from Drummond's new fall line.

The Pioneer Woman fall fashion collection

Florals aren't just for spring! This garden-inspired pullover is available in four different colors, including this yellow option and another stylish blue and white color-blocked design.

Your fall wardrobe doesn't need to be filled with neutrals. Bring more fun (and color) into your seasonal wardrobe with this sweater. It features stylish touches like scalloped-shaped knit trim and flared sleeves.

Keep cozy in this V-neck pullover from the new line. It comes in four colors and is available in sizes XS to XXXL, like most items in the collection.

Fall calls for retro vibes! And this sweater brings the perfect mix of modern and vintage, thanks to its bell sleeves, gorgeous color and oversized design.

For work, brunches or trips to the pumpkin patch, this simple blouse is bound to be one of your go-to's for fall. It has a split neckline and a longer hem and we imagine that it will pair well with any bottoms, from jeans to skirts.

Add some fun touches to your everyday wardrobe with this chic blouse. It features colorful embroidered details, a tie at the neckline and a slouchy fit, so it's perfect for those days when you want to stay away from anything that's too tight.

You can always count on Drummond to include plenty of floral blouses in her new collections. And we love the textured crepe fabric and ruffled details of this one.

For movie nights or lazy days, you're going to want to keep this sweat set in your wardrobe. It blends comfort and style, thanks to the signature Pioneer Woman floral design and elastic waistband and soft material.

Transform almost any top into a work-ready outfit with this stylish "boyfriend" blazer. It has a printed inner lining, so you'll get an unexpected pop of color when you roll up the cuffs.

This cardigan looks so cozy, we understand why shoppers are so eager to swoop it up (seriously, there are only a handful of sizes left!). It has an uneven hem, which is longer on the sides, making it perfect for layering with jeans or leggings.

We love the versatility that a reversible piece brings to your wardrobe. And this one has a printed floral design on one side and a colorful jewel tone on the other, so you can switch up your look to match your mood for the day.

You'll be dressed to impress every time you wear this beautiful floral peasant dress. According to the brand, the maxi length and empire waist are both flattering and lengthening. Whether you style it with boots, flats or heels, you really can't go wrong!