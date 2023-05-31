The Pioneer Woman's new summer fashion collection is here — and items start at $13

Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, it's officially time to embrace all things summer, from fun backyard must-haves to warm weather fashion finds.

And when it comes to clothes, this time of year, we find ourselves gravitating toward bright patterns, fun colors and light and airy pieces to really capture the energy of the season. So we were so excited when we saw that Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) dropped a new Walmart fashion collection filled with all of those kinds of items and more.

"With my new summer apparel collection, I feel we have reached the perfect balance,” Drummond says in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. “There are bright, vivid prints the PW collection is always known for, but I mixed in plenty of solids and pretty knits this season to offer lots of versatility with your everyday wardrobe. The ruffles add a little bit of femininity, the crocheted trim adds a nice touch, but nothing is fussy at all. I love each and every piece!"

From dresses to classic Pioneer Woman blouses, here are nine picks from the new collection that deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe.

The Pioneer Woman Walmart clothing collection

For just $13, you can add this cute tank top to your collection this summer. It is available in seven different colors and patterns, ranging from bright shades to florals.

Say goodbye to that ratty old tee and say hello to this stylish sleep dress! Made from a soft, brushed fabric, you'll love snoozing in this comfortable gown just as much as you love lounging around the house in it.

If you don't yet have a go-to dress for summer, we may have found just the one for you. This dress comes in floral prints or a solid blue hue and, like all items from the collection, is available in sizes XS to 3X.

For work, family get-togethers or any other occasion, this blouse is the perfect choice. The vibrant pattern makes it feel nicer than your average top, so it'd be easy to dress up with a skirt. But you can also go casual and style it with jeans and sandals.

A little flirty, a little fancy, you really can't go wrong with a puff sleeve top. According to the brand, the oil-washed cotton fabric of this top drapes beautifully for the perfect amount of flow.

Versatile, "buttery soft" and just $20? We're sold! It comes in two different colors, so you can go with the classic Black or mix it up with the bold pink Beetroot.

"Perfect summer dress!" wrote one early reviewer. "I have almost every one in her collection. The colors are very vibrant in this dress."

In the heat of the summer, we often find ourselves dreading putting on pants. But since these ones are said to be lightweight, comfortable and not restrictive, they may be the exception to the rule.

With a lightweight material and flowy design, this dress is perfect for those hot summer days when you don't want to wear anything too tight. It features a self-tie belt at the waist for a figure-flattering fit.