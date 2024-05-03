Have you seen Amazon’s secret Mother’s Day Hub? Shop gifts under $10, $20, $50 and $100

There's nothing like discovering a new section on Amazon to find your next must-have purchases. We heavily rely on the retailer's under-the-radar outlet for deals on necessities (even the ones we didn't know we needed...), but now we've come across another never-before-seen page that might be even better — especially for those who are in desperate need of Mother's Day gifting inspiration.

Amazon just dropped its Mother's Day Hub with what looks like hundreds of gifts for all the mother figures in your life. From "gifts from kids" to items you can grab for same-day delivery, it looks like Amazon has thought of it all to make gifting that much easier. Plus, they've even narrowed down the best products to get by price point, so there's something for every budget.

There's a lot to sort through, so we did you a favor and scoured the many, many lists to find the very best ones. Check out our favorite finds below!

Amazon Mother's Day gifts under $10

The card is an essential part of any gift, but why does it have to be so ... boring? This pop-up version is anything but, thanks to its 3D design and floral print.

Infused with essential oils and packed with deliciously relaxing scents — eucalyptus, sandalwood and lavender, to name a few — this shower steamers set will offer mom a delightfully calming way to start her big day!

Snuggles with mom are great (at any age), but you can make them even better while wrapped in this cozy-looking fleece blanket. According to the brand, it's fluffy, won't pill and has a reversible design. It's also available in larger sizes — to fit siblings in those snuggles, too!

Jewelry stacks are in! Keep mom on trend with a little bling, starting with this gold-plated bracelet set — and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling link bracelet, too boot!

Have a bookworm mom with an endless TBR? (That's "to be read" list, for non-readers out there.) Give her another to add to the list with this #1 New York Times bestseller and a Reese's (as in, Witherspoon) Book Club pick. Judging by the reviews, it won't disappoint.

Amazon Mother’s Day gifts under $20

This keepsake book is a creative way to help mom record all of her favorite memories. It includes over 200 questions and prompts to help her record special moments and experiences for her children (and generations after) to read. It also comes in a hardcover version that's under $20 as well!

Help your mom end every day with a little self care by gifting her this variety pack of sheet masks. According to the brand, they're infused with ingredients (hyaluronic acid, panthenol, collagen, to name a few) to help boost your skin's radiance, elasticity, hydration and more.

If Mom has a green thumb, she'll love unwrapping this (No. 1) bestselling terrarium. The brand promises a simple installation process, so she can set up her new plant decor in no time.

Part diffuser, part home decor, this diffuser set offers notes of Lily of the Valley and "crisp air," and also comes with real preserved baby's breath. Plus, the scent is designed to last for weeks, so mom will always have a reminder at home of how good you are at gift giving.

Time flies for new moms, so one of the best gifts you can give them is a way to save their most precious memories. This newborn keepsake frame is the perfect way to do it.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon is taking 50% off the Echo Pop in all four colors, bringing the price down to less than $20.

Amazon Mother’s Day gifts under $50

There's nothing wrong with helping mom stay hydrated, and with this incredibly popular Stanley tumbler, she'll also be pretty on-trend carrying it around, too.

What do you get the woman who has everything, you ask? How about the gift of more sleep? This weighted and light-blocking mask is designed to make sure she gets more rest and relaxation while in bed, traveling or wherever she needs to catch more zzz's.

'Tis officially the season for planting flowers! Make sure mom is prepared for her summer of gardening with the chicest tools possible.

And you might as well pair the gardening set with a cute vase, so she has somewhere pretty to put all the flowers that sprout this summer.

If she's a smoothie girl but doesn't have a Magic Bullet, this one is a no-brainer. And it's not just the appliance she's getting, because this set comes with several cups, lids and even a recipe guide.

If your mom is the type that loves chatting about her latest fitness class, this gift will help bring the workout to her!

Amazon Mother’s Day gifts under $100

Kate Spade's bags are lovely, but have you had the pleasure of picking up the brand's fragrance? According to the brand, this perfume packs an intense floral scent that will last up to five hours.

Help her kickstart the health journey she's been meaning to take with this fitness watch. It can help her track her heart rate, steps, calories burned and so much more.

Looking for something unique to gift mom? This breakfast set is a charming choice, especially if she loves making a hearty (and fruity!) meal first thing in the morning.

Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer (for scrap bookers!)

This techy gift might be scrapbooker's dream. This gadget can help her print out her most precious memories in a snap. It features a portable design and updated color quality, so she gets the clearest and sharpest photos possible.

We don't know anyone who would turn away a skin care gift, especially one designed to boost hydration and make your entire body feel super smooth.

The mother figures in your life that are whizzes in the kitchen may be due for a cookware upgrade. Why not Amazon's No. 1 bestselling set, which promises to be nonstick and is on sale for half off?

If mom refers to herself as a fashionista, we think these Steve Madden sandals will make a perfect addition to her summer wardrobe.