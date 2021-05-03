8 thoughtful last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can get on Amazon

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

If you're the type of person who thinks Mother's Day sneaks up on you way too quickly, you're likely the type of person who rushes to get a last-minute gift.

But a last-minute gift doesn't have to mean a boring bouquet of flowers and a hastily written card. Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY to highlight eight knockout gifts that will arrive right on time.

From splurge-worthy items that the mom in your life will cherish for years to self-care treats she needs and deserves, these last-minute Mother's Day gifts will show just how much you love her.

Best last-minute Mother's Day gifts

You can stay connected this Mother's Day with a digital frame that displays photos and videos for your Mom or Grandma! With easy setup via the Nixplay app, you can email the frame your memories or even send directly from Instagram and Facebook so you can virtually update it for them from afar. A shopper favorite with over over 12,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, it has tons of features including the date and time, captions and a programmable motion sensor detector.

Editor's note: Our pick might not arrive in time for Mother's Day, so we found similar top-rated options below.

In 2021, she doesn't have to drink her morning coffee or tea before it gets cold. This high-tech mug keeps her drink at her desired temperature so if she's busy juggling things, she can come back to a hot cup at any time. If you're super crunched on time, the only Ember mug option that is guaranteed to arrive on time is this model in gold.

Letter necklaces are a trendy accessory right now, and this affordable staple item is great for new moms and moms-to-be. It also comes in rose gold tone, gold tone and silver tone.

Don't forget Grandma this Mother's Day. Give them a journal that you can fill in with your favorite things about Grandma, so she can read it again and again.

You can also get one for Mom. Fill in the blanks to describe what you love about your mom. This is a great activity for kids and is a keepsake the whole family can cherish forever.

For new moms or moms-to-be, this memory book can let them jot down their favorite moments about their children and parenting and can be handed down and treasured for years to come.

Every mom and mom figure could use a little extra "me" time. Bamboo bath caddies are trendy right now, and this one can hold a book or tablet — maybe even a glass of wine. It also comes with bath bombs and shower gel for the ultimate moment of Zen she needs and deserves!

Once she's all relaxed from her bath, she can slip into this pajama set for a restful night of sleep. It's designed to be soft and lightweight so it's perfect for warmer months. There are 13 different colors, so you can choose a set for yourself, too.

More last-minute Mother's Day gifts

Brighten up her Mother's Day with this vitamin C set. It includes a serum, lip mask and moisturizing gel cream so she can get brighter glowing skin and soft lips

Tackle your hair with a 2-in-1 that dries, smooths and styles at the same time. And unlike your regular old hair dryer you can do all that in less time than usual.

Not into regular cards? This one folds flat but opens up to a 3D diorama with lights and sound. The most festive moms will appreciate the extra layer of love here.

If your mom likes minimal tableware and loose-leaf tea, this transparent glass teapot is for her. It comes with a removable infuser so she can throw in her favorite leaves and remove it when it's done steeping. The handcrafted pot can also be placed directly in the microwave oven or on a gas or electric stove top with medium-level heating, so it's a versatile staple for any type of kitchen.

