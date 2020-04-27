Mother's Day jewelry gifts: 37 pieces to make her feel like a gem

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's not always easy to find a Mother's Day gift. After all, what do you get for the woman who can do it all? When in doubt, go with a nice piece of sentimental jewelry.

While gift baskets and personalized photo calendars are always a sweet gesture, sometimes all you need is a sparkly gem to make her feel like a queen on her special day. From a Mother's Day birthstone necklace to a classic tennis bracelet, we've got plenty of options (both budget-friendly and higher price points) to help you find the perfect Mother's Day gift.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Mother's Day Necklaces

Brook & York has many thoughtful Mother's Day jewelry options, including this birthstone toggle necklace. This modern and meaningful coin style pendant can be customized to whatever stone you want. It's made out of 14K gold plated brass and the length of the chain is 18 inches.

This delicate padlock charm necklace is the perfect everyday piece. It's minimalist and budget-friendly but beautiful nonetheless. This piece is made out of 18K gold-plated brass and comes on an 18-inch chain.

Personalized jewelry for Mother's Day is always a good idea — and this engravable disc necklace from Stella & Dot is no exception. It's made with gold-plated brass and the engraving is complimentary.

Your mama will love this cursive necklace. It's simple but fun and handcrafted from 14K gold-plated metal.

Another beautiful piece is this asymmetrical letter necklace made by Maya Brenner. This dainty piece is made with 14 karat gold, making it an elegant and timeless piece for her collection. You can customize this necklace with the letters of your mom's initials or the first letter of her children's names.

Does your mom love daises? If so, she's bound to love this simple but beautiful flower necklace from Swarovski. It would look great layered with other pieces or on its own.

Show your mom just how much you appreciate her guidance throughout the years with this luxurious Aphrodite (the goddess of love and beauty) pendant. It's handcrafted in 18K gold vermeil, set with a natural deep red garnet, and has a raised high-polish rim, designed to shine like a molten gold wax seal.

Since you're not always able to be together, help your mom keep you close with this thoughtful two-initial pendant necklace for both of your initials. if you aren't a fan of gold, it also comes in rose gold and silver.

With this eternity gemstone necklace from UncommonGoods, your mother can carry her love for the family, no matter where she goes! It's handcrafted from sterling silver and can be decorated with up to six birthstone gems into the ring to reflect each of her loved ones.

Another sweet option from UncommonGoods is this "Mama" necklace. It's handmade in California with sterling silver and bronze. And if a "Mom" necklace is more her speed, the artist also makes those too.

This customizable Russian ring engraved name necklace is a fun way for your mom to display her children's names. It's made with 10k yellow gold and hangs on a 20-inch chain.

Kay Jewelers has tons of beautiful Mother's Day gift options including this "Center of Me" diamond necklace. This piece represents a reminder that through life's twists and turns, love keeps you centered.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

A mom's first Mother's Day is a day she'll never forget. Make it even more memorable with this child footprint necklace that comes with the baby's birthstone. The thoughtful mother's day necklace comes in gold or silver, with two chain styles and five different chain lengths.

This family birthstone necklace from Etsy is perfect the mothers who prefer a simpler piece. It can be customized with up to 11 different birthstones and comes in five different lengths ranging from 14 to 22 inches.

BaubleBar has a slew of custom jewelry options for mom, including this unique necklace. The personalized acrylic pendant is fun and easy to pair with almost anything in her closet.

If she takes pride in her zodiac sign, she'll love rocking this origami zodiac necklace from UncommonGoods every day. They're handmade in New York with a 14K gold-filled chain and gorgeous tarnish-resistant brass.

This necklace represents that a mother's love for her children is endless. The word "Mom" seamlessly flows into the shape of a heart. It's made out of 14K yellow gold and the pendant suspends from a 16-inch ball chain.

Mother's Day Bracelets

Is your mom a superstar? Consider this budget-friendly stunning star-themed bracelet. If you want to complete her look, the brand also sells a matching necklace and a pair of star stud earrings, too.

This piece is Baublebar's take on a modernized charm bracelet. First, you buy the bar bracelet in either gold or pearl and then customize it with as many charms as you want. They have ones to represent milestones, your initials, animals, various symbols, and more.

This silver cuff bracelet is extremely versatile and would look great with a casual outfit or dressed up for a fancy occasion.

For a more personal option, consider these birthstone cuffs from Mark & Graham instead. They're modern and elegant and available in either 18K gold or rhodium. They would look great alone or stacked up with her other everyday bracelets, too.

These enamel bracelets are a fun and easy way for your mom to add a pop of color to her summer outfits. They're made with stainless steel and a gold-plated finish. You can monogram these pieces for an extra cost and add an engraved messaged inside the bracelets for an extra personal touch.

This crystal tennis bracelet from Swarovski is a classic piece she'll love. It adds a touch of glamour to any outfit and comes in gold, blue, rose gold and silver crystals.

Who wouldn't love a gift from Kendra Scott? This dainty pinch cuff would make a great Mother's Day gift. It features two of the brand's signature oval stones and comes in over nine different colors including opal, turquoise, and rose quartz.

Mother's Day Earrings

For a more statement-making option, we love these fun earrings from Stella & Dot. They'll add a pop of color and effortlessly dress up any outfit.

Another bold option are these butterfly stud earrings from Baublebar. They include glass and resin stones, acrylic pearls, brass casting, and shiny gold plating.

These drop earrings are a great elegant choice for the mom who loves to dress up. The star of these earrings are the gorgeous red rubies that are the color of deep crimson with flashes of magenta. They hang from delicate 18K gold vermeil chain and anchor with 10mm Keshi pearls.

These sparkly stud earrings would make a great everyday earring if mom likes a more classic look. The cubic zirconia stones are secured by a triple-prong settings center and come in both a gold and platinum color.

Kendra Scott's Danielle earrings are great for those days when mom's outfit needs a hint of color. They have the great ability to dress up or down an outfit without any effort at all, plus they come in over six different colors, including this fun coral shade.

For the moms who enjoy statement earrings but don't love too much color when it comes to their jewelry collection, consider these gold plated, brass, hammered disc earrings from Madewell.

These Kate Spade earrings but a fun twist on traditional hoop earrings. They're made out of gold-tone plated metal and have titanium posts so they're extra secure.

Another elegant option are these Loretta drop earrings from Anthropologie. They're created with delicate metal and decorated with two beautiful quartz stones for a little extra glam.

Mother's Day Rings

Make a statement this Mother's Day with this timeless duo form ring from J. Hannah Jewelry. It's designed to fit anyone's style and to fit any occasion. The ring comes in silver, 14K yellow gold, 14K white gold and 14K rose gold.

If she likes changing up her hand jewelry, this chunky stacking ring set from Madewell is both trendy but budget-friendly and would go with just about any outfit.

These cursive stacking name rings are the perfect way for mom to show off all her children. The rings are available in gold, silver, or rose gold and are specifically designed for stacking. You can even add special symbols like hearts and stars.

This oversized gold statement ring is but fun and bold. The symmetrical etched design gives an extra punch and it's the perfect addition to any collection.

This Mother's Day birthstone ring set can be worn with up to four different stones, on their own or all together. Each ring is available in bright sterling silver or 18K vermeil gold.

Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY can help. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we have gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!