Finding the perfect Mother's Day gift isn't always easy, especially during a pandemic. One way you can eliminate all the clutter is by shopping at one retailer. One great place to start? Amazon!

With thousands of awesome options to choose from, we rounded up the best Mother's Day gifts from Amazon. Our list includes tech items like the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, personalized gifts for mom like Mother's Day necklaces and relaxing gift baskets to bring the spa right to her home. Either way, you'll find a thoughtful gift she'll absolutely love.

To shop this article by category, simply click on the link below:

Mother’s Day Gifts On Amazon

With this thoughtful and cozy throw pillow, your mom (or grandmother!) can decorate her home with some familiar names. You can customize this item with up to 15 names and four different fonts.

This "What I Love about Mom" Journal by Knock Knock is a thoughtful and inexpensive way to tell your mom how special she is to you!

Gift your mom this thoughtful "Remember I Love You Mom" trinket plate so every time she looks at her dresser, she thinks of you.

If she doesn't have a smart TV, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is a great alternative. She can even control the television with her voice using the Alexa Voice Remote function.

Most moms hardly have a minute to sit down on the couch. But when they do, they deserve a comfortable throw blanket to make the experience that much more enjoyable.

What mom doesn't love a good candle? This classic design from Nest in Cedar Leaf and Lavender is a great way to make her home feel a little more luxurious.

For a more personalized option, you can't go wrong with a Homesick scented candle. Since many people won't be able to spend Mother's Day with their mom this year, remind her of home with this sweet candle. It has 60 to 80 hours of burn time, is made with soy wax and comes in many popular cities like New York City, L.A. and Nashville.

At the end of a long day, there's nothing Mom wants more than to slip her feet into a cozy pair of slippers. This moccasin design is a favorite with over 4,800 reviews on Amazon.

This bubble bath includes shea milk for extra moisture. Mom will feel like a queen whenever she draws a bath with this fancy bath soak.

This stylish robe comes in four patterns — from leopard print to stripes — so you'll definitely be able to find one to fit her taste.

Who doesn't love getting a new handbag? This bucket-style bag has almost 1,500 positive reviews on Amazon, so you can be sure your mom will love it, too! It comes in 13 different colors like brown, bright red, black, white and more.

If you're not against splurging for Mother's Day, the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch would make the perfect gift! This smartwatch has tons of beneficial capabilities including a built-in Amazon Alexa to get the news, set alarms, check the weather, track fitness and more.

If your mom loves experimenting with new skin care tools and products, gift her this jade face roller set from Kimkoo. It includes one smooth jade roller, one small roller with ridges, and a Gua Sha massager tool.

With all of the screen time we endure, mom's probably feeling a little bit of back and neck pain. One way to help reduce those aches is with this neck massager from Nursal. You can use this heated massager on your upper and lower back, as well as your shoulders, neck, and even your legs!

Help your mom create a relaxing and soothing atmosphere in her home with this No. 1 bestselling aromatherapy essential oil diffuser. It's affordable, has two misting modes and an eight-color LED light cycle. It also has nearly 25,000 reviews on Amazon!

If she loves to spend time in the kitchen, you can't go wrong with this cast iron dutch oven from Amazon Basics. It can be used for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting a wide range of recipes and worked especially well for one-dish meals.

Is your mom a book worm? If so, she needs a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader to read all of her favorite books in one consolidated place! This Amazon product is newly waterproof, has a glare-free display, and reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Amazon's smart speaker is a great addition to any home. It has an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, and or alarms. The Echo Dot also allows you to voice control your music streamed through Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify and more.

Help mom bring the spa right to her home with this homemade spa gift basket from The Little Flower Soap Co. This Mother's Day gift box includes one soap of your choice, one lip balm of your choice, one pink grapefruit bath salt, one muscle rescue balm tin, and one skin rescue balm tin.

This gift basket is inspired by "Mean Girls" and is great for new moms. It comes in a recycled gift box filled with a bar of soap, a natural clay face mask, a small bath bomb and a natural lip balm.

Since most mothers usually don't give themselves a moment to themselves, this one line a day styled journal is a sweet gesture to remind your mom to make room for some "me time."

If she's always losing her keys, phone or wallet, get her a Tile Mate tracker to help her keep track of her things. The Tile Mate is a small, durable tracking device with Bluetooth features that helps users keep track of their easy-to-lose items.

This GoWise USA air fryer will be a game-changer if she likes to cook! It makes crispy french fries, veggies and chicken in minutes so it's super easy to cook the family's favorite meals.

There's nothing wrong with a little rest and relaxation. If she loves her nightly glass of wine, let her enjoy it in the tub with this genius wine cupholder designed for the bath or shower.

This blush quartz case made by Sonix is both trendy and sleek. The pretty colors will make it pop in her bag and the sturdy case will keep her smartphone protected at all times.

26 The Comfy Wearable Sherpa Blanket

Since she's probably spending more time watching TV on the couch than ever before, gift your mom a Comfy so she's extra cozy while binge-watching her favorite shows.

If she's a big coffee or tea lover, she'll love this temperature-controlled smart mug from Ember. You can keep your drink as hot as 145 degrees Fahrenheit (controlled with your smartphone) and it has a battery life of one hour on a single charge if you don't want to keep it on the heating coaster it comes with.

When in doubt, buy her a gift card! There's bound to be something she needs or wants on Amazon.

Flowers From Amazon

If she loves orchids, you can't miss out on sending her this beautiful bouquet on her special day. This set of 10 long-stemmed orchids comes with a vase and will be delivered directly to your mother's doorstep on the date of your choosing.

For those who like more of a variety, this bouquet includes a bunch of gorgeous flowers. These Hallmark Flowers mix of florals and foliage freshly picked from their farm and shipped in ready-to-bloom budding stage.

You can never go wrong with roses. This bouquet of 12 pink stemmed roses from Arabella Bouquets comes in a simple clear vase and will arrive in two to three days.

If your mom isn't a huge fan of flowers, gift her this fun variety pack of mini succulents instead. The set includes 20 succulents of different varieties in two-inch square pots fully rooted in soil.

Another cute plant option is this anthurium indoor plant from Costa Farms. This would look great in the living room or even a home office while she's working from home.

Jewelry From Amazon

This crystal tennis bracelet from Swarovski is a classic piece she'll love. It adds a touch of glamour to any outfit and comes in gold, blue, rose gold and silver crystals.

For a more budget-friendly jewelry gift, this mother-daughter necklace is a great option. This piece represents the infinite bond between a mother and daughter or son and lets her know she's always connected to you just like these interlocking circles.

Personalized gifts for mom are always a good idea. This customizable Russian ring engraved name necklace is a fun way for your mom to display her children's names. It's made out of 10k yellow gold and hangs on a 20-inch chain.

Does your mom love daises? If so, she's bound to love this simple but beautiful flower bracelet from Swarovski. It would look great stacked with other pieces or on its own.

Any mama will love this dainty gold necklace, perfect to wear with anything from a casual T-shirt to a dressier look.

This family birthstone ring is thoughtful and stylish. It can fit three different birthstones and names, plus one engraving inside the band.

Looking for the perfect gift for a step-mom? This chunky bracelet is the perfect sentimental gift.

This article was originally published on May 10, 2019.