Whether you’re headed to a relative’s dinner party or spending the night with friends, you'll need to show your appreciation. After all, as Joy Cho, founder and creative director of Oh Joy!, likes to say, "The best way to express your gratitude for being invited into someone’s home is by bringing a personal gift that you know the host will appreciate."

Given that sentiment, we asked top interior designers to share their go-to hostess gift that’s always a hit.

Hostess gift ideas, recommended by experts

“While most people have a collection of traditional cookbooks, few have an assortment of cocktail recipe books, making this a great hostess gift," interior designer Philip Mitchell said about this literary-inspired libation guide. "This one includes clever drink recipes like Tequila Mockingbird or Love in The Time of Kahlua.”

What goes great with an inspired sip? Chic glassware! “These scalloped coupe glasses are sophisticated and dainty, making them the perfect choice for specialty cocktails,” said interior designer Nicole Salceda.

“Wood garland makes any hostess look like a professional stylist when it comes to elevating a coffee table or adding a special moment to a bookshelf,” said interior designer Danielle Chiprut.

“A fresh bunch of eucalyptus wrapped with some twine is a unique gift because it can be displayed as decor for long-time use or hung under a showerhead for a fresh spa experience,” said interior designer Kelsey MacDermaid.

“I love that each charcuterie board is unique and can be personalized — just add a couple delicious meats and your favorite cheeses and you’ve got the most thoughtful hostess gift,” said interior designer Stephanie Gamble.

“This stylish yet functional glass teapot contains a frosted infuser and the minimalist design makes for a beautiful display in pretty much any style kitchen,” said interior designer Tiffany Cobb. P.S. This would also make a great gift for somebody who's a tea aficionado.

The best hosts pay close attention to the soap they have in their home. “This liquid hand soap, with its pretty packaging and lemon, bergamot, mandarin and orange oil scents, is a nice addition to any guest bathroom,” noted interior designer Kim Armstrong.

Any eco-conscious host will appreciate this green gift, according to interior designer Rebecca Hay. “I love to gift a bundle of these sponge cloths because they’re extremely practical and environmentally friendly — they replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they come in super cute prints and colors."

Entertaining is hard work, so interior designer Becky Shea likes to prioritize the host's well-being once the shindig winds down. "I like to gift hosts an item that can be used for self-care and relaxation after the party. This bath soak comes in a beautiful jar filled with skin-loving sea salts, chamomile and lavender flowers, rose buds and Epson minerals.”

Is the host a nature lover? Interior designer Marian Meacham thinks they'll love these coasters from West Elm. “Coasters are a necessity and can add a pop of design to any dinner party. I love that these agate crystal slices match any tablescape.”

The weather outside may be getting frightful, but this cozy-looking wine bag looks so delightful, according to interior designer Lance Jackson. “The luxurious look and feel of this wine bag will make an impression your host won’t soon forget — fill it with your favorite bottle and you’ve got two gifts in one. Plus, it can be styled on a wet bar from Thanksgiving to the end of snow season.”

If the hostess loves making delectable libations, they'll enjoy this whimsical pick from interior designer Elizabeth Gill. "Elements of the fall season have been infused into this aromatic craft cocktail in a jar that includes things like ginger root, marshmallows and cinnamon. Just add your favorite spirit or water and your host has a drink that serves up to eight people,” she said.

“These 15 disc-shaped soaps add a pop of color and a whimsical touch to any powder room, plus they come in refreshing scents such as lemon, eucalyptus and vanilla,” said interior designer Jessica Lagrange about this whimsical personal care pick.

Interior designer Dana Schwartz loves gifting this Pura diffuser. “A host can easily adjust the scent intensity of this diffuser through an app, plus there are many amazing fragrances to choose from including the holiday themed Frasier Fir and Votivo Frosted Pine scents,” she said.

“This colorful and affordable cotton towel is a great gift because it’s so versatile — it can be used as a bathroom towel for guests or even as a shawl for the hostess throwing an outdoor dinner party," said interior designer Patti Stone. "Plus, it comes in 11 great colors, from pink to yellow to purple.”

Chess gifts are trending this season, according to Good Housekeeping! Interior designer Mel Bean's host gift pick definitely aligns with the festive fad. “A chess and checker set is an unexpected yet charming hostess gift — an item that looks beautiful sitting out but also entertains and brings family and friends together,” she said.

“This brass cookbook stand makes the perfect hostess gift not only because it’s beautiful, but because it’s functional — a host can use it to display an open cookbook or rest an iPad while streaming cooking shows,” highlighted interior designer Heather Fujikawa.

"I love this trio of rosemary, oregano and thyme...because they’re so practical — every host could use herbs!” said interior designer Young Huh.

“I love this handwoven wine caddy not only because it’s chic and goes with any style decor, but because it allows me to gift my hostess multiple bottles of wine,” said interior designer Justin Dipiero.

“This extra-long cheese board invites guests to come together and share charcuterie spreads or hors d’oeuvres while anchoring your tablescape," said interior designer Liza Kuhn. "The slate can be labeled with chalk and the twine hanging loop makes it easy to store.”

This trivet is perfect for potlucks, according to interior designer Gina Gutierrez. "This elegant brass trivet is a perfect hostess gift — it’s especially handy when guests bring platters to share!"

“I love giving personalized linen cocktail napkins printed with the hostess’s street number in lieu of a letter monogram — something chic and different!” said interior designer Lauren Lowe.

“This platter transitions nicely from backyard picnic to dinner party and works with many tablescapes. Sometimes, I’ll include treats from my favorite local bakery for a sweet addition to the platter,” chimed interior designer Crystal Nagel.

Every good host needs quality coasters, and interior designer Ariel Richardson particularly loves this set from Foood52. “Leather coasters are my go-to hostess gift — I love the way they age over time," she proclaimed. "The best part is that these can be monogramed to create a more personalized gift."

Plants add a special touch to any indoor space, and interior designer Kevin Francis O’Gara thinks a decorative planter is a must for any green-thumbed host. “I like to gift plants in handsome containers that will become part of the host’s decor or that can be reused, and this one checks both boxes. It’s a beautiful centerpiece as well as a fragrant cooking resource for the host,” he said.

“These durable linen tea towels are a beautiful addition to any kitchen decor and are worth the investment as they can take whatever you throw at them and still look beautiful wash after wash," said interior designer Laura Hildebrandt. "I had a set gifted to me over 25 years ago and they just get better with age.”

“This curated box of produce is my favorite hostess gift because nothing is better than enjoying homegrown fruits and vegetables,” said interior designer Karen Harautuneian.

Writing a thank you note may seem like an outdated etiquette practice, but many hosts beg to differ. Interior decorator Gray Walker likes this stationary from Casa Felix, adding, "These 5” x 7” cards, decorated with delicate berries in bold pink and green colors, are just plain fun.”

“I love giving a crystalline glass decanter as a hostess gift as it’s a great way to dress up a bar or tabletop," said interior designer Sarah Stacey. "I often complete the gift by including a bottle of liquor."

Sometimes, nothing beats a vibrant bouquet. “Flowers are the perfect hostess gift because they add beauty to a dinner or party and the hostess can enjoy them for days after the gathering has ended,” said interior designer Kim Stoegbauer.

“I’m all about not wasting food or wine and this bar tool will extend your host’s favorite bottles of wine for up to a month,” said interior designer Liz Goldberg.

A quality bottle of olive oil could also double as the perfect foodie gift for a host. “I love gifting this olive oil because it’s 100% organic and comes from a small farm in Greece where both quality and flavor are never compromised," said interior designer Ginger Curtis. "I pair it with a loaf of hot artisan bread beautifully wrapped in brown parchment paper and twine."

“This tray is filled with decorative coasters and is both beautiful and functional, providing entertainment for guests as a puzzle play,” said interior designer Karen B. Wolf.

Warm wine will be a thing of the past with this chiller, according to interior designer Jenny Kramer. “This stainless steel wine and champagne chiller is not only useful, it’s stylish! Simply insert your cold bottle and pour directly from the chiller, no more dealing with ice buckets and condensation.”

Who's up for a rousing game night? “This beechwood backgammon set is my go-to gift — its multi colors add a fun aesthetic to any coffee table,” said interior designer Sara Barney.

“This chic marble salt cellar adds a high-end look to any tablescape, making it a great hostess gift,” praised interior designer Beth Dotolo.

“I love to give something a host can use regularly like these sustainable containers, perfect for leftovers, said interior designer Birgitte Pearce. "They’re made of durable LFGB-certified silicone and borosilicate glass and look beautiful on any pantry shelf.”

“This wine stopper is my favorite hostess gift because it’s unique and functional, instantly elevating a bar and presenting as a thoughtful gift,” said interior designer Beth Diana Smith.

“I prefer giving a practical gift for the home, something a host can use in their daily life but with an elevated design twist," noted interior designer Cara Woodhouse. "These handcrafted resin salad servers are guaranteed to stand out in the host’s home for years to come."

Turkish towels remain a popular choice for home use, and interior designer Fe Lavino particularly loves this throw for gifting. “This 100% Turkish cotton cloth can be used as a towel, throw or shawl, and works in a variety of home decors thanks to its neutral color.”

“These napkins are personal yet practical, quirky yet useful. Pair them with the host’s favorite bottle of liquor to make the gift even more special,” said Michelle Gage.

Light up their world with these custom matchboxes! “A box of personalized matches is the perfect item to gift a hostess — or a hostess to gift her guests — so people fondly remember their time together,” said interior designer Marika Meyer.

