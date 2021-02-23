Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As a caffeine addict, my morning routine always involves a fresh cup of coffee — especially on Mondays — to energize me for the week. On my occasional trips to the nearby coffee shop, though, I started to notice that my dad would order a matcha latte instead of an espresso or cold brew. When I asked him why he preferred the green tea over coffee, he told me it not only tasted better, but didn’t leave him feeling jittery. Me being a curious daughter, I looked it up to see what all the craze was about and discovered the Black- and female-owned Golde.

Co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issey Kobori, the small business has been on a mission to help people live their best lives through self-care. Its ultimate goal is to help others feel good about themselves with superfood-based products that seamlessly fit into your lifestyle, whether it’s through a turmeric-loaded morning smoothie or nightly papaya face mask.

According to the brand, matcha is loaded with essential amino acids, antioxidants and nutrients like potassium, calcium and magnesium. It also contains chlorophyll, which gives the green tea its color and acts as a skin detoxifier. Along with helping boost your focus while decreasing stress levels, a serving of matcha provides more caffeine than a shot of espresso. Wanting to put it to the test, I decided to try out Golde’s Make Your Matcha Kit to see if it could replace my must-have morning coffee.

Rylee Johnston / TODAY

Having never made matcha before, I was thankful this kit provided everything a beginner like me needs to make it. Included was a 1.4-ounce tin of matcha powder imported from Uji, Japan, a bamboo matcha whisk, some bonus stickers and a cute postcard. With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, satisfied customers have praised the convenience of the whisk and the “smooth and creamy” taste the final product provides.

Following the instructions on the back of the tin, I began by adding a teaspoon of matcha powder to an ounce of warm water. The brand then recommends frothing the matcha with the included whisk. From there, I chose to add oat milk for a proper latte instead of topping the drink off with more water.

Rylee Johnston / TODAY

What surprised me the most about this matcha was how smooth the texture was, while the oat milk added just enough creaminess to make this feel like an indulgent sip. I expected it to be bitter like other teas, but was instead met with a rich, flavorful, healthy drink packed with just enough caffeine to get me through the day. In terms of my energy levels, this definitely gave me the kick-start to my morning.

The more I drank it as the week went on, the better I felt. Rather than going through a midday caffeine crash from coffee, I felt more alert and less exhausted by the time my work day ended. If you’re not a coffee fan or need an excuse to ditch coffee, incorporating matcha into your diet will give you all the caffeine you need without the headache.

