Confession: I have a ravenous sweet tooth. While you’d never guess it based on my lack of cavities (my dentist is really proud of my vigorous brushing routine), I can’t get enough of desserts. Cakes, cookies, donuts, ice cream — you name it, I eat them all regularly.

That said, I know my love of anything sugary will inevitably catch up with me one day. Whether it involves affecting my physical appearance or overall health remains to be seen, but it’s necessary to get ahead of a pending issue before it happens. So what’s a girl to do when cutting back? Enter Tazo Tea.

The brand’s Dessert Delights line has been in stores since around 2017, but it’s recently exploded in popularity thanks to TikTok. Content creators have described its three flavors — Vanilla Bean Macaron, Glazed Lemon Loaf and Butterscotch Blondie — as tasting like “liquified cake" and "little hot desserts in a cup," which definitely piqued my curiosity.

It’s also become wildly popular amongst keto and Whole30 followers looking to satisfy sweet, carby cravings. While I’m not adhering to any specific diet, I definitely fall under the category of needing to eat less cake before bed. I had to find out whether these dessert teas lived up to the hype.

First on my list was Tazo’s lemony herbal blend. One of my favorite tea drinkers has actually been recommending it way before TikTok was a thing, describing it as tasting like Starbucks’ lemon loaf. I initially had my doubts, but I could whiff the sugary glaze and citrus almost immediately. The mouthfeel, meanwhile, is loaded with pleasant, calming hints of vanilla and lemon zest throughout.

The Tazo Tea that tastes most like the real thing was the butterscotch blondie. With notes of caramelized sugar intertwined with a subtle butteriness, it felt like I was sipping on a melted snack more than an actual tea.

My favorite of the three, though, was the macaron. I enjoyed sweet aromas faintly reminiscent of a French patisserie after my tea bag started to seep in the hot water. While you can’t replicate the experience of biting into a light, airy meringue with a drink, it was nice to savor flavor components like nutty almond and vanilla bean throughout each sip.

The ultimate twist? There’s some serious magic going on with the ingredients in these Tazo Teas. Not only are all three blends unsweetened, they also don’t contain the elements you’d expect. Lemon in the Glazed Lemon Loaf? None to be found — but there is orange peel, chamomile and rose petals!

The Vanilla Bean Macaron and Butterscotch Blondie almost have identical ingredients — cocoa peel, licorice and chicory roots, cinnamon and cardamom. The sole difference between the two, though, is that the macaron blend also has roasted yerba maté in the mix. I’ll never understand the kind of sorcery Tazo is doing to make these blends taste as delicious and accurate as they do, but I won’t question it further.

So, it turns out that the TikTok kids were right: Tazo’s dessert teas are exactly as delightful as advertised. They’re also the warm, comforting sips I’m excited to cozy up with after a long day — along with maybe a Vienna Finger or two. (I’m working on my self-control, I swear.)

