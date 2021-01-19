Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Owning a cutting-edge blender can be a game-changer in the kitchen, but it can also take up a ton of shelf space and cause annoying and time-consuming clean-ups. Also, has anyone noticed how heavy they can get? No one has time for that.

Enter the personal blender. They’re sleek, equally as powerful as a regular-sized machine and most of them are built to take on-the-go for maximum efficiency. Whether you’re a morning smoothie type of gal, a puréed pesto topping guy or anyone who enjoys a smooth daiquiri once in a while, one of these products might be the perfect addition to your kitchen appliance arsenal.

Top-rated personal blenders

Breakfast shakes. Midday latte breaks. Margarita nightcaps. The BlendJet 2 can fulfill all of your beverage needs throughout the day thanks to its powerful TurboJet technology and 15-blend charge. Its lightweight build and self-cleaning tool will make this your go-to travel companion — and with several super-cute colors to choose from, why wouldn’t you want to show it off?

If you don’t like to experiment with mixing different fruits and veggies, Vejo has you covered. Invest in this innovative starter kit, which includes the world’s first pod-based blender and four varieties of blends that are filled with key vitamins and nutrients. You’ll also receive a wireless charging capsule so that you can use your Vejo whenever (or wherever) you get thirsty.

Developed in Germany, designed in Milan and soon-to-be blending in your own kitchen, this addition to Zwilling’s new electrics line is giving your basic blender a massive upgrade. The cross-blade feature gets the job done for either of the smoothie or pulsing settings, and it’s built with safety systems in place for extra security. Don’t be fooled by the fragile-looking container; that 20-ounce bottle is made from BPA-free Tritan and is break-proof and heat- and cold-resistant.

Turn your ordinary food into “superfood” with the NutriBullet Pro, created with special extraction blades to get the most nutrition out of every shake and smoothie. And say goodbye to checking your teeth for loose spinach bits — with 900 watts of power used in just 60 seconds, you’re guaranteed a thorough blend every time.

Whether you’re puréeing soups or fixing up your favorite protein shakes, Cuisinart’s compact personal blender has the power to do it all (literally, the new EvolutionX is equipped with 7.4 volts of lithium ion). A USB cord is all that’s required to fully recharge for up to 20 minutes of consistent runtime. That can make a lot of soup!

This single-serve machine might be a regular traveler’s best friend. Make any drink with a single touch, then take it anywhere with the blend-and-go jar and lid. The container is dishwasher safe and perfectly sized for easy storage. If you’re not convinced yet, have we mentioned the $19.99 price tag?

Wondering what sets this Black + Decker product apart from all the rest? Not only can it pack 20 ounces in one bottle, but this is the only personal blender made with stainless steel FusionBlade Technology that is designed to evenly pulverize foods and liquids without fail (or lumps!).

If you want a blender that looks as good as it runs, this vintage single-serve machine will make a stylish addition to your countertop. The Redmond comes in three soft pastel colors, with two speeds and serrated blades to help you choose your level of texture and smoothness.

This all-in-one blender and sports bottle is great for anyone who is constantly on the move. The 400 watts of power deliver nutritious and chunk-free results, while the removable Tritan bottle, connecting carry hook and travel lid help make your commute a lot less messy.

Mix your smoothies, whip up dressings and create hearty homemade soups with the help of this elite gourmet machine. It has the retro look down, but also uses smart and modern technology, designed with a one-touch start and 300-watt motor. Plus, we are obsessed with the mason jar blending cup!

This multi-purpose blender was designed with cleanliness in mind. The soft start feature keeps the too-often-seen “blender splatter” to a minimum, while the Intelli-Speed motor control and added tamper regulates blade speed and ensures each ingredient is properly pulverized — right down to the very last chia seed.

It’s called a Pro for a reason. In fact, we’ll name four of them. Vitamin and nutrient extraction capabilities. A 900-watt power motor. Manual pulse feature. Easy portability. We could keep going, but some things are just better to experience yourself.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!