20 dentist-approved electric toothbrushes for a deeper clean

There’s nothing quite like that clean feeling after brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush. But with so many options available, at so many price points, it can be tough to try and figure out which toothbrush is worth the splurge.

When looking for an electric toothbrush, cosmetic dentist Dr. Brian Kantor of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor in New York City, suggests looking for brushes with soft bristles. “I would advise against purchasing any toothbrush that has hard bristles, which can weaken teeth and result in enamel erosion,” Dr. Kantor said. “I also usually recommend brushes that have a built-in timer which buzzes when the two minutes are up, ensuring that the proper amount of time was spent brushing. Now, many of the electric toothbrushes have a smartphone application and can track if you’re putting too much or too little pressure on each tooth.”

Electric brushes are great, especially for those with poor manual dexterity. “They're designed to do all the work,” Dr. Kantor said. “As far as brushing goes, it should be done twice a day for 30 seconds per quadrant — if you’re not one who is good with keeping up with it, it is great to get an electric toothbrush with a timer and soft bristles to make sure all spots are reached and plaque is removed before turning into tartar.”

We found 20 of the best electric toothbrushes that will do the job for you — all you have to do is add toothpaste and press a button — and won’t break the bank in the process.

Dentist-approved electric toothbrushes

“In general, any toothbrush that people are excited to use is beneficial, because they will be more inclined to use it,” Dr. Kantor said. “Quip is simple to use and effectively cleans teeth — it also offers a subscription service where a new head is sent every few weeks, which makes it easy for people to keep up with a healthy oral care routine.”

“The sleek, 3D flexible brush head on the Issa is more ergonomic than some of the other toothbrushes on the market and it allows you to effectively reach every part of the mouth,” Dr. Kantor said. “It uses silicone bristles that are nonabrasive and soft, providing for a gentler, more comfortable brushing experience.”

Another benefit Dr. Kantor notes is that the bristles are made with nonporous silicone, which is resistant to bacteria build-up. “I typically recommend that my patients use a soft-bristled, electric toothbrush with a timer, like the Issa, because they remove plaque and stains more effectively while still being gentle on tooth enamel and helping to prevent gum recession.”

“The amazing configuration of bristles on this electric toothbrush makes you actually feel like the bristles are getting in between the teeth and the vibrating power of the brush leaves your mouth feeling like your teeth have been thoroughly cleaned, as if they had been done in a dental office,” says Dr. Kantor.

Best affordable electric toothbrushes

No charger needed for this electric toothbrush — this battery-powered version from Oral-B is less than $10 and does the job well, every time.

This is a smart toothbrush, meaning it comes with an app that features a timer and shows you spots in your mouth that might need some extra TLC. It also has three brushing options, including deep cleaning.

Not only is this toothbrush by Sonicare super sleek-looking, but it also comes in three colors, has a built-in timer and is lightweight yet durable.

With a plastic handle, this Quip toothbrush is almost half the price of the metal version, but basically works just as effectively. Plus, it has a built-in timer and is waterproof and shower-safe.

A fan favorite for many, this pick is rechargeable, comes with a round brush head and has a pressure sensor that stops the pulsation movement if you’re brushing too hard.

This pick from AquaSonic is a bit of a showoff: the toothbrush produces 40,000 vibrations per minute, comes with eight DuPont-engineered brush heads, has a four-mode operation, has smart vibration timers, is waterproof, rechargeable and comes in a nice travel case — all for under $40. Yes, please!

A gentle option for those with sensitive gums and teeth, this pick has a two-minute timer and rotates side to side for a deep clean.

With a ton of incredible ratings on Amazon, this pick from Fairywill has been lauded by some reviewers as a cheaper dupe for the more expensive Sonicare electric toothbrushes. This one has five settings and the battery will last 30 days after being charged for four hours.

Yes, this is the priciest electric toothbrush of the bunch, but worth every penny. This pick was created by dentists, features high-frequency and wide-amplitude brush movements, has an auto timer, three cleaning modes and three replaceable heads, and has a battery life of up to 70 days.

This electric toothbrush comes in three colors (the orange and blue are fun and bright), and has a sleek design for the USB charger, as well as a cover for the toothbrush for traveling.

With charcoal-infused bristles, a charge that lasts up to four weeks and a three-mode setting (whitening, sensitive and massage), you really can’t go wrong with this pick from Burst.

Choose between one of the three modes on this popular pick from Philips Sonicare — clean, white and gum care. Plus, this option comes with a convenient traveling case.

Not only does this pick come with a great electric toothbrush, but it also features a built-in water flosser, which has a whopping 10 settings.

Inexpensive yet effective, this electric toothbrush is super simple to use and features a tongue scraper for an extra clean.

This pick from Oral-B comes equipped with Bluetooth, which provides real-time feedback on your teeth-brushing habit, along with a pressure sensor and six brushing modes.

Featuring blue light technology, this brush from Go Smile goes one step beyond and includes a whitening gel and toothpaste, so you can get your teeth plaque-free and white as can be.

This award-winning sonic toothbrush from Shyn features a pressure sensor, built-in timer and has five intensity levels for four different cleaning modes: clean, white, sensitive and massage.

