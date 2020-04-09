Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While it's important to listen to the news, get your work done and ensure you have household essentials on hand, it's also important to take a step back to focus on your mental health.

Some people find relaxation in completing a puzzle, while others turn to at-home fitness to clear their minds. But when your regular self-care regimen isn't helping, you may want to search for new ways to take care of yourself at home.

We found plenty of subscription boxes that will give your mind a break from the chaos — from packages for bookworms to curated kits for beauty lovers. Whether you know someone who needs a little pick-me-up or you'd like to send yourself a surprise, these boxes may be exactly what you need to lift your spirits.

Read on to see 21 self-care subscription boxes that can be delivered right to your home.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Beauty subscription boxes

The Love Goodly box is filled with four or more products that are vegan, nontoxic, eco-friendly and organic. Some past items include a Pixie Mood leather wallet and Bite toothpaste tablets.

Don't be concerned about running out of your favorite beauty items. Thanks to the Ipsy beauty box, you can get everything from Glossier blush to It Cosmetics foundation delivered directly to your home. The neatest part is that you can take a quiz on the Ipsy site to discover the best products for you!

Leave it to Birchbox to bring you skin care samples, deluxe makeup and nourishing hair products. You can choose the monthly plan, the six-month plan or the 12-month plan.

If you're a fan of television shopping networks you may want to try this sample box from HSN. Now you can get some of the show's featured products to try at home!

Wellness subscription boxes

Therabox is curated by therapists to bring you a moment of relaxation and stress relief. You'll find everything from aromatherapy to skin care.

Ease your stress and anxiety with the MindWander box. Each delivery focuses on a coping skill based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help you stay calm and focused in stressful moments.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Feeling a little down? Send yourself a Hopebox to brighten your spirits. For under $30 a box, you can get encouraging items sent right to your door.

Filled with therapeutic worksheets, wellness products and mind-boosting activities, the Loti Wellness Self-Care Box will give you some motivation to focus on yourself. Each box is only $31 a month but includes over $85 worth of items.

With Blankbox, you can send a handwritten note to someone you love even though you can't physically be there with them. The company will write a personalized letter and put it in the box along with other items like candles, décor, sleepwear and more.

Essentials subscription boxes

It seems like stores are running out of everything — and if you're used to shaving, the last thing you'd want to run out of is a razor. Take a bath and practice some self-care with the Billie Starter Kit which includes a handle, a holder and two blades.

Take the quiz on the Care/of website to find a list of vitamins that fit your personal needs. After completing the quiz, you'll get a bundle of curated multivitamins, probiotics, protein and more — they even have your name on them!

If you've had the same toothbrush for a few months, it might be time to replace it. Instead of reaching for a simple toothbrush, splurge on a Quip to make brushing your teeth a little less boring.

Fashion subscription boxes

Are you a fashion lover that can't go to your favorite clothing store? Box of Style can help! It's filled with accessories, skin care items, bags and more valued at over $500 per box.

Your gym may be closed, but that doesn't mean your workouts need to take a back seat. Stay motivated at home with a FabFitFun subscription. Each box includes wellness-focused items that will keep you on your feet.

Plant subscription boxes

Send your plant-loving friend an adorable succulent to keep them busy at home. The Succulents Monthly box comes with potting mix, a place to pot your plant, care instructions and a unique succulent species.

Find a new hobby with The Sill. This beginner package is great for everyone — even if you've never had a green thumb.

Book subscription boxes

This box combines two of the most common self-care activities in one — reading and taking a bath! In addition to a book, the box includes items like homemade soy candles, bookmarks and more.

Do you have a book lover in your life? Send them a Book of the Month subscription so they'll never run out of something exciting to read.

Food subscription boxes

There's no denying that a sweet piece of candy can cure a bad day. Candy Club will ship a box of six candy cups directly to your door for under $30 a month.

Grocery store shelves empty? Fear not — the SnackSack has you covered. In every box, you'll find delicious treats that are made from whole ingredients and free of artificial additives.

If the thought of drinking a good cup of coffee on your couch sounds like an ideal form of relaxation, you should check out Trade Coffee. Take the quiz online to find the blend that you should buy.

For more like this, check out these articles:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!