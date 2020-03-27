Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If you've been searching for ways to keep yourself busy in the house and can't force yourself to watch another movie or episode of TV, it might be a good time to pick up a book.

While you may not be able to get your favorite hardcover delivered to your door at the moment, you can stumble across the e-book version and plenty of other popular reads with the click of a button. Whether you've been looking to add a few books to your reading list or want to test a genre outside of your typical go-to, you won't have to look far.

From endearing coming-of-age novels to pure thrillers, these are the top 10 books that Goodreads members can't stop adding to their "Want to Read" lists. Read on for some page-turners you won't want to put down!

This New York Times bestseller details the story of Vanessa Wye in flashbacks, from her 15-year-old self in 2000 to the trials she faced in 2017. As a teenager, she had an affair with her 42-year-old english teacher Jacob Strane — he was her first love.

Seventeen years later, a former student accuses Strane of sexual abuse and reaches out to Vanessa, who must ultimately re-evaluate one of the most defining relationships in her life. Was it as real as she thought it was or was she ultimately a victim herself?

A touching coming-of-age story, this novel sheds light on the narratives that are often unheard. The protagonist, Wallace, has seemingly kept a distance from those closest in his life. After leaving his family behind in Alabama, Wallace ventures to pursue a biochem degree as a queer black man in the Midwest. However, a series of unexpected events forces Wallace to come to terms with the pain he carries and evaluate the friendships he has come to know.

From New York Times bestselling author Therese Anne Fowler comes yet another novel you're bound to become invested in. Fowler tells the story of Valerie Alston-Holt and her son Xavier who come to know their new next-door neighbors, the Whitmans. While the two families are at odds over many things, including the oak tree in Valerie's yard, they must find common ground as Xavier and the daughter of the Whitman family find themselves in a budding romance. The novel offers a closer look at the true meaning of what it means to be a good neighbor in the face of conflict.

A 60s Brooklyn neighborhood deacon enters the courtyard of the Cause Houses and shoots the housing project's drug dealer in front of nearly all of its residents. What exactly were his motives?

McBride unravels the secrets of the deacon, known as Sportcoat, through the characters most affected by the shooting. With humor and excellence, the reader learns that change, love and compassion can go a long way.

The No. 1 bestseller in cultural heritage fiction on Amazon is based on the true story of Erdrich's grandfather who fought for the protection of Native American land in the midwest.

This fictional story details the lives of night watchman Thomas Wazhashk and the cunning Pixie Paranteau (who prefers the name Patrice) as they fight for the Chippewa reservation community in North Dakota to keep their Indian heritage in its rightful place. While Thomas is fighting against the repossession of Indian land, Patrice is trying her best to escape to Minneapolis in search of her sister who may have disappeared months ago.

When 7-year-old Nainoa Flores falls overboard on a family vacation, his family fears for the worst. That is until, he is returned to his mother in the jaws of a shark, unharmed. From that point on, the act was considered to be of divine nature. Nainoa hopes to bring relief to the family thanks to the new powers he finds himself with. However, as time goes on, his family finds itself being driven apart, but a new series of events calls for the Flores' to reexamine their bonds, heritage and hardships.

From New York Times bestselling author Josie Silver comes a novel that tells of true love and love lost. Lydia, the protagonist of the novel, had been with Freddie for more than 10 years, until he died in a car accident on her 28th birthday. Heartbroken, Lydia calls on her best friend Jonah and her sister Elle to help her get back on her feet again. Just as she starts to navigate life once more, she is given the chance at another life with Freddie, free of all of the misfortune. Lydia must choose between the life she loved with Freddie, or the new one she has just started to live.

Liz Moore's latest thriller tells the story of two sisters in a neighborhood of Philadelphia that is dealing with an opioid crisis. Mickey is a police officer who works the neighborhood on her shift, while the other, Kacey falls under the umbrella of addiction. As murders begin to occur in the neighborhood, Kacey vanishes, leading Mickey on a hunt to find her sister and the suspect before it gets any worse.

This fictional story takes place in New York City, where every woman wants to be a part of The Herd — a women-only workspace that works to mentor and empower its members. The leader by default, Eleanor, is feared by all of those that are part of this elite co-working space, but it isn't hard to see through her facade. When Katie Bradley finds an "in" to The Herd she notices Eleanor's quiet demeanor and hopes that she will be the next subject of her book; then Eleanor disappears.

In the search to determine what exactly made Eleanor leave, Katie begins to investigate her story, leading her to her sister Hana and the series of secrets the sisters have been hiding from each other this whole time.

This recently-released book has spent the last four weeks in the No. 1 spot as Amazon's "Most Read" nonfiction book. Through archives, diary entries and previously confidential reports, Larson takes readers through Winston Churchill's time as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, highlighting his strengths, memorable moments and daily experiences as one of the most notable political figures in history.

