New year resolutions vary from person to person, but reading more has surely ended up on a lot of lists for 2020.

I for one, want to commit to reading at least two books a month. While I'll always have a soft spot for the classics, it's eye-opening to read new titles — especially the ones everyone is talking about.

And if you're looking for your next read, a book club pick or a compelling story to enjoy, this year's list of highly anticipated books is just what you need.

Goodreads analyzed their 90 million members' "want-to-read" lists to narrow down the 10 most anticipated books for 2020. The final list includes new books by writers such as Suzanne Collins, the author of "The Hunger Games" and national bestselling author, Yaa Gyasi.

Ahead, pre-order the books that are bound to become favorites in 2020.

The most anticipated books of 2020

The protagonist, Lydia Quixano Perez lives a comfortable life with her family in Acapulco, Mexico until her journalist husband writes a tell-all article on the leader of the drug cartel that has taken over their city. This novel is already being called a new American classic according to Goodreads.

The author based this novel on her grandfather's life as a night watchman and his fight against the removal of Native people from their land.

This book lives up to its name and is extremely relevant to the issues of today. The character of Vanessa was once involved with her high school English teacher when she was just 15. Seventeen years later, another woman accuses him of sexual abuse. Vanessa must now confront her past in a totally new way and decide whether or not to speak up.

Set in an idyllic neighborhood in North Carolina, two very different families find themselves at odds over more than a historic oak tree. The story is told from the point of view of multiple characters and examines questions about what it means to be a good neighbor.

Emily St. John Mandel takes readers through themes such as greed, love and unexpected consequences. The words, "Why don't you swallow broken glass," which are written on the wall of a five-star hotel set this story in motion. The rest of the novel is bound to be gripping!

This novel dissects parenthood not just from the main character and mom of three, Astrid Strick but also from the perspective of her grown children who are parenting the next generation. An accident forces Astrid to think critically about what she did wrong and what mattered the most.

Yaa Gyasi's main character, Gifty is using science to study what went wrong with her family after her brother's death from a drug overdose. This novel comes after the author's national bestseller, "Homecoming."

Sisters Kacey and Mickey are on opposite sides of the opioid crisis in their Philadelphia neighborhood — one sister is an addict, while the other is a police officer. This story jumps between their childhood and their present day struggles.

This novel is the first installment in a new series by The New York Times bestselling author, N.K. Jemisin. As evil threatens to destroy New York City, five New Yorkers come together to fight back.

We're headed back to Panem! Sixty-four years after Katniss Everdeen saved the citizens of Panem, readers are taken back to the country where '"The Hunger Games" took place.

