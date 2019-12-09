10 author-approved books that are worth a read this winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We love a good walk in the park, a skating day at the rink or a full evening of shopping amid the holiday music — but sometimes staying inside in the warmth is far more appealing. And what better way to spend a night by the fire than with a noteworthy novel!

Thriller and spy novelist Brad Thor and young adult fiction author Jenny Han each picked some of their favorite reads across five genres: suspense, romance, memoir, young adult, and coffee table books.

So, get comfy with some great books to keep you company during the cold winter!

Edge of Your Seat Reads:

Thor picked this exciting, suspenseful book by the author of the "Dexter" series. Starring a fresh new anti-hero who targets the super-wealthy, this thrilling novel combines the best elements of a daring heist movie and complex characterization that readers rarely see.

Han picked this exciting, magic-filled read from popular fantasy author Bardugo. Full of dramatic plot twists, spooky going-ons, and rich, well-drawn characters, Han found the book gripping from the very first line: "By the time Alex managed to get the blood out of her good wool coat, it was too warm to wear it."

For the Love of It:

This historical novel, picked by Thor, spans two decades from the glitz and glamour of the 1920s to the pre-war 1940s. Taking place in London, this sweeping historical saga is all about the true love we find and lose along the way, the secrets we keep from each other, and the heartache and loss we all face.

Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson weaves a lyrical tale of two families in this lovely pick from Han. Crossing generations, the novel is short and sweet, but lingers with readers long after the final page.

Getting Personal:

This riveting memoir was quietly published in 1945, but finds new life in 2019 after being discovered in an attic. Thor chose the true story of a Jewish bookseller who fled Germany and spent years running and hiding, attempting to find freedom and safety.

Han chose this witty, heartfelt memoir from comedian Ali Wong. Written as a series of letters to her daughters, Wong touches on everything from dating to being a working mom, with plenty of personal stories.

Young Adult:

This dramatic dystopian novel, chosen by Thor, reads like an episode of "Black Mirror." With a twisty premise, six exciting characters, and a fully-fleshed futuristic world, it's a great novel that you might find yourself borrowing from your teen.

Han recommended this National Book Award finalist from Laura Ruby. The heartfelt read touches on the American Dream during World War II, and tells the story of two absolutely unforgettable young women.

Online Exclusive: Coffee Table Books

Take a deep dive into the best rock album covers of the 60s to the 90s with this elaborate coffee table book, chosen by Thor. The selection of covers come from author, music archivist, disc jockey, and former record-publicity executive Michael Och's private collection.

Splurge on this choice from Han, which celebrates the best from the pages of the international design authority. The book features the personal spaces of people like President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, David Bowie, Truman Capote, David Hockney and Michael Kors.

