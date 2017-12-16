11 relaxing gift ideas for your stressed-out family and friends

share tweet pin email

Whatever the cause, stress is an unavoidable fact of life, which is why it's always a good idea to share some Zen with those closest to you — especially during the holidays.

Need some help picking out the perfect calming and comforting present? From silk pillowcases and cozy pajamas to soothing bath bombs and scented candles, the gifts ahead are guaranteed to give stressed-out family and friends what they really want...some serenity.

Celestial Silk 100% Momme Mulberry Silk Charmeuse Pillowcase, $36, Amazon

A silk pillowcase is instantly luxurious. Plus, it prevents wrinkles, and nixes that dreaded bedhead. It even comes wrapped and ready to gift. Sweet dreams!

Too Cool for School My Skin-licious Secret Pantry, $24, Sephora

Perfect for an at-home spa day, this set is an invitation for some pampering. In the pretty pink box you'll find an assortment of face masks for hydration, firming, brightening and minimizing pores. Now, all you have to do is sit back and relax.

Ekouaer Christmas Pajama Set, $38, Amazon

These snuggly jammies feature an adorably festive pattern and soft fabric that will keep you cozy all night long. Trust us when we say you’re not going to want to take them off.

Trapp No 25 Lavender de Provence 7-oz. Poured Candle, $33, Amazon

When it comes to setting the mood for serenity, don’t underestimate the power of scent. This soy wax candle will fill your room with the unmistakable and relaxing aroma of fresh-cut lavender from Provence.

Sephora Collection Green Tea Eye Mask, $5, Sephora

This functions like a sheet mask, but for your peepers! Each natural fiber patch is infused with green tea extract and aloe to refresh, smooth and reduce puffiness around the eyes. Plus, its size makes it an ideal stocking stuffer.

Peace Yoga Zafu Meditation Cushion, $30, Amazon

Making mindfulness a priority? When it comes to meditation, it helps to have a comfortable cushion. And this buckwheat-filled, round, cotton bolster is the best!

Beauty by Earth Bath Bomb Gift Set, $27, Amazon

After a long day, there’s no better way to unwind than with a soothing soak. For an ultraluxurious experience, toss a therapeutic fizzer into the tub. Each individually wrapped bath bomb blends mineral-rich Epsom and sea salts, detoxifying clay, nourishing cocoa and shea butters and aromatic essential oils.

Langria Bath Tray, $35, Amazon

It's going to be really hard for us not to buy this one for ourselves. This bath caddy comes with adjustable arms, a smartphone slot, a wine glass holder and a book stand. Imagine how much 'me' time your loved one can get with this little treasure!

Pair it with this quilted bath cushion (yes, cushion) and your loved one will be the epitome of zen.

Jaxx 6-Foot Cocoon, $229 (Originally $299), Amazon

If all your giftee wants is d is a cozy spot to binge-watch "This Is Us," we suggest the Comfy Sacks 6-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair. It's $229 and has a respectable 4 stars on Amazon. Just remember to bring snacks ... once you plop down into it, we can't promise it'll be easy to get back out.

Sunbeam Renue Tension Relief Heat Therapy Pad, $37, Amazon

If your loved one also needs some pain relief, this neck wrap may do the trick. It contours to the shape of their upper shoulders and delivers soothing therapeutic heat. Perfect for mom, sad, grandma, or grandpa.

For something a little more chic, this long heated neck wrap in plaid is the way to go (and it's only $26)!

Minnetonka Alpine Sheepskin Moc, $55, Nordstrom

Is there anything cozier than these Minnetonka slippers? We don't think so.

