By Kristen Torres

Very little can compare to cozying up by the fireplace with a good book and a warm blanket.

To help find the best books to read (or gift!) this holiday season, we've enlisted the help of best-selling authors Harlan Coben, Jeff Kinney and Elizabeth Acevedo.

They've chosen books in four different categories to suit every type of bookworm, from the history buff to the pop culture obsessed.

Here are their favorite books to give this holiday season.

Sensational Stories, for the Fiction Aficionado

Coben's Pick: "A Ladder to the Sky: A Novel" by John Boyne, $16, Amazon

Set in 1980's Berlin, the main character Maurice Swift is trying to become a successful writer when a chance encounter gives him an idea for a new book. With his first book a success, Swift sets off all around the world to tease stories out from vulnerable people, using their anecdotes as leverage for what will become a conniving climb to the top.

Acevedo's Pick: "An American Marriage: A Novel" by Tayari Jones, $16, Amazon

A love story that's bridled with some of the most prevalent social struggles we currently face as a nation, "An American Marriage" follows the story of a young couple in the south whose lives are turned upside down by an unexpected arrest.

Kinney's Pick: "Ghost (Track)" by Jason Reynolds, $8, Amazon

This pick is part of series following four kids from a wide range of backgrounds as they get accepted into an elite middle school track team. Ghost is one of the more talented on the team and if he can focus on the sport, he'll go far. But it's up to him to decide how badly he wants it.

A Look Back, for the History Buff

Coben's Pick: "The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel that Scandalized the World" by Sarah Weinman, $19, Amazon

Few people know the real story behind Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita." This book weaves together crime, social history and literary narrative to tell Sally Horner's story for the first time.

Acevedo's Pick: "Barracoon: The Story of the Last 'Black Cargo'" by Zora Neale Hurston, $12, Amazon

Zora Neale Hurston traveled to a small town just outside Mobile, Alabama, in 1927 to interview a former slave and one of the last to be brought over from Africa. Using interviews from the time she spent with Cudjo Lewis, Hurston pieces together a narrative that follows his harrowing journey.

Kinney's Pick: "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind" by Yuval Noah Harari, $17, Amazon

If you want a novel that explores the intricacies of humankind, this is it. Dr. Harari explores why we're the only species of human to survive (there were once six on Earth) and how technology is allowing us to manipulate our genes more than ever. What will that mean for the future of our species?

Pop Culture, for the Celeb Obsessed

Coben's Pick: "In Pieces" by Sally Field, $20, Amazon

Sally Field's memoir takes readers into the deeply fascinating life of one of the most celebrated actors of our time. Field exposes the truth behind the highs and lows of her career in Hollywood, diving deep in to the truth of her longest standing relationships.

Acevedo's Pick: "They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us" by Hanif Abdurraqib, $17, Amazon

Hanif Abdurraqib uses music and pop culture as a lens to view the world. He uses social events (like the nightclub shootings in Paris) to explore his identity as a young muslim.

Kinney's Pick: "Beastie Boys Book" by Michael Diamond, $31, Amazon

For the first time ever, you can get the history of the band right from the members themselves. It also includes rare photos, original illustrations and pieces by guest contributors.

Fireside With the Family, for Everyone at Home to Enjoy Together

Coben's Pick: "The Princess Bride" by William Goldman $7, Amazon

This classic novel is perfect for all ages: Traditional fantasy themes still ring true (pain, death, brave characters and cowardly ones) and make this novel a great read to share as a family.

Acevedo's Pick: "Merci Suárez Changes Gears" by Meg Medina, $12, Amazon

Meg Medina's book follows Merci Suarez, a 6th grader who attends private school on scholarship and her struggles to fit in. Pre-teens and adults alike will relate to the important themes in the book: family, love and dealing with adversity.

Kinney's Pick: "The Broken Ornament" by Tony DiTerlizzi, $8, Amazon

A book that attempts to bring back the true meaning of Christmas, Tony DiTerlizzi takes readers through the story of a boy who doesn't quite yet understand the value of memories. Jack breaks his mother's old ornament and can't understand why she's so upset — and when he can't find a way to fix the ornament, he figures out a way to create some Christmas cheer of his own.

